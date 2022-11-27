Read full article on original website
Flood Watch Issued for Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties Thursday Evening Through SundaySouthern California Weather ForceSan Luis Obispo County, CA
Sugar Plum: 135 Small Businesses Under One Roof for Holiday ShoppingRandy MontgomeryBuena Park, CA
Survey finds 88% of adults in Inland Empire are concerned about lack of ‘well-paying jobs’The HD PostCalifornia State
25 Things you have to do in December in Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Denver-area firm sells carbon credits to offset Pac-12 title game emissionsMatt WhittakerDenver, CO
Alabama gets bad news in College Football Playoff rankings
The penultimate College Football Playoff rankings were revealed on Tuesday night and Alabama’s spot in the Top 25 is bad news for the Crimson Tide. Just a week ago, it felt like the chances for the Alabama Crimson Tide to make the College Football Playoff seemed next to impossible. At the time, there were seven teams that were set to play in conference championship games that all had a better chance of making it in than Nick Saban’s team.
Yardbarker
Ohio State reportedly requested to not be selected for Rose Bowl
Ohio State’s athletic department had an interesting request for the Rose Bowl, according to a report. Ohio State Rivals site “Dotting the Eyes” reported this week that the Buckeyes requested that the Rose Bowl not select them to participate in their Jan. 2, 2023 bowl game. The...
Hugh Freeze Reportedly Parts Ways With Auburn Coach
Hugh Freeze's staff at Auburn is starting to take some shape. Freeze, who was hired by the school on Monday after spending the previous four seasons at Liberty, has made a couple of new hires but has also decided to part ways with a coach who was on Bryan Harsin's staff.
World reacts to shocking Mike Vrabel, Ohio State report
It’s safe to say that Ohio State Buckeyes fans certainly aren’t happy with current head coach Ryan Day after the team brutally lost to the Michigan Wolverines for the second time in a row. Many fans have even gone as far as to suggest that Day should be fired, and they already have a replacement Read more... The post World reacts to shocking Mike Vrabel, Ohio State report appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Ohio State coach makes major decision about future
For several years, Ohio State Buckeyes wide receivers coach Brian Hartline has been widely considered the top receivers coach in college football as well as one of the top recruiters in the nation. His success has led to some speculation that he might choose to pursue a career as a coordinator or even a head Read more... The post Ohio State coach makes major decision about future appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
LeBron James: A photo of Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones attending a racial desegregation protest in 1957 has NBA star asking questions of media's handling of race issues
The issue of race and its historical legacy in the US was at the forefront of NBA star LeBron James' mind on Wednesday as he asked reporters why he hadn't received any questions about a photo of Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones attending a racial desegregation protest in 1957.
Rose Bowl might opt out of Ohio State for not taking it seriously enough
The Rose Bowl is considering spurning Ohio State for Penn State because the Buckeyes didn’t take the game seriously enough last time. Remember how Ohio State had a bunch of players opt out of the 2022 Rose Bowl Game against Utah?. Now the Rose Bowl is thinking about opting...
Patriots’ Mac Jones responds to viral sideline outburst
The Patriots were set for another challenging game this week, as divisional rival the Buffalo Bills came to town for the first matchup between the two teams this season. Because of New England’s recent offensive success over the last two weeks, there was a lot of hope they would be able to hold their own to get a much-needed win on Thursday night. But after a successful second series, the Mac Jones-led offense fell back into the patterns seen all season.
Pistons News: Jaden Ivey plummets in Ringer re-draft
The Detroit Pistons are just over 25 percent through the 2022-23 season, and so far there hasn’t been much to be excited about. They have the worst record in the NBA, Cade Cunningham could be out for the season and Detroit has regressed defensively to the bottom of the league.
Top College Football Odds and Best Bets Today (Predictions and Picks for Conference USA and PAC-12 Title Games)
Conference Championship week starts on Friday with a pair of title games and one with College Football Playoff implications. UTSA looks to make it two Conference-USA titles in as many years as they host North Texas at the Alamaodome on Friday night for the second time this season after a close call in October. The main event comes in Las Vegas when USC and Utah have their rematch from one of the games of the season with USC vying for a College Football Playoff berth.
Lakers’ bad luck continues as Friday’s game just became much tougher
The Los Angeles Lakers have not had the most promising start to the 2022-23 season. While the team has played well as of late against bad teams to move the record to a more respectable 8-12, the fact remains that there is plenty to improve on the Lakers. Los Angeles...
