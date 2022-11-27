Read full article on original website
WLOX
Wheelchair-bound woman walks for first time in four years
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Jodi Oehms is finally on the right path. On Wednesday, the Sunplex Subacute Center patient walked - with assistance - for the first time in four years. The moment was caught by staff cheering her on. “I felt like a giant,” she said. “I’ve been...
WLOX
Volunteers laying 25,000 wreaths at Biloxi National Cemetery
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Thursday, four 18-wheelers filled with Christmas wreaths arrived at Biloxi National Cemetery to remember heroes this holiday. This is the 10th year Riemann Family Funeral Homes has sponsored Wreaths for Biloxi National Cemetery. Volunteers spent the afternoon unloading 25,000 wreaths and boxes of bows. Each year, Riemann and generous donors have been able to add more wreaths with the goal of placing one on each gravesite.
wxxv25.com
UPDATE: Victim in single-car crash in Gulfport identified
A woman is dead after a single-car crash in Gulfport. The crash happened on Washington Avenue off of East Pass Road when the driver of the vehicle crashed into the side wall of First Missionary Baptist Church. Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer said 50-year-old Brandon Galloway of Gulfport died at...
WLOX
Woman shot in Bayside Park, sheriff says
HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A young woman was shot in the Bayside Park area Wednesday afternoon, according to Hancock County Sheriff Ricky Adam. Sheriff Adam says around 2 p.m., deputies responded to the 6000 block of West Forrest Street in Bayside Park, where they found the woman suffering from a gunshot wound.
WLOX
Stone High student charged with bringing a gun to school
STONE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Stone County School Superintendent Inita Owen says it was the best possible outcome for a terrible situation. One day after a student brought a loaded gun to the Stone High School campus, Owen praised students and staff for how they handled the incident. “We teach...
WLOX
Local sheriff’s, police departments ‘Feed the Needy’ this Christmas; meal requests deadline is Dec. 12
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Local law enforcement agencies are teaming together to provide meals to those in need this holiday season with their 33rd Annual “Feed the Needy” program. Meals must be requested by December 12 by calling one of the following police or sheriff’s departments:. Biloxi...
WLOX
Police: Suspected coastwide shoplifting spree ends in Waveland
WAVELAND, Miss. (WLOX) - When a yellow Camaro pulled into the parking lot at the Waveland Walmart on Hwy 90 Monday, the store’s asset protection employees were already on high alert. They had received information earlier that day about four people in a yellow Chevrolet Camaro going into other Walmart stores along the coast and shoplifting merchandise. Now, it appeared to be Hancock County’s turn.
WLOX
Happening Now: Biloxi Lighthouse tree lighting
WLOX's Stephanie Poole has all the fun at the celebration. Craig Scott has addressed more than one million students at assemblies to share how his life transformed.
WLOX
East Central High School students honor their friends
The Poplarville-grown music trio made it all the way to the finals this year on America's Got Talent.
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD: Suspects snatch woman’s car keys, try to find her vehicle
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A spare car key helped a woman get away from a pair of would-be car thieves, according to the Mobile Police Department. Officers responded to the Bel Air Apartments at 505 Bel Air Blvd., around 4:15 p.m. Tuesday. According to authorities, the woman reported that two males approached her, snatched her car keys out of her hand and then fled to the parking lot trying to locate her vehicle.
WLOX
In the Kitchen with Island View Casino Resort
WLOX's Stephanie Poole has all the fun at the celebration. Craig Scott has addressed more than one million students at assemblies to share how his life transformed.
wxxv25.com
Suspect who allegedly bit victim’s nose off turns himself in to Bay St. Louis police
Bay St. Louis Police have arrested a man who allegedly bit the nose off another man he was fighting with. Police Chief Toby Schwartz said the suspect is 51-year-old Mark Curtis Wells of Biloxi. Wells turned himself in was booked into the Hancock County jail at 11:45 a.m. Wednesday on a $50,000 bond. He paid the 10 percent down and was released shortly after.
WLOX
Hancock County Schools works to build emotional resilience with students
Mayor Andrew 'FoFo' Gilich and Santa bring Christmas cheer. "Everything's going well" | Local Stennis test conductor gives Artemis I update.
wxxv25.com
Waveland arrest three with shoplifting, seek fourth suspect
Waveland Police have arrested three people and are looking for a fourth suspect in connection with a shoplifting case. Police Chief Michael Prendergast said three people were arrested: 45-year-old Keith Bell of Gulfport, 44-year-old Brian Johnson of Gulfport and 24-year-old Mahalia Willis of Biloxi. All three were charged with felony shoplifting and trespassing. Willis also has an outstanding warrant for felony shoplifting out of Slidell, Louisiana. No bond has been set.
Man arrested for attempted murder on Thanksgiving: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man was arrested and charged with attempted murder and domestic violence on Thanksgiving, according to officials with the Mobile Police Department. Officials said officers were called to a home on the 6000 block of Idlemoore Court, near Theodore Dawes Road, for a domestic dispute. Once they arrived, officers found that […]
WLOX
Columbine school shooting survivor speaks to students
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Craig Scott is using music and creativity to help create a positive school culture. “It’s truly incredible that a person like Craig exists in this world,” said Hancock High School student Ryan Meade. “It’s a very tough thing to turn all of that anger and hatred for somebody into this big of a program. It’s crazy how many people he’s touched.”
WLOX
King’s Kitchen outreach celebrates 10 years of service
BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - King’s Kitchen in Bay St. Louis is celebrating its 10th anniversary by doing what it always does: serving people. The volunteers doing the work to help others in need are receiving blessings of their own. In those 10 years, King’s Kitchen has served...
WLOX
Coast nonprofits talk impacts of Giving Tuesday
The Poplarville-grown music trio made it all the way to the finals this year on America's Got Talent. One dead after car reportedly crashes, catches fire in Gulfport church. WLOX News has a reporter at the scene of Commerce Street and Washington Avenue where a car reportedly drove into First Missionary Baptist Church Tuesday afternoon.
WLOX
“Everything’s going well” | Local Stennis test conductor gives Artemis I update
WLOX's Stephanie Poole has all the fun at the celebration. Craig Scott has addressed more than one million students at assemblies to share how his life transformed.
WLOX
In the Kitchen with Juan Tequila's Mexican Bar & Grill
The Poplarville-grown music trio made it all the way to the finals this year on America's Got Talent.
