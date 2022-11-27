Read full article on original website
Related
click orlando
Fatal crash investigated on SR-520 at I-95 in Brevard
COCOA, Fla. – A fatal crash happened early Friday on State Road 520 in Brevard County, the Florida Highway Patrol reported. The wreck happened just before 1 a.m. on eastbound S.R. 520 at Interstate 95 in Cocoa. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. The FHP said the crash occurred...
Motorcyclist killed by wrong-way driver in hit-and-run crash in Orange County, troopers say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a deadly wrong-way crash Thursday in Orange County. Troopers confirmed they are looking for a hit-and-run driver after a deadly crash on SR-520. The crash involved a wrong-way driver who struck a motorcycle. The motorcycle rider was flown from...
click orlando
Body found believed to be man missing in Osceola County since Thanksgiving, sheriff says
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A body found in a swampy area in Osceola County is believed to be a missing 73-year-old man who was last seen on Thanksgiving Day, Sheriff Marcos Lopez said in an update Thursday. Lopez said the body of an unidentified Black man was located about...
click orlando
11-year-old boy in critical condition after Orlando crash, troopers say
ORLANDO, Fla. – An 11-year-old boy was critically injured Wednesday evening after being struck by a car in Orlando, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. In a release, FHP stated that the crash happened on North Pine Hills Road and Silver Star Road at about 6:49 p.m. [TRENDING: Driver...
click orlando
Memorial marker to honor Orlando tow truck operator killed last year
ORLANDO, Fla. – The push to have a highway memorial marker in honor of 24-year-old Austin Gayne finally happened after the measure passed the state legislature earlier this year. During an event hosted by the Orlando Fire Department, Gayne’s mother, Brooke Lawrence, revealed the marker that will be placed...
click orlando
Seminole County bus driver arrested after putting special-needs student in elbow lock, deputies say
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A Seminole County bus driver was arrested Thursday afternoon on accusations of child abuse on their bus earlier this week, according to Seminole County Public Schools. Deputies said a student recorded a video of bus driver James Blanton, 72, who placed a special-needs student into...
WESH
Deputies: 78-year-old man reported missing in Seminole County
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — The Seminole County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing man. The 78-year-old, identified as Simon Butnaru was last seen Thursday morning when he was walking on the 3000 block of Autumnwood Trail. He was wearing dark-colored pants with a beige coat. Deputies said he...
click orlando
Daytona Beach police officer shoots, kills man who stabbed him in face
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A Daytona Beach police officer shot and killed a man who stabbed him in the face Thursday morning at a gas station in Volusia County, authorities said. The police department identified the man who was shot as 36-year-old Benjamin Remley. The stabbing and shooting happened...
WESH
Officials searching for BMW driver after wrong-way crash kills motorcyclist in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. — A deadly crash closed a road in Orlando Thursday morning. It was reported around 5:30 a.m. in the area of SR-528 and the eastbound exit ramp to SR-520. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the crash involved a 2006 BMW and a 2022 Honda CMX300 motorcycle. Officials...
click orlando
17-year-old accused in Cocoa stabbing arrested after fleeing, crashing in Brevard, officials say
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A 17-year-old accused of stabbing and beating a victim in Cocoa was taken into custody Wednesday morning after fleeing authorities and crashing in north Brevard County, according to police. The Cocoa Police Department said the teen, later identified as Tobias Brewer, surrendered to Brevard County...
SEE: Apparent sinkhole opens up in Lake County
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — An apparent sinkhole has opened up in Lake County, the sheriff’s office posted late Wednesday. The sinkhole has closed Montevista Road and Bradley Circle in Clermont until further notice. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area while engineers address the problem. See a...
click orlando
Ocala man accused of fleeing from deputies on stand-up scooter in Florida Keys
MONROE COUNTY, Fla. – A 38-year-old man from Ocala was arrested Wednesday morning after fleeing from deputies on a stand-up electric scooter and then jumping into water, authorities said. Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt said Jose Junior Vigil crossed U.S. 1 on Stock Island at approximately 2:47...
click orlando
Deputies search for man behind fatal Orange County shooting near Florida Mall
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County deputies are searching for a man suspected of killing a woman and injuring a man in a shooting near the Florida Mall last week. On Nov. 22, 39-year-old Michelle Siegel-Colon was found shot to death at the 700 block of West Sand Lake Road, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. Another man was also injured in the shooting and transported to the hospital, deputies said.
click orlando
‘I would do it again:’ Man admits to stabbing his mother, sister, Osceola deputies say
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A man admitted to stabbing and killing his own mother and hurting his sister during an attack at a home near Kissimmee, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies identified the accused killer as Matthew Sisley, 21, on Wednesday afternoon. Deputies said they...
click orlando
Missing, endangered woman found, Sanford police say
SANFORD, Fla. – UPDATE: The Sanford Police Department said Lori Ann Garber has been found. PREVIOUS: The Sanford Police Department is seeking the public’s help locating a missing and endangered woman, according to a Twitter post by the agency on Wednesday evening. Police said that 57-year-old Lori Ann...
One killed in fatal motorcycle crash in Volusia County, FHP says
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcycle in Volusia County. The crash happened after 7 p.m. Saturday on Reynolds Road and Sylvan Road. Law enforcement said that the 69-year-old driver lost control on a curve and veered off the road.
click orlando
Man arrested after 1 woman found dead, another injured in Kissimmee stabbing, sheriff says
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A man was arrested after one woman was found dead and another injured at a Kissimmee home, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Marcos Lopez said during a briefing Tuesday that deputies arrived at a nearby home and found a woman with cuts on her hands and another woman dead on the floor with apparent stab wounds.
WESH
Brevard County deputies searching wooded area for 2 after pursuit
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Brevard County are searching a wooded area for two people following a pursuit. One of the individuals is wanted in reference to an incident that occurred in the city of Cocoa. A traffic stop was attempted in Volusia County and sparked a chase.
click orlando
Bicyclist, 69, struck, killed by car driven by 16-year-old in Orlovista, troopers say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 69-year-old Orlando man died Sunday after he was struck while bicycling in Orlovista by a car that was being driven by a 16-year-old boy, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash occurred at 11:39 a.m. on southbound North Powers Drive, approaching its intersection...
mynews13.com
Attempted murder suspect surrenders after police chase
COCOA, Fla. — A 17-year-old suspect sought in an attempted murder case surrendered to Brevard County SWAT officers after a chase early Wednesday, according to a press release from the Cocoa Police Department. What You Need To Know. A suspect is in police custody after a chase Wednesday morning.
Comments / 1