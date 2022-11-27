Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
My Southern Family Christmas filmed in Louisiana premieres on Hallmark channel.Tina HowellSorrento, LA
Day trip: Denham SpringsM HendersonDenham Springs, LA
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Baton Rouge Grocery Stores Selling Thanksgiving DinnerM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Her Family Believes She Was Set-Up. What Happened To Tameka Anderson?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaton Rouge, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
LSU football injury updates on Jayden Daniels, Josh Williams and Jarrick Bernard-Converse
ATLANTA - LSU football quarterback Jayden Daniels will play against Georgia in the SEC Championship Game, Tigers coach Brian Kelly told reporters Thursday. The Tigers (9-3) take on the Bulldogs (12-0) on Saturday (3 p.m., CBS) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Daniels injured his ankle during the fourth quarter of LSU’s loss...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Here's how far LSU football fell in the latest College Football Playoff rankings
BATON ROUGE - LSU football fell nine spots to No. 14 in the College Football Playoff rankings on Tuesday following last week's stunning upset to Texas A&M in College Station, Texas. LSU (9-3) will try to bounce back against No. 1 Georgia (12-0) in the SEC Championship Game in Atlanta...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
LSU women's basketball score vs. Southeastern Louisiana: Live updates
LSU saw its 100-point game streak end at five in the Bahamas. That's about the only bad thing that transpired during the Goombay Splash Tournament for the Tigers (7-0), who dominated George Mason, 80-52, and UAB, 99-64, over the three-day trip to Bimini. LSU returns home to take on instate...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Ascension Catholic travels to Monroe to face Ouachita Christian in semifinals
No. 10 Ascension Catholic will take on No. 3 Ouachita Christian in the semifinals of the Division IV Select playoffs Dec. 2 at 7 p.m. at Steven Fitzhugh Field in Monroe. OCHS defeated the Bulldogs from Donaldsonville 42-0 in last year's quarterfinals round of the playoffs. The only Ascension Parish...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
How to watch Hallmark Channel's 'My Southern Family Christmas'
Looking for showing times to watch (or rewatch) the "Hallmark Channel's My Southern Family Christmas?" Here is the upcoming schedule (all times central time):. Ascension Parish residents will recognize familiar settings as scenes were filmed at the Cajun Village and Coffee House at the corner of Hwy. 22 and Hwy. 70 in Sorrento from Sept. 21-23. A Baton Rouge neighborhood and Celtic Studios also were utilized.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Man reportedly shot at Gonzales apartment complex after breakup
A man reportedly was shot at an apartment complex off South Burnside Avenue in Gonzales following a romantic breakup Nov. 22. Baton Rouge newspaper The Advocate reported the ex-boyfriend was shot in the abdomen and hospitalized after a group of individuals drove from Kenner to Gonzales following the breakup. According...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office to sponsor December Senior Sock Hop
The December Garney Gautreau Senior Sock Hop will be hosted by Sheriff Bobby Webre and the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office. The holiday edition event will be Dec. 9, with entertainment from Mike Broussard & Night Train. Lunch will be at 11 a.m., followed by music and a great time on the dance floor.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office warns of phone scam
The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office alerted the public to multiple phone scam investigations where callers are impersonating deputies using a department phone number and requesting cash for subpoenas, warrants, and tickets. The Gonzales Police Department previously warned of a similar phone scam where individuals were using the names of...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Gonzales Police looking for suspect in connection with carjacking
The Gonzales Police Department announced James D. Earl is wanted for suspected participation in a carjacking Oct. 26 at Bayou Terrace Shopping Center. Gonzales Middle School reportedly was locked down briefly out of an abundance of caution as police pursued a vehicle stolen by an armed suspect. According to a...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Carols in the Garden set for Dec. 13 at Gonzales library
Jingle and mingle at Ascension Parish Library's annual caroling event at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 13 at APL's Gonzales location. Bring your family and friends along to listen and sing with the crowd of carolers in our festive winter wonderland. Erin Perdue, choir director at East Ascension High School, will lead in singing some of the season's classics.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Gonzales Police warn of phone scam
The Gonzales Police Department warned of individuals impersonating police officers to conduct a phone scam. GPD will never contact citizens over the phone and request payment for warrants or tickets, according to a department post. Police have received numerous reports of a phone scam where individuals are requesting cash or...
