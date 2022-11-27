Read full article on original website
Philadelphia Finally Uncover the Name of The Boy in the BoxLarry LeasePhiladelphia, PA
Philadelphia Welcomes the Fifth Bus of Migrants From TexasTom HandyPhiladelphia, PA
How Making Changes to Your Home Affects Your Mental StateElliot RhodesHavertown, PA
Pita Chip Celebrates Founder's 'Americaversary' with Free Falafel on Friday, December 9Marilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Here’s What Philadelphia Mayor Kenney Can Learn From Other Democratic Mayors On the Migrant Crisis (Opinion)Tom HandyPhiladelphia, PA
WKRC
Man found in shipping container ruled homicide, heart wrenching 911 call released
PIERCE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - The Clermont County Coroner says homicide is the cause of the death for a man who was found in a shipping container behind his home in Pierce Township. The man's fiancée found him shortly after he died. The 911 call she made may be difficult to hear.
WKRC
Whitewater Township woman sentenced for helping husband molest teens
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A Whitewater Township woman who was accused of helping her husband sexually assault teenagers will avoid jail time. A judge sentenced Shana Philpot to probation on Wednesday. Shana Philpot and her husband, Anthony, were originally charged with raping three teens. The assistant prosecutor said Shana set up...
WKRC
Green Township woman shows up to hospital with gunshot wound
GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - A woman was flown to the hospital after a shooting in Green Township early Thursday morning. Green Township Police said the woman showed up to Mercy West Hospital at about 6 a.m. She was then transferred to UC Medical Center. Police went to her apartment...
WKRC
Lawsuit filed against care facility by family of boy with autism who drowned in Ohio River
COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) - The family of a boy with autism who drowned in the Ohio River after running away from the Children's Home of Northern Kentucky is suing the facility, and the state. On June 4, nine-year-old Ian Sousis was reported missing after leaving the Children's Home around 9:30...
WKRC
Man found dead in shipping container on Pierce Township property
PIERCE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - Police are investigating after a man died on his Pierce Township property and the coroner determined it was not natural. A woman called 911 and said she found her fiance, Kenneth Eva, unresponsive and bleeding in a shipping container in the back of their property on St. Rt. 749 near Jenny Lind Road Monday morning.
WKRC
Man previously pardoned by former Ky. governor found guilty of strangulation
KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (WKRC) - A man, previously pardoned by former Kentucky governor Matt Bevin, could spend several years in jail after he was found guilty of strangulation. A Kenton County jury recommended five years in prison for Joheim Bandy, 20. Kenton County Commonwealth’s Attorney Rob Sanders said he was...
WKRC
Case against parents of accused Michigan school shooter delayed
OXFORD, Mich. (WEYI) — The Michigan Supreme Court has issued a stay on the cases against James and Jennifer Crumbley. James and Jennifer are the parents of Ethan Crumbley, the teenager who pleaded guilty to the Oxford High School shooting. Both James and Jenifer are facing involuntary manslaughter charges...
WKRC
Dozens of cattle being slaughtered by mystery creature in Colorado
An unknown predator is slaughtering cattle in Colorado. According to the Denver Post, farmers in western Colorado near White River National Forest have discovered 40 dead cows. It started with the reported death of about 18 calves early last month. Investigators initially thought wolves might be the culprit. But as...
WKRC
Semitruck overturns after West Chester crash, temporarily closes state route
WEST CHESTER, Ohio (WKRC) - A crash in West Chester Township temporarily closed a state route after a semitruck overturned. The crash took down several utility lines. State Route 747 between Port Union Road and Union Center Boulevard was closed until 8 p.m.
WKRC
Dolly Parton's Imagination Library of Ohio enrolled half of all eligible children in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKRC) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Ohio First Lady Fran DeWine announced that 50% of all eligible children for Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library of Ohio have been enrolled. Children from birth to five years old are eligible to enroll, which means 362,295 children will receive...
WKRC
Hospitals at capacity, healthcare workers asking people to get vaccinated to combat it
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Emergency rooms at several area hospitals have been at capacity in the past few days in the Tri-State. It is mostly due to a flood of respiratory illnesses on the rise. Flu, RSV, and COVID-19 are still filling up area emergency rooms and even those who have...
WKRC
New restaurant sets opening in former La Petite Pierre space
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - The owners of a shuttered West Chester Township restaurant are opening a new concept inside of the former La Petite Pierre space in Madeira. Calvin and Christina Tam, owners of West Chester's old Sushi Monk, are opening Monk at 7800 Camargo Road on Dec. 2.
WKRC
Costlier car repairs leading to higher insurance rates
CINCINNATI (WKRC) – Even if you have a clean driving record and have not been involved in an accident, you could still see your auto insurance rates jump when your policy renews. Nationwide, auto insurance rates went up 12.9% since this time last year, according to the Consumer Price...
WKRC
Proposed bill would shift control of Ohio Department of Education to Governor's office
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A new bill would restructure how Ohio oversees its public education system. Republicans in control of the state Senate want to change who's in charge. Senate Bill 178 would put the Ohio Department of Education under a position in the Governor’s office. It would also be...
