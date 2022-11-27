ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Pgh Hockey Now

Dan’s Daily: ‘Dangerous Hit’ Costs Penguins, Jack Edwards Roasts Pat Maroon

The Pittsburgh Penguins had momentum and the puck in overtime. A moment later, the game was over as Bryan Rust was shoved head-first into the wall at center without penalty. Carolina had a two-on-none breakaway the Penguins were seething. We’ve got locker room reaction, too. The Calgary fans got to say “hello” to Matthew Tkachuk. Ottawa Senators Alex Formenton is up against tomorrow’s 5 p.m. deadline to sign a contract. The Dallas Stars gave Roope Hintz a mega payday. It was fight night in Philly. And Jack Edwards had some fun at the expense of Pat Maroon’s waistline.
Pgh Hockey Now

Dan’s Daily: Penguins Not on Trade Market, Sens RFA Walks

The Pittsburgh Penguins found a gear they haven’t accessed this season. They swarmed the Vegas Golden Knights in a style of play that Sidney Crosby called “a lot of fun.” The Penguins are not on the NHL trade market, at least for a defenseman. The Calgary Flames goalie says he sucks at hockey. The Ottawa Senators let RFA Alex Formenton walk away. Jordan Binnington “tried” to check Jordan Staal without very good results, and Jason Robertson is an animal in Dallas.
Pgh Hockey Now

Letang Ill, Misses Hurricanes Game

Defenseman Kris Letang is not in the Pittsburgh Penguins’ lineup for their game against Carolina tonight at PPG Paints Arena. A team official said that Letang is ill. He did not participate in warmups and Brian Dumoulin was wearing an “A” as an alternate captain, a role usually filled by Letang.
Pgh Hockey Now

Dan’s Daily: Full Letang Coverage, Drew O’Connor Raspberried By Caps Prospect

The Pittsburgh Penguins announced the shocking news on Wednesday. Kris Letang did not play on Tuesday night; the official reason was illness. On Wednesday at 1 p.m., the Penguins announced that Letang had a stroke. It is not considered career-threatening, and GM Ron Hextall said Letang already wanted to skate. We’ve got full coverage and context. The top-five Anaheim Duck on the NHL trade block includes some names I know Penguins fans would like to kick tires. Pat Maroon clapped back at Jack Edwards with charitable donations. And a Washington Capitals prospect raspberries Drew O’Connor.
Pgh Hockey Now

The Ice Guys NHL Betting Show – Wednesday, November 30

The Ice Guys NHL Hockey betting show presented by National Hockey Now for Wednesday, November 30 as Ian Cameron and Alex B. Smith preview and analyze the Wednesday NHL card from a betting perspective. Subscribe on your favorite platform. DraftKings Sportsbook Ice Guys. States: PA, NY, NJ, MA. DEPOSIT BONUS.
Pgh Hockey Now

Penguins Grades: ‘Fun to Play That Way,’ Desperate Pens Win 4-3 (+)

In succession, the Pittsburgh Penguins’ game sheet showed a power play goal and a goal by Kasperi Kapanen, and yet there were no reports of spontaneously boiling holy water in the Pittsburgh area. The Penguins’ puck pressure showed the desperation of a hungry team, and their puck possession was that of a greedy team en route to a 4-3 win over the powerful Vegas Golden Knights at PPG Paints Arena on Thursday.
Pgh Hockey Now

Penguins vs. Vegas, Game 24: Lines, Notes & How to Watch

Do it for Kris Letang. The Pittsburgh Penguins (11-8-4) will be without their top defenseman for the foreseeable future after he suffered a stroke earlier this week. The team is rallying around the 17-year veteran as the resurgent Vegas Golden Knights (17-6-1) visit the Pittsburgh Penguins (11-8-4) Thursday at PPG Paints Arena.
Pgh Hockey Now

Pgh Hockey Now

Premier coverage of the Pittsburgh Penguins and the NHL from experienced reporters.

 http://www.pittsburghhockeynow.com

