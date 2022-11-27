Read full article on original website
Related
newscenter1.tv
Things to do this weekend in and around Rapid City 12/1/22
Are you feeling the holiday spirit yet? If you aren’t, this weekend is packed with holiday events that are sure to do the trick. Enjoy a tree lighting, a parade of lights and even a Cookie Cruise!. The Sturgis Parade of Lights. Cheer on the floats and browse the...
newscenter1.tv
Terry Peak opens officially this weekend; check out one of the best skiing towns in the U.S.
This week, Stewart Lift, Snow Carpet, and the Surprise Express will be operating and discounted tickets will be available on site. There are no half-day tickets. Stewart lodge will have all amenities available. For more information or to plan your next ski trip, visit Terry Peak ski area’s website.
newscenter1.tv
Cold Air Funnels spotted Thursday near Hermosa: What are they?
HERMOSA, SD – Frank and Carol Foster were driving between Hermosa and Rapid City Thursday morning when they noticed this strange looking cloud and snapped a few pictures. The pencil-like anemic looking funnel cloud descended from the base of some agitated clouds just to the East of the Black Hills. What they captured is a weather phenomena called a cold air funnel.
newscenter1.tv
Musicians bring chamber music to the community
The founders of the Black Hills Chamber Music Society have been bringing chamber music to the community through concert, community outreach and collaborations for over 58 years. They kicked off the 2022-23 season with a violin and piano concert featuring Maya Anjali Buchanan from Rapid City and Evan Solomon, originally from Ohio, both top professional chamber musicians.
newscenter1.tv
Take a look at the annual Parade of Trees at SD Mines
RAPID CITY, S.D. – For the last 17 years, the School of Mines has put on a Parade of Trees to get people in the holiday spirit. Each year, students vote on a theme. This year’s theme is “anything but a tree.”. There were 18 different groups...
newscenter1.tv
2023 passes available during Half Price Pass Sale
RAPID CITY, S.D. — The annual Half Price Pass Sale for the 2023 season will be taking place Friday, Dec. 2 at The Lions Building on the Central States Fairgrounds in Rapid City from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The passes are for U.S. Forest Service recreation facilities located...
newscenter1.tv
PHOTO GALLERY: Rowan Grace arrives back in Rapid City to a special surprise
RAPID CITY, S.D.– After Tuesday night’s episode of “The Voice,” Rowan Grace returned to Rapid City Wednesday evening and was greeted by fans showing their support. After fans picked “I love you” by Billie Eilish for her to perform, it was revealed during the Tuesday night show that she was in the bottom three. She fought to stay in the competition with a decision to perform “Landslide” by Fleetwood Mac, but she and Team Gwen’s Kique Gomez lost the Instant Save option to Kim Cruise.
newscenter1.tv
Santa’s Little Helpers: Shipping couriers expand operations heading into the holiday season
RAPID CITY, S.D – The holiday season is the busiest season of the year for shoppers, but people ordering gifts also means it’s the busiest time of the year for mail workers as well. “Typically, we run a little over 12,000 packages a day over here in Rapid...
newscenter1.tv
Preparing to burn your slash piles in the Black Hills? Check out these tips to stay safe
RAPID CITY, S.D.– As western South Dakota residents prepare to burn their slash piles, county officials are reminding people to burn with caution. Fire Administrator for Pennington County Jerome Harvey offers advice for people needing to burn their discarded materials. What is a slash pile?. According to the International...
newscenter1.tv
Creating positive interactions: Rapid City Police Department receives donation for autism awareness training
RAPID CITY, S.D.– The Rapid City Police Department received a donation to help officers learn to better deal with the autistic community. The $750 donation was made by the Autism Society of the Black Hills and will help provide autism awareness training for 150 officers. The Society hopes that...
newscenter1.tv
Unique Auto Grooming provides work opportunities for people with disabilities
Unique Auto Grooming in Rapid City is a business that was purchased by Black Hills Works two years ago, and the intent of it is to employ people with disabilities. Currently, they have eight people that are supported by Black Hills Works helping out along with five non-disabled staff members that are helping support those folks to assure that the work is getting done correctly and being successful in their employment.
newscenter1.tv
Fender Bender: How do you know when to call the Rapid City Police Department?
RAPID CITY, S.D.– It is not the most wonderful time of the year when it comes to car wrecks. Slick roads lead to collisions. The Rapid City Police Department again are encouraging drivers to be extra cautious during winter conditions. A major piece of advice, stay home when no...
newscenter1.tv
Q&A: Meet Cedar Amiotte, a member of the state champion Wall Eagles football team
WALL, S.D. – The Wall Eagles were a solid football team all year long, leaning on their senior talent to help lead the way to a state title. One senior in particular, Cedar Amiotte, was a dominate force on both sides of the ball and special teams. Why do...
Comments / 0