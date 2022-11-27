Read full article on original website
Horror after 14 border control officers die in major crisis for CBP agency ‘due to increased stress on the job’
FOURTEEN border control officers have tragically died during a major crisis for the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) "due to increased stress on the job," reports say. There is a growing concern after three more agents took their own lives in November, upping the total number of suicide deaths this year to the highest amount in a decade.
Idaho police trying to determine if target of grisly murders was students or house
As the investigation continues into the killings of four University of Idaho students, police said Thursday they haven't concluded whether the students or the house they were renting were targeted in the attack. Meanwhile, hundreds of students came together Wednesday night to honor the victims. CBS News correspondent Lilia Luciano discussed the latest from Moscow, Idaho.
Bullet found near 2 teen girls' bodies came from suspect and witness saw man wearing "muddy and bloody" clothes, affidavit says
An unspent bullet found between the bodies of two teenage girls slain in 2017 "had been cycled through" a pistol owned by the suspect in their deaths, according to court documents an Indiana judge ordered released Tuesday. Court records were sealed last month at the request of the local prosecutor,...
Barber shot dead while cutting 8-year-old's hair in Washington
A barber was shot and killed at his shop in eastern Washington on Wednesday, authorities have confirmed. The barber, whose name has not been released, was giving a child a haircut at the time of the shooting, according to the Puyallup Police Department. Announcing the incident in a Facebook post,...
Detectives remove 5 vehicles from crime scene of Idaho college murders to "more secure" location as suspect remains at large
As authorities continue to investigate the grisly stabbings that left four University of Idaho students dead inside their home earlier this month, police said that detectives have now moved five vehicles from the crime scene to a storage location where they will continue to examine them and process evidence. "Today,...
CBS News
Delivery driver reportedly carjacked in Homewood South
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A delivery driver was the victim of a carjacking on Monday. According to Pittsburgh Police, officers in Zone 5 were alerted to reports of a stolen vehicle. A delivery driver stopped to drop off a package in the 500 block of Rosedale Street, when a male reportedly jumped in the vehicle and drove away after verbally threatening the driver.
“48 Hours” reports on the nearly 40-year investigation into the murder of Linda Slaten
Linda Slaten was murdered in Florida in 1981. CBS News chief investigative correspondent Jim Axelrod joins “CBS Mornings” with details on the investigation that eventually led police to a killer almost 40 years later, and a preview of his "48 Hours" report "The Betrayal of Linda Slaten."
Missouri executes man over 2005 killing of police officer
A Missouri inmate convicted of ambushing and killing a St. Louis area police officer he blamed in the death of his younger brother was executed Tuesday night. Kevin Johnson, 37, died after an injection of pentobarbital at the state prison in Bonne Terre. It was the state's second execution this year and the 17th nationally. Two more executions are scheduled in Missouri for the first few weeks of 2023.
Were Idaho students targeted in quadruple murder? Authorities make conflicting statements
There are more questions than answers about the murders of four Idaho college students weeks after the killings. Authorities are providing conflicting statements on whether it was a targeted attack. Lilia Luciano reports.
10 Los Angeles middle schoolers treated for suspected overdoses
Ten students at Van Nuys Middle School in Los Angeles, California, were evaluated for suspected overdoses during the school day Thursday. The children, who were evaluated by Los Angeles Fire Department personnel, were between the ages of 12 and 15 years old. Seven of the 10 students were transported to local hospitals, the LAFD said in a press release, while three were released on scene.
Alleged serial killer charged in deaths of more Indigenous women as police release image of jacket to try to identify victim
Police alleged Thursday that a Canadian man previously charged with murdering an Indigenous woman also killed three other women — two also confirmed to be Indigenous and one believed to be. Jeremy Skibicki was charged May 18 and kept in custody after the partial remains of Rebecca Contois, 24,...
82-year-old Alabama woman arrested for unpaid trash bills
Authorities in Valley, Alabama, have arrested an 82-year-old woman for failing to pay several months' worth of trash bills. Martha Louis Menefield was arrested and released on bond Nov. 27, Valley Police Chief Mike Reynolds said in a statement posted to Facebook Tuesday. In August, Menefield had been issued a...
