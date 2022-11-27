ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volusia County, FL

click orlando

Fatal crash investigated on SR-520 at I-95 in Brevard

COCOA, Fla. – A fatal crash happened early Friday on State Road 520 in Brevard County, the Florida Highway Patrol reported. The wreck happened just before 1 a.m. on eastbound S.R. 520 at Interstate 95 in Cocoa. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. The FHP said the crash occurred...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
click orlando

11-year-old boy in critical condition after Orlando crash, troopers say

ORLANDO, Fla. – An 11-year-old boy was critically injured Wednesday evening after being struck by a car in Orlando, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. In a release, FHP stated that the crash happened on North Pine Hills Road and Silver Star Road at about 6:49 p.m. [TRENDING: Driver...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Memorial marker to honor Orlando tow truck operator killed last year

ORLANDO, Fla. – The push to have a highway memorial marker in honor of 24-year-old Austin Gayne finally happened after the measure passed the state legislature earlier this year. During an event hosted by the Orlando Fire Department, Gayne’s mother, Brooke Lawrence, revealed the marker that will be placed...
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Deputies: 78-year-old man reported missing in Seminole County

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — The Seminole County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing man. The 78-year-old, identified as Simon Butnaru was last seen Thursday morning when he was walking on the 3000 block of Autumnwood Trail. He was wearing dark-colored pants with a beige coat. Deputies said he...
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Ocala man accused of fleeing from deputies on stand-up scooter in Florida Keys

MONROE COUNTY, Fla. – A 38-year-old man from Ocala was arrested Wednesday morning after fleeing from deputies on a stand-up electric scooter and then jumping into water, authorities said. Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt said Jose Junior Vigil crossed U.S. 1 on Stock Island at approximately 2:47...
OCALA, FL
click orlando

Deputies search for man behind fatal Orange County shooting near Florida Mall

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County deputies are searching for a man suspected of killing a woman and injuring a man in a shooting near the Florida Mall last week. On Nov. 22, 39-year-old Michelle Siegel-Colon was found shot to death at the 700 block of West Sand Lake Road, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. Another man was also injured in the shooting and transported to the hospital, deputies said.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Missing, endangered woman found, Sanford police say

SANFORD, Fla. – UPDATE: The Sanford Police Department said Lori Ann Garber has been found. PREVIOUS: The Sanford Police Department is seeking the public’s help locating a missing and endangered woman, according to a Twitter post by the agency on Wednesday evening. Police said that 57-year-old Lori Ann...
SANFORD, FL
click orlando

Man arrested after 1 woman found dead, another injured in Kissimmee stabbing, sheriff says

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A man was arrested after one woman was found dead and another injured at a Kissimmee home, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Marcos Lopez said during a briefing Tuesday that deputies arrived at a nearby home and found a woman with cuts on her hands and another woman dead on the floor with apparent stab wounds.
KISSIMMEE, FL
mynews13.com

Attempted murder suspect surrenders after police chase

COCOA, Fla. — A 17-year-old suspect sought in an attempted murder case surrendered to Brevard County SWAT officers after a chase early Wednesday, according to a press release from the Cocoa Police Department. What You Need To Know. A suspect is in police custody after a chase Wednesday morning.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL

