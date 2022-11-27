ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS News

Comments / 0

Related
The US Sun

Horror after 14 border control officers die in major crisis for CBP agency ‘due to increased stress on the job’

FOURTEEN border control officers have tragically died during a major crisis for the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) "due to increased stress on the job," reports say. There is a growing concern after three more agents took their own lives in November, upping the total number of suicide deaths this year to the highest amount in a decade.
TEXAS STATE
CBS News

Delivery driver reportedly carjacked in Homewood South

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A delivery driver was the victim of a carjacking on Monday. According to Pittsburgh Police, officers in Zone 5 were alerted to reports of a stolen vehicle. A delivery driver stopped to drop off a package in the 500 block of Rosedale Street, when a male reportedly jumped in the vehicle and drove away after verbally threatening the driver.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS News

Missouri executes man over 2005 killing of police officer

A Missouri inmate convicted of ambushing and killing a St. Louis area police officer he blamed in the death of his younger brother was executed Tuesday night. Kevin Johnson, 37, died after an injection of pentobarbital at the state prison in Bonne Terre. It was the state's second execution this year and the 17th nationally. Two more executions are scheduled in Missouri for the first few weeks of 2023.
MISSOURI STATE
CBS News

10 Los Angeles middle schoolers treated for suspected overdoses

Ten students at Van Nuys Middle School in Los Angeles, California, were evaluated for suspected overdoses during the school day Thursday. The children, who were evaluated by Los Angeles Fire Department personnel, were between the ages of 12 and 15 years old. Seven of the 10 students were transported to local hospitals, the LAFD said in a press release, while three were released on scene.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS News

82-year-old Alabama woman arrested for unpaid trash bills

Authorities in Valley, Alabama, have arrested an 82-year-old woman for failing to pay several months' worth of trash bills. Martha Louis Menefield was arrested and released on bond Nov. 27, Valley Police Chief Mike Reynolds said in a statement posted to Facebook Tuesday. In August, Menefield had been issued a...
VALLEY, AL
CBS News

CBS News

576K+
Followers
73K+
Post
411M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy