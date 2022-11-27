ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watervliet, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRGB

Cohoes looks to revitalize city block 5 years after fire

A block of land near the intersection of Remsen and Columbia Street used to be bustling with business and residents. But a fire from five years ago burnt the business that once stood there to the ground; now city leaders are looking to get the ball rolling on revitalization efforts.
COHOES, NY
WRGB

Giving Tuesday, a day to give back to the community

CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — Giving Tuesday is a national day of generosity.. a day to help a neighbor, donate some time, or give money if you can. It's a day to give back to your community, and in the Capital Region, there are quite a few ways to give back.
TROY, NY
WRGB

Colonie Police tape off home on Fiddler's Lane

COLONIE, NY (WRGB) - CBS 6 News cameras captured police on the scene at a home on Fiddler's Lane in Colonie on Thursday, December 1st. Footage shows an active scene. We have calls and emails out to Colonie Police to try to learn what officers were investigating, we have not heard back at this time.
COLONIE, NY
WRGB

Saratoga Springs city council unanimously passed 2023 budget

The Saratoga Springs city council unanimously passed the 2023 budget just two days before the November 30th deadline. The adopted budget sits at $57 million and has allocations for public safety, public works and more. One of the hot ticket items is funding equipment for the new third fire station.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
WRGB

Troy City Council approves 2023 budget

TROY, NY (WRGB) - The Troy City Council has approved the Troy City Budget for the 2023 fiscal year without adding a proposal sought by minority members. Republicans on the city council wanted two additional firefighter positions added to the Troy Fire Department, but that idea was shot down. In...
TROY, NY
WRGB

Troy City Council Minority members hope additional firefighters will be in final budget

The Troy City council will meet Wednesday, hoping to finalize the city's annual budget. Already the minority city council members are calling for amendments to be made. Those amendments include adding two additional firefighters to the department's payroll. Republican City Council President Carmella Mantello says adding the additional firefighters to the payroll could positively impact public safety in the city.
TROY, NY
WRGB

Grandfather of missing 14-year-old Samantha Humphrey speaks

Schenectady police are continuing their investigation and search efforts for missing Schenectady teen Samantha Humphrey. The fourteen-year-old was last seen late at night the day after Thanksgiving. Humphrey has not been seen or heard from since. This morning I spoke with John Matarazzo, The Maternal grandfather of Samantha. He tells...
SCHENECTADY, NY
WRGB

Nursing home employee accused of striking patient

ST. JOHNSVILLE, NY (WRGB) — St. Johnsville Police say they have charged an employee of a nursing home on endangerment charges. Police say 43-year-old Shaunta Williams was charged with endangering the welfare of an incompetent person. She's accused of striking a patent at the St. Johnsville nursing home on...
SAINT JOHNSVILLE, NY
WRGB

Several firearms, drugs recovered from Fulton county homes, say State Police

GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (WRGB) — State Police say they have arrested a Gloversville man following the execution of search warrants, resulting in multiple firearm and drug charges. Investigators say back on November 23rd, State Police, working with Gloversville Police Department and St Johnsville Village Police Department executed two search warrants.
FULTON COUNTY, NY
WRGB

Fraud investigation leads to weapon charges for Colonie woman

COLONIE, NY (WRGB) — The Albany County Sheriff's Office say they have arrested a Town of Colonie woman on weapons charges. According to the Sheriff's Office, Caeshara J. Cannon is accused of possessing a .22 caliber handgun that was located following the execution of a search warrant at her home back in October.
COLONIE, NY
WRGB

Scotia detects elevated lead levels in water samples

SCOTIA, N.Y. (WRGB) — Some water samples in the Village of Scotia have been found to contain elevated levels of lead. Scotia Mayor Thomas Gifford, who is in his last week as mayor, tells CBS6’s Briana Supardi that four homes out of 30 samples were found to have elevated levels of the poisonous metal.
SCOTIA, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy