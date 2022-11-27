ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deputies shoot at woman allegedly smashing patrol car with pipe wrench in Covina

A woman was wounded during a shooting Saturday involving deputies in Covina, authorities said.

The incident occurred at about 10:10 a.m. at the intersection of Cypress Street and Vincent Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies said Saturday a woman was smashing objects with a "pipe wrench type instrument.

Witnesses reported the woman was vandalizing cars that were parked and driving by.

The woman allegedly smashed a patrol car and then charged toward a deputy.

"She's going back and forth trying to swing at him," said one witness. "It was pretty dangerous."

Investigators said the deputy shot the woman and a pipe wrench was recovered at the scene.

Paramedics rushed the suspect to a hospital. The woman was in critical but stable condition. She is described as being between the ages of 20-30 years old.

The area is expected to be blocked off through the night during the investigation. The sheriff's department urged anyone with information about the incident to call them at 323-890-5500.

