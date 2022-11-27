Florida Atlantic fires coach Willie Taggart after 3 seasons

Florida Atlantic fired coach Willie Taggart after clinching a losing season on Saturday.

The Owls lost 32-31 in overtime to Western Kentucky to fall to 5-7 for the second straight campaign. Florida Atlantic was 15-18 in Taggart’s three seasons.

Athletic director Brian White indicated the program’s pending move from Conference USA to the American Athletic Conference played a part in the decision.

“It was a difficult decision, as we have tremendous respect for Willie Taggart,” White said in a statement. “He has represented FAU with class and character. However, the lack of on-field success needed to be addressed as we look toward the future.

“A national search will begin immediately to identify and recruit the best coach to lead FAU Football as we begin play in the American Athletic Conference next season. With the integrity of the search in mind, we will have no further public comment until the announcement of the Owls’ next head football coach.”

Taggart became Florida Atlantic’s coach after Lane Kiffin left for the Ole Miss job. Kiffin went 27-13 in three seasons.

Taggart, 46, has a 71-80 record in 13 seasons at Western Kentucky (2010-12), South Florida (2013-16), Oregon (2017), Florida State (2018-19) and Florida Atlantic.

–Field Level Media

