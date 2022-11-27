A Missouri inmate convicted of ambushing and killing a St. Louis area police officer he blamed in the death of his younger brother was executed Tuesday night. Kevin Johnson, 37, died after an injection of pentobarbital at the state prison in Bonne Terre. It was the state's second execution this year and the 17th nationally. Two more executions are scheduled in Missouri for the first few weeks of 2023.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO