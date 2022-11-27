ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

2 young children stabbed to death in the Bronx; mother in custody

ABCNY
ABCNY
 3 days ago

Police are investigating after a three-year-old boy and an 11-month-old boy were stabbed to death in the Bronx.

It happened at a family shelter on Echo Place in Mount Hope on Saturday evening. The boys were found with multiple stab wounds to the neck and torso.

NYPD held an update Saturday night:

Police held an update after two young children were stabbed to death in the Bronx.

When police arrived they found the mother inside the apartment on the third floor acting erratic. Sources say the mother then tried to burn the apartment down with the stove and then turned the water on.

Police then took the mother into custody. She was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

Less than an hour later, a second 911 call was then received reporting two unresponsive children at the same location. Officers returned to the apartment where they found the three-year-old and 11-month old with stab wounds. Officers and another family member attempted to resuscitate the boys, but they were unsuccessful.

Neighbors who live down the hall say the walls in the building are thin. They say they head the parents of the two young boys arguing and screaming earlier in the night. They also heard the boys father hysterically crying for help.

"He was screaming hysterically. He was screaming 'help me.' And I came and opened my door and I seen him coming down the hall with the two boys in his arms. They were dead, they were dead. There was blood everywhere," said Shannon Holyfield.

The boys were rushed to Columbia Presbyterian in extremely critical condition where they later died.

ALSO READ | 16-year-old stabbed by another teen inside Staten Island Mall

A 16-year-old was stabbed by another teen after a verbal dispute inside the Staten Island Mall on Friday.

----------

* More Bronx news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo,
terms of use apply.

Comments / 23

Lord Mercury Knight
3d ago

Tiny innocents continuing to bear the brunt of issues the damn parents are having. Like so many times, take it out on the innocents.

Reply
5
CARIDAD Navarro
3d ago

oh would what kind of parents will do something like that to there children's they should do. the same thing to da parents so they won't hurt an other baby in life that says a lot of them both mother and father one is gonna hide behind the other my God do whatever it takes to make them pay for there crime a baby can't talk for him or hers self to defends them self

Reply
2
Joselin Torres
3d ago

every time i here that these were little Angel that are being hurt it breaks my heart it so sad and by the one who brought them into this world something is not normal here mental illness to much strees etc

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PIX11

Bronx boy, 12, reported missing

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, the Bronx (PIX11) — A 12-year-old boy was reported missing in the Bronx on Tuesday, police said. Saul Delorbe was last seen leaving his University Avenue home near West 183rd Street just before 1 a.m., officials said. The 12-year-old boy left home in a gray sweatsuit and black jacket. He’s about 4 feet, […]
BRONX, NY
Daily News

Ex-con busted for 2015 shooting death of teen at East Harlem housing project

A felon freed two years ago on an attempted murder rap has now been arrested for a seven-year-old gang killing at a Manhattan housing project, police said Wednesday. Suspect Tyrell Lewis, 25, was taken into custody on the murder charge Tuesday after he was identified as one of two men allegedly responsible for the June 6, 2015 killing of Anthony Fries. Lewis’ parole in the prior criminal case ...
MANHATTAN, NY
norwoodnews.org

ACS Investigating with NYPD Case of Bronx Mom Arrested for Allegedly Fatally Stabbing Two Infants

The City’s Administration for Children’s Services (ACS) told Norwood News the agency is investigating with the NYPD the case of 22-year-old Bronx mom, Dimone Fleming, who was arrested at the weekend for allegedly killing her two infant sons at a homeless shelter in the Mt. Hope section of The Bronx. The news comes amid a media report that there was possibly a previous case of alleged abuse involving Fleming and her child, and as the mayor rolled out the City’s latest efforts to address the mental health needs of undomiciled New Yorkers.
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

Police on hunt for 2 men in Bronx apartment building home invasion

NEW YORK -- Police are searching for home invaders in the Bronx.The incident happened at an apartment building on Bruckner Boulevard in the Unionport section section of the borough at around 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday.Police said two men armed with guns and dressed all in black busted into a third-floor apartment and took cash and jewelry, before driving off in a white box truck with a missing front license plate.Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
BRONX, NY
Daily News

Ex-con arrested for Brooklyn shooting that wounded three men, one fatally

An ex-con has been arrested for a September Brooklyn shooting that wounded three men, one fatally, police said Tuesday. Frederick Bembury, 46, was nabbed Monday at a Family Dollar store in Brownsville and charged with murder, assault and possession of a firearm. Police say he fatally shot Michael Valentine, 40 at Ashford and Fulton Sts. in Cypress Hills at about 3:25 a.m. on Sept. 25. A ...
BROOKLYN, NY
NBC New York

NYC Mother Charged in Stabbings of Her 2 Boys; Family Tries Making Sense of Killings

A mother has been charged with murder in the stabbings of two small children in a Bronx apartment, police said Monday. Dimone Fleming, 22, is accused of killing 11-month-old Octavius Fleming-Canada and 3-year-old Dashawn Fleming, who were found with multiple stab wounds on Saturday in the apartment in the Mount Hope neighborhood were the family had been living. The children were pronounced dead at a hospital.
BRONX, NY
PIX11

2 armed men steal cash and jewelry in Bronx home invasion, police say

UNIONPORT, the Bronx (PIX11) — Two armed men robbed a Bronx apartment while the victims were home Tuesday morning, police said. Authorities responded to the home invasion at a third-floor apartment on Bruckner Boulevard in Unionport at around 9:30 a.m., officials said. The suspects threatened the people in the home with a gun before stealing […]
BRONX, NY
ABCNY

ABCNY

New York City, NY
130K+
Followers
15K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from New York.

 https://abc7ny.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy