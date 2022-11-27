Jones’ 16 help Quinnipiac defeat Montana State 70-53

LAVAL, Quebec (AP) — Dezi Jones’ 16 points helped Quinnipiac defeat Montana State 70-53 on Saturday night.

Jones also added seven rebounds for the Bobcats (7-0). Matt Balanc scored 15 points while going 6 of 15 (3 for 7 from distance) and added five rebounds. Luis Kortright shot 5 for 16 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 2 of 5 from the free-throw line to finish with 13 points. The Bobcats picked up their seventh straight win.

Jubrile Belo finished with 14 points and nine rebounds for the Bobcats (3-4). Robert Ford III added eight points, four assists, two steals and two blocks for Montana State. In addition, Raequan Battle finished with eight points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.