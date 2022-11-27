Read full article on original website
KITV.com
Hawaii County opens traffic hazard mitigation route in response to Mauna Loa safety concerns
HAWAII COUNTY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Hawaii County Mayor Mitch Roth is opening a traffic hazard mitigation route to alleviate the traffic concerns related to the eruption at Mauna Loa. Hawaii County will open the Old Saddle Road as a one-way street from across the Gilbert Kahele Recreation Area -- about...
hawaiinewsnow.com
New viewing area set up for lava spectators amid concerns over congestion, safety
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - To accommodate growing crowds to see Mauna Loa’s fiery show, a safe public viewing area was opened Thursday along Old Saddle Road. Officials are hoping the viewing area addresses growing concern about congestion on Daniel K. Inouye Highway. “Hopefully relieving that traffic congestion and relieving some...
Accident prompts safety reminder on Saddle Road
According to officials, the Hawaii Fire Department responded to the incident on Tuesday, Nov. 29 around 9:05 p.m. by the 44-mile marker.
hawaiinewsnow.com
‘Very high probability’ Mauna Loa lava will reach key Hawaii Island highway, USGS says
KAILUA-KONA (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state is gearing up for a possible shutdown of Daniel K. Inouye Highway within days, closing a key thoroughfare that connects Hilo and Kona. The U.S. Geological Survey says there’s a “very high probability” that lava from the Mauna Loa eruption will reach the highway and is urging residents to be prepared.
KITV.com
Injury crash demonstrates danger of illegal parking on DKI Highway for volcano sightseers
HAWAII COUNTY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- The eruption at Mauna Loa is attracting droves of visitors to the Big Island and many have been parking illegally along the highway to sightsee. Transportation officials have been warning the public of the dangers of parking along the high-speed thoroughfare. And unfortunately, those fears...
hawaiinewsnow.com
USGS: Lava crossed over, blocking road to NOAA's Mauna Loa Observatory
Despite ongoing eruption at Mauna Loa, officials say still no threat to communities. USGS and Hawaii County officials provided an update on the ongoing eruption at Mauna Loa on Tuesday morning. They urge residents to remain vigilant as the situation is always changing. Tuesday's Midday Newscast: 'This is Now'. Updated:...
Governor says Mauna Loa eruption should not cancel travel plans to Big Island
Southwest Airlines canceled its flights to Hilo on Monday following a volcanic ash advisory from Mauna Loa’s eruption; these schedule adjustments also caused delays for other airline routes.
bigislandnow.com
Hawai‘i police seek public help finding missing Hilo woman
Authorities seek the public’s help locating a missing Hilo woman. Twenty-nine-year-old Chelsey Lee Hemingway has not been heard from by her family — who live in California — since early November and they are concerned for her well-being. Hemingway also has an outstanding criminal contempt warrant and in believed to be avoiding police contact.
Pahoa house fire causes thousands of dollars in damage
Officials opened an investigation to try and determine the cause of this fire in Pahoa.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii Tourism Authority explains how Mauna Loa eruption could impact tourism
Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m. and on all of our streaming platforms. Despite ongoing eruption at Mauna Loa, officials say still no threat to communities. Updated: 46 minutes ago. |. USGS and Hawaii County officials...
bigislandnow.com
VIDEO: Watch Mauna Loa Erupting
Val Dean from Hilo was in the middle of her morning workout around 4:30 a.m. Monday when she looked out the window and saw a red glow and said “Uh oh, she’s erupting.”. Dean has lived on the Big Island her entire life and seen multiple lava flows, but Mauna Loa hadn’t erupted since March of 1984.
hawaiinewsnow.com
2 shelters open on Hawaii Island as some residents opt to voluntarily evacuate
KAILUA-KONA (HawaiiNewsNow) - Scores of residents have opted to voluntarily leave their homes following the eruption of Mauna Loa, but authorities stress no mandatory evacuations are in place at this time. Despite that, two shelters have been opened to accommodate residents. The shelters are at:. The Robert Herkes Gymnasium in...
HuffPost
Hawaii’s Mauna Loa Erupts, Spewing Ash And Debris Nearby
HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii’s Mauna Loa, the world’s largest active volcano, began spewing ash and debris from its summit, prompting civil defense officials to warn residents on Monday to prepare in case the eruption causes lava to flow toward communities. The eruption began late Sunday night in...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Mauna Loa eruption triggers flight cancellations, delays
HILO (HawaiiNewsNow) - The eruption of Mauna Loa prompted Southwest Airlines to cancel most of its flights in and out of Hilo on Monday but rival Hawaiian Airlines kept flying. Jon Snook, Hawaiian’s chief operating officer, explained: “Because we’ve experienced this many times before in our history, we’re cautious about...
Wastewater bypass sends 2.2M gallons into Hilo waters
Hawaii County officials said more than two million gallons of partially-treated wastewater was released into waters near Puhi Bay in Hilo.
bigislandnow.com
Hilo man faces charges after reportedly stealing rental car from East Hawai‘i hotel
A Hilo man is facing various charges after reportedly stealing a rental vehicle that left a visiting family from Japan without transportation. The incident occurred on Thursday evening after it was a reported a family’s rental vehicle was stolen while they were checking into their hotel on Banyan Drive. Hawai‘i police responded to the scene and determined the victims pulled up fronting the hotel and began unloading their luggage, when they were approached by a male who told them he would park their vehicle.
bigislandnow.com
The Food Basket wants to help alleviate some holiday stress by feeding the community
The Food Basket, Hawai‘i Island’s food bank, wants to make the holidays better for those in need. The food bank will host four emergency food distribution events islandwide in December to help alleviate some of the holiday stress and feed the Big Island community. ‘Ohana Food Drops are...
bigislandnow.com
Waimea Christmas Twilight Parade to have new, longer route
The 62nd Waimea Christmas Twilight Parade is scheduled this weekend and the Big Island is invited to experience the holiday with a child’s cheer. This year’s parade theme is ‘He Kalikimaka Ho‘oli Keiki’ – A Children’s Christmas Cheer. The parade will begin at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 3 and will feature a new, longer route. The new route is intended to allow spectators to be able to safely spread out. Those who plan to attend are urged to find a watching spot early.
BEAT OF HAWAII
WhyThis Isn’t Responsible Hawaii Travel
According to last Sunday’s New York Times, paying $145 nightly (now $170) to stay on a private farm near Hilo, in a small cottage without electricity and a bathroom, and not even helping with farm duties, is an example of responsible tourism. Really? It seems like “responsible tourism” is the new buzzword and is tossed around in ways that it was not meant to be.
bigislandnow.com
From homeless to a Big Island police officer; Hope Services provided ‘break’ his family needed
In 2016, Damien Grace was working two jobs, at Safelite Auto Glass and at Foodland in Hilo doing security, desperately trying to support his wife and five young children, including an 8-month-old. But for six months, the family cleaned themselves before dusk with water jugs warmed only by the sun....
