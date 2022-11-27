ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapid City, SD

Comments / 0

Related
newscenter1.tv

Things to do this weekend in and around Rapid City 12/1/22

Are you feeling the holiday spirit yet? If you aren’t, this weekend is packed with holiday events that are sure to do the trick. Enjoy a tree lighting, a parade of lights and even a Cookie Cruise!. The Sturgis Parade of Lights. Cheer on the floats and browse the...
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Cold Air Funnels spotted Thursday near Hermosa: What are they?

HERMOSA, SD – Frank and Carol Foster were driving between Hermosa and Rapid City Thursday morning when they noticed this strange looking cloud and snapped a few pictures. The pencil-like anemic looking funnel cloud descended from the base of some agitated clouds just to the East of the Black Hills. What they captured is a weather phenomena called a cold air funnel.
HERMOSA, SD
newscenter1.tv

Musicians bring chamber music to the community

The founders of the Black Hills Chamber Music Society have been bringing chamber music to the community through concert, community outreach and collaborations for over 58 years. They kicked off the 2022-23 season with a violin and piano concert featuring Maya Anjali Buchanan from Rapid City and Evan Solomon, originally from Ohio, both top professional chamber musicians.
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Take a look at the annual Parade of Trees at SD Mines

RAPID CITY, S.D. – For the last 17 years, the School of Mines has put on a Parade of Trees to get people in the holiday spirit. Each year, students vote on a theme. This year’s theme is “anything but a tree.”. There were 18 different groups...
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

2023 passes available during Half Price Pass Sale

RAPID CITY, S.D. — The annual Half Price Pass Sale for the 2023 season will be taking place Friday, Dec. 2 at The Lions Building on the Central States Fairgrounds in Rapid City from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The passes are for U.S. Forest Service recreation facilities located...
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

PHOTO GALLERY: Rowan Grace arrives back in Rapid City to a special surprise

RAPID CITY, S.D.– After Tuesday night’s episode of “The Voice,” Rowan Grace returned to Rapid City Wednesday evening and was greeted by fans showing their support. After fans picked “I love you” by Billie Eilish for her to perform, it was revealed during the Tuesday night show that she was in the bottom three. She fought to stay in the competition with a decision to perform “Landslide” by Fleetwood Mac, but she and Team Gwen’s Kique Gomez lost the Instant Save option to Kim Cruise.
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Unique Auto Grooming provides work opportunities for people with disabilities

Unique Auto Grooming in Rapid City is a business that was purchased by Black Hills Works two years ago, and the intent of it is to employ people with disabilities. Currently, they have eight people that are supported by Black Hills Works helping out along with five non-disabled staff members that are helping support those folks to assure that the work is getting done correctly and being successful in their employment.
RAPID CITY, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy