Chanté Moore Hits A High Note During 2022 BET Soul Train Awards Performance

Eight studio albums and a plethora of singles later, R&B and jazz vocalist Chanté Moore is still proving why she has one of the most dynamic voices in music. The “Contagious” collaborator hit the 2022 BET Soul Train Awards stage for an astonishing performance of her hit singles, “Love’s Taken Over” “Chanté’s Got A Man” and “It’s Alright.”

The ensemble kicked off with an upbeat performance of “Love’s Taken Over,” as the 55-year-old danced in a cut-out mauve dress alongside an arrangement of dancers . She then beautifully moved into the softer ballad, “It’s Alright,” as multi-instrumentalist Adam Blackstone joined her on the piano.

Chanté Moore performs onstage during the 2022 Soul Train Awards presented by BET at the Orleans Arena on November 13, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The legendary songstress cupped the mic as she hit several high notes, singing, “Before the sun rises, after it goes down/ I love ya, I love ya/ I say it over and over again/ I love ya, hey, hey, hey/ Relax your mind, we can be free together/ Take our time, even through the tears/ I’m staying right here, I’m waiting right here/ Oh, we’re going through some hard times, but it will be, alright.”

Moore ended her set with her first-ever top 10 single, 1999’s “Chanté’s Got A Man.”

Although Moore debuted in 1992 with the Gold certified album Precious , she became widely known as a household name with her third album The Moment is Mine . 10 years later, The Isley Brothers tapped the California native for “Contagious,” which went on to rise to No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 R&B singles chart.

Chanté released her seventh studio-album The Rise of The Phoenix 25 years after her debut in 2017 . Without any features, the 17-track LP peaked at No. 24 on the Billboard R&B Sales chart and boasted the singles “Real One” and “Something to Remember.”

Take a look at Chanté Moore’s 2022 Soul Train Awards performance above.