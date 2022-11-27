2 young children stabbed to death in the Bronx; mother in custody

Police are investigating after a three-year-old boy and an 11-month-old boy were stabbed to death in the Bronx.

It happened at a family shelter on Echo Place in Mount Hope on Saturday evening. The boys were found with multiple stab wounds to the neck and torso.

Police held an update after two young children were stabbed to death in the Bronx.

When police arrived they found the mother inside the apartment on the third floor acting erratic. Sources say the mother then tried to burn the apartment down with the stove and then turned the water on.

Police then took the mother into custody. She was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

Less than an hour later, a second 911 call was then received reporting two unresponsive children at the same location. Officers returned to the apartment where they found the three-year-old and 11-month old with stab wounds. Officers and another family member attempted to resuscitate the boys, but they were unsuccessful.

Neighbors who live down the hall say the walls in the building are thin. They say they head the parents of the two young boys arguing and screaming earlier in the night. They also heard the boys father hysterically crying for help.

"He was screaming hysterically. He was screaming 'help me.' And I came and opened my door and I seen him coming down the hall with the two boys in his arms. They were dead, they were dead. There was blood everywhere," said Shannon Holyfield.

The boys were rushed to Columbia Presbyterian in extremely critical condition where they later died.

