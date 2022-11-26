Read full article on original website
Zuckerberg says WhatsApp business chat will drive sales sooner than metaverse
Nov 17 (Reuters) - Meta Platforms Inc (META.O) Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg told employees on Thursday that WhatsApp and Messenger would drive the company's next wave of sales growth, as he sought to assuage concerns about Meta's finances after its first mass layoffs.
knowtechie.com
DuckDuckGo now blocks ‘all known trackers’ on Android
DuckDuckGo’s Android privacy feature, App Tracking Protection, is now available to all users after a year of closed beta testing. The feature completely blocks all third-party trackers on the Android device it is installed on. That’s important, as it keeps your digital fingerprint out of the hands of advertisers.
The Windows Club
How to fix Invalid URL error on Google Chrome
Are you getting the “Invalid URL” error on Google Chrome? URL (Uniform Resource Locator) is the address of a web page on the internet. A lot of Chrome users have complained of experiencing the “invalid URL” error when visiting some web pages. The full error message which is displayed is as follows:
makeuseof.com
What Is DuckDuckGo Privacy Essentials and Should You Install It?
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. You're being tracked online most of the time. Just about every website you visit tracks you, logs you, and profiles you for various reasons—serving you personalized ads is just one of them. To enhance your privacy protection from online tracking, you can install DuckDuckGo Privacy Essentials on your Safari browser. This easy-to-install browser add-on for Safari will help you escape advertising trackers and keep your search history private.
msn.com
Meta Hit With $275M Fine Over Scraped Facebook Data
Meta has been caught failing to abide by Europe's privacy rules, resulting in the Irish Data Protection Commission slapping the social media giant with a hefty fine. Facebook's parent company must pay a 265 million euro ($275 million) penalty and take a number of corrective measures, the Irish DPC said in an announcement on Monday as it concluded a year-and-a-half-long investigation.
TechRadar
Gmail now learns from your behaviour, but there's a catch
Gmail is set to get a huge improvement to its search function that will actually work for more users, so long as you turn on the right settings. The email provider has long provided a search function, even offering specific filters and parameters to help its users find the right content in an overflowing inbox, but despite these advanced efforts don’t make use of the platform’s full capabilities.
