ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

LSU women's basketball score vs. Southeastern Louisiana: Live updates

LSU saw its 100-point game streak end at five in the Bahamas. That's about the only bad thing that transpired during the Goombay Splash Tournament for the Tigers (7-0), who dominated George Mason, 80-52, and UAB, 99-64, over the three-day trip to Bimini. LSU returns home to take on instate...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Ascension Catholic travels to Monroe to face Ouachita Christian in semifinals

No. 10 Ascension Catholic will take on No. 3 Ouachita Christian in the semifinals of the Division IV Select playoffs Dec. 2 at 7 p.m. at Steven Fitzhugh Field in Monroe. OCHS defeated the Bulldogs from Donaldsonville 42-0 in last year's quarterfinals round of the playoffs. The only Ascension Parish...
MONROE, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

How to watch Hallmark Channel's 'My Southern Family Christmas'

Looking for showing times to watch (or rewatch) the "Hallmark Channel's My Southern Family Christmas?" Here is the upcoming schedule (all times central time):. Ascension Parish residents will recognize familiar settings as scenes were filmed at the Cajun Village and Coffee House at the corner of Hwy. 22 and Hwy. 70 in Sorrento from Sept. 21-23. A Baton Rouge neighborhood and Celtic Studios also were utilized.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Man reportedly shot at Gonzales apartment complex after breakup

A man reportedly was shot at an apartment complex off South Burnside Avenue in Gonzales following a romantic breakup Nov. 22. Baton Rouge newspaper The Advocate reported the ex-boyfriend was shot in the abdomen and hospitalized after a group of individuals drove from Kenner to Gonzales following the breakup. According...
GONZALES, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office to sponsor December Senior Sock Hop

The December Garney Gautreau Senior Sock Hop will be hosted by Sheriff Bobby Webre and the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office. The holiday edition event will be Dec. 9, with entertainment from Mike Broussard & Night Train. Lunch will be at 11 a.m., followed by music and a great time on the dance floor.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office warns of phone scam

The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office alerted the public to multiple phone scam investigations where callers are impersonating deputies using a department phone number and requesting cash for subpoenas, warrants, and tickets. The Gonzales Police Department previously warned of a similar phone scam where individuals were using the names of...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Gonzales Police looking for suspect in connection with carjacking

The Gonzales Police Department announced James D. Earl is wanted for suspected participation in a carjacking Oct. 26 at Bayou Terrace Shopping Center. Gonzales Middle School reportedly was locked down briefly out of an abundance of caution as police pursued a vehicle stolen by an armed suspect. According to a...
GONZALES, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Carols in the Garden set for Dec. 13 at Gonzales library

Jingle and mingle at Ascension Parish Library's annual caroling event at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 13 at APL's Gonzales location. Bring your family and friends along to listen and sing with the crowd of carolers in our festive winter wonderland. Erin Perdue, choir director at East Ascension High School, will lead in singing some of the season's classics.
GONZALES, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Gonzales Police warn of phone scam

The Gonzales Police Department warned of individuals impersonating police officers to conduct a phone scam. GPD will never contact citizens over the phone and request payment for warrants or tickets, according to a department post. Police have received numerous reports of a phone scam where individuals are requesting cash or...
GONZALES, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy