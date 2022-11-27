Read full article on original website
What?! Penguins Lose to Carolina on Blown Call in OT, 3-2
There was a lot the Pittsburgh Penguins didn’t like about their 3-2 overtime loss to Carolina at PPG Paints Arena Tuesday night. Like the way they failed to maintain the strong two-way game they played for the first 15 minutes or so of the opening period. The way their...
Dan’s Daily: ‘Dangerous Hit’ Costs Penguins, Jack Edwards Roasts Pat Maroon
The Pittsburgh Penguins had momentum and the puck in overtime. A moment later, the game was over as Bryan Rust was shoved head-first into the wall at center without penalty. Carolina had a two-on-none breakaway the Penguins were seething. We’ve got locker room reaction, too. The Calgary fans got to say “hello” to Matthew Tkachuk. Ottawa Senators Alex Formenton is up against tomorrow’s 5 p.m. deadline to sign a contract. The Dallas Stars gave Roope Hintz a mega payday. It was fight night in Philly. And Jack Edwards had some fun at the expense of Pat Maroon’s waistline.
BREAKING: Penguins’ Letang Out Indefinitely After Having Stroke
Pittsburgh Penguins top defenseman Kris Letang had a stroke Monday — the second one during his NHL career — and will be out indefinitely while further tests and a medical plan moving forward are completed. The positive news is that, according to a team release, the medical event...
Penguins Locker Room: ‘I Don’t Want to Get Fined,’ Pens Sour After Blown Call
The Pittsburgh Penguins may have gotten the shaft from officials in overtime in their 3-2 OT loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday night at PPG Paints Arena. PHN’s Dave Molinari was in the Penguins’ locker room following the game and shot the videos. Emotions were raw. Coach...
Crosby Credits Thoughts of Letang for Penguins’ Winning Effort
Win one for the Tanger? It was something like that, team captain Sidney Crosby said Thursday as the Pittsburgh Penguins played their first game since news broke that top defenseman Kris Letang had had a stroke earlier this week. The Penguins came from behind to beat the Vegas Golden Knights...
Penguins Practice: Letang Absent Again, Rust Participates
CRANBERRY — Kris Letang, who missed the Pittsburgh Penguins’ 3-2 overtime loss to Carolina Tuesday night at PPG Paints Arena because of illness, is not participating in their practice at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex. Mike Sullivan presumably will update his status when he meets with reporters after the...
Do You Believe in Miracles? Power Play, Kapanen Score in 4-3 Win
The Pittsburgh Penguins scored a power-play goal for the first time in seven games Thursday night. Kasperi Kapanen scored a goal for the first time since the regular-season opener Oct. 13. The odds of both happening within a few minutes of each other? Probably about the same as those of...
Dan’s Daily: Penguins Not on Trade Market, Sens RFA Walks
The Pittsburgh Penguins found a gear they haven’t accessed this season. They swarmed the Vegas Golden Knights in a style of play that Sidney Crosby called “a lot of fun.” The Penguins are not on the NHL trade market, at least for a defenseman. The Calgary Flames goalie says he sucks at hockey. The Ottawa Senators let RFA Alex Formenton walk away. Jordan Binnington “tried” to check Jordan Staal without very good results, and Jason Robertson is an animal in Dallas.
Letang Ill, Misses Hurricanes Game
Defenseman Kris Letang is not in the Pittsburgh Penguins’ lineup for their game against Carolina tonight at PPG Paints Arena. A team official said that Letang is ill. He did not participate in warmups and Brian Dumoulin was wearing an “A” as an alternate captain, a role usually filled by Letang.
News of Letang’s Stroke Sinks in With Teammates; ‘It’s Scary Stuff’
Defenseman Kris Letang’s equipment hung in his locker stall at PPG Paints Arena Thursday morning after the team held a lightly-attended optional morning skate. It wasn’t just because Letang had not gone on the ice with his teammates, The reason for his absence is still sinking in for his teammates.
Hextall: Letang’s Stroke ‘Much Less Severe’ Than Previous One
CRANBERRY — It is not, Pittsburgh Penguins GM Ron Hextall said, that he does not recognize the gravity of what Kris Letang is going through. He clearly is aware that any stroke, even a relatively mild one like the kind that Letang suffered Monday, is serious. Nonetheless, Hextall said...
Dan’s Daily: Full Letang Coverage, Drew O’Connor Raspberried By Caps Prospect
The Pittsburgh Penguins announced the shocking news on Wednesday. Kris Letang did not play on Tuesday night; the official reason was illness. On Wednesday at 1 p.m., the Penguins announced that Letang had a stroke. It is not considered career-threatening, and GM Ron Hextall said Letang already wanted to skate. We’ve got full coverage and context. The top-five Anaheim Duck on the NHL trade block includes some names I know Penguins fans would like to kick tires. Pat Maroon clapped back at Jack Edwards with charitable donations. And a Washington Capitals prospect raspberries Drew O’Connor.
A Look Back Might Help Understand Letang’s Journey After 2nd Stroke
It seemed like a normal road practice in late January 2014. The Pittsburgh Penguins were skating at the large Toyota Center practice facility in El Segundo, Calif., in the Los Angeles area. The one personnel matter of note was that defenseman Kris Letang was missing. Then-coach Dan Bylsma told the...
The Ice Guys NHL Betting Show – Wednesday, November 30
The Ice Guys NHL Hockey betting show presented by National Hockey Now for Wednesday, November 30 as Ian Cameron and Alex B. Smith preview and analyze the Wednesday NHL card from a betting perspective. Subscribe on your favorite platform. DraftKings Sportsbook Ice Guys. States: PA, NY, NJ, MA. DEPOSIT BONUS.
Penguins Grades: ‘Fun to Play That Way,’ Desperate Pens Win 4-3 (+)
In succession, the Pittsburgh Penguins’ game sheet showed a power play goal and a goal by Kasperi Kapanen, and yet there were no reports of spontaneously boiling holy water in the Pittsburgh area. The Penguins’ puck pressure showed the desperation of a hungry team, and their puck possession was that of a greedy team en route to a 4-3 win over the powerful Vegas Golden Knights at PPG Paints Arena on Thursday.
Penguins Notebook: Kapanen Capitalizes; P.O Produces
It was only one game, only one goal for Kasperi Kapanen, and only one victory for the Pittsburgh Penguins. But they were two points the Penguins, who had lost two in a row before defeating Vegas, 4-3, at PPG Paints Arena Thursday, really needed. And Kapanen’s goal was one that,...
Penguins Grades: Great 3rd Period Ruined, PP Awful in CAR Loss (+)
The Pittsburgh Penguins would have won the prize fight as they significantly won the territorial and scoring chance battles in the first and third periods. They dominated play, especially in the third, but a walkabout in the second period gave Carolina a 2-1 lead and the basis for a 3-2 OT win Tuesday at PPG Paints Arena.
Penguins vs. Vegas, Game 24: Lines, Notes & How to Watch
Do it for Kris Letang. The Pittsburgh Penguins (11-8-4) will be without their top defenseman for the foreseeable future after he suffered a stroke earlier this week. The team is rallying around the 17-year veteran as the resurgent Vegas Golden Knights (17-6-1) visit the Pittsburgh Penguins (11-8-4) Thursday at PPG Paints Arena.
