27 First News
Warren JFK prepares for state championship rematch
A rematch is on the horizon as Warren JFK is set to meet New Bremen in a matchup from two years ago in the title tilt that went to the Cardinals. Warren JFK prepares for state championship rematch. A rematch is on the horizon as Warren JFK is set to...
Lowellville four-sport senior named Student Athlete of Week
16 varsity letters between 4 sports later, Pricock also maintains a 4.0 grade point average. Lowellville four-sport senior named Student Athlete …. 16 varsity letters between 4 sports later, Pricock also maintains a 4.0 grade point average. 11-0 2nd quarter run leads Poland past Champion. Poland went on a 11-0...
Kathleen Hennon, Struthers, Ohio
STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kathleen Hennon, 74, of Poland Avenue passed away on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at her home surrounded by her loving family. Kathleen was born February 28, 1948 in Struthers, Ohio, a daughter of the late John and Grace (Godward) Harkins. She graduated from Poland Seminary...
2005 State Runner-Up team helping Canfield prepare for championship game
Canfield (13-1) will take on Bloom-Carroll (14-) this Friday at 3 p.m. in Canton. 2005 State Runner-Up team helping Canfield prepare …. Canfield (13-1) will take on Bloom-Carroll (14-) this Friday at 3 p.m. in Canton. Foxconn offers private tour of Lordstown plant. Foxconn offers private tour of Lordstown plant.
Anne J. Mavar, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anne J. Mavar, 96, passed away on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at Hampton Woods Nursing Home in Poland. Anne was born December 4, 1925 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of Tom and Ann (Kerester) Pipic. She graduated from The Rayen School in 1943 and Youngstown...
William Hart Spatholt, Jr., Struthers, Ohio
STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William Hart Spatholt, Jr., 64, passed away Tuesday morning, November 29, 2022, of complications from a medical procedure he received three years ago. Bill was born December 20, 1957 in Rochefort, France, a son of Ruth Drake Bohn. He was preceded in death by his...
Title games and six miles bringing two local teams together
Out of 14 teams left in the high school football postseason, the Raiders and Cardinals are two of them. Title games and six miles bringing two local teams …. Out of 14 teams left in the high school football postseason, the Raiders and Cardinals are two of them. Community gathers...
Canfield looking to make history and cap season off with state championship
Canfield (14-1) is one win shy of being crowned the Division III state champion. Canfield looking to make history and cap season off …. Canfield (14-1) is one win shy of being crowned the Division III state champion. ‘Make it here,’ Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown says of …. The...
Joyce E. Griffith, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joyce E. Griffith, 85, formerly of the city’s west side, passed away peacefully, in her sleep, Tuesday morning, November 29, 2022, at Briarfield Manor. Joyce was born April 9, 1937, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Joseph Allison and Marian Arkwright Allison and...
Donna J. (Costello) McComb, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donna J. (Costello) McComb, 86, of Austintown passed away peacefully Wednesday afternoon, November 30, 2022, at her home surrounded by the love of her family after a short illness. Donna was born January 7, 1936, in New Springfield, the daughter of Martin and Mary C....
Shirley A. Carl, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Shirley A. Carl, 84, passed away at 6:32 p.m. Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at in Salem, Ohio. Shirley was born on September 12, 1938 in Minerva, Ohio, the daughter of John and Nettie (Good) Hardy. She was a 1956 graduate of Minerva High School. Shirley...
November weather recap for Youngstown
November has come and gone, and Thursday is officially the first day of December and the start of meteorological winter. Let’s take a look at how the weather played out across the area during the past month. Was November warmer than normal in Youngstown?. In November, Youngstown saw over...
Calvin “Cal” Clyde Tryon, Brookfield, Ohio
BROOKFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Calvin “Cal” Clyde Tryon, of Brookfield, Ohio, passed away Sunday, November 27, 2022, while a patient in St. Elizabeth Medical Center, Youngstown, Ohio, following a sudden illness. He was 83. Calvin was born March 21, 1939, in Massillon, Ohio, a son of Calvin...
Thomas Edward Zimmer, Cortland, Ohio
CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas Edward Zimmer, age 65, of Cortland passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, November 29, 2022. He was born on December 14, 1956, to James Albert and Dorothy Ann Kraynak Zimmer. Tom was born and raised in Vienna Township; he was a Mathews High...
F. Dale Fuller, Girard, Ohio
GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – F. Dale Fuller of Girard passed away on Monday, November 28, 2022, at 5:43 p.m. in his residence with his loving family by his side. He was 87 years old. Dale was born in DuBois, Pennsylvania on August 5, 1935, the son of the late...
Erma “Jean” Navy, Struthers, Ohio
STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A Mass of Christian burial will be held Saturday, December 3, at 10:00 a.m. at Christ Our Savior / St. Nicholas Church in Struthers for Erma “Jean” Navy, 98, who died on Tuesday, November 29, at the Assumption Village in North Lima. Erma...
Jill A. Bodine, Columbiana, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jill A. Bodine, 76, of Columbiana, passed away Sunday morning, November 27, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Health Center in Boardman. Jill was born on April 5, 1946 in Chicago, Illinois, a daughter of Thomas A. and Lauree (Garling) Layne. She graduated from Boardman High School...
John D. Thompson, Jr., Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John D. Thompson, Jr., 80, passed away Tuesday afternoon, November 29, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital. John was born May 17, 1942, in Youngstown, a son of the late John Thompson, Sr. and Adelaide Pennell Thompson and lived in the area most of his life.
Patricia “Pattie” Ginocchi, Girard, Ohio
GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia “Pattie” Ginocchi, 72, of Girard, Ohio passed away peacefully, Saturday, November 26, 2022 at Omni Manor in Youngstown. Pattie was born March 17, 1950 in Columbus, Ohio, the daughter of Stanley and Nancy (Gerdine) Dombrosky. Pattie graduated from Girard High School in...
Rasheum Robert “New York’s Own” Evans, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor or Mr. Rasheum Robert Evans will be held Friday, December 2, 2002 at 12:00 p.m. at the Jaylex Event Center, 2110 Glenwood Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio. Mr. Evans affectionately known to his family and friends as “New York’s Own” departed...
