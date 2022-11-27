The Patriots were set for another challenging game this week, as divisional rival the Buffalo Bills came to town for the first matchup between the two teams this season. Because of New England’s recent offensive success over the last two weeks, there was a lot of hope they would be able to hold their own to get a much-needed win on Thursday night. But after a successful second series, the Mac Jones-led offense fell back into the patterns seen all season.

