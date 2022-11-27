ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

CBS 42

2 arrested after clashing with police officer in Mountain Brook

MOUNTAIN BROOK, Ala. (WIAT) — Two people were arrested after resisting arrest and getting in a skirmish with a police officer in Mountain Brook Thursday morning, police report. According to MBPD Chief Jay Loggins, a traffic stop happened at approximately 11 a.m. near the Cahaba Village shopping mall off Hwy. 280. The suspect, who was […]
MOUNTAIN BROOK, AL
wvtm13.com

1 killed, 2 injured in Birmingham house fire

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A woman has died after being rescued from a house fire in Birmingham's Ensley area overnight. Birmingham Fire and Rescue crews were called to the home in the 1300 block of Avenue H around 3 a.m. When they arrived, they found heavy fire coming from the...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Birmingham man arrested in shooting death of brother

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: The Birmingham Police Department has obtained an arrest warrant in connection to the murder of 27-year-old Zevin Lenard Patterson. Zevin Patterson was shot and killed Saturday, Nov. 19 in the 200 Block of 59th Street South. Devin Renard Patterson Jr. turned himself in at the...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Customer shot inside Bessemer convenience store

BESSEMER, Ala. — Bessemer police are investigating a shooting at a convenience store Wednesday afternoon. Police say two customers were arguing inside the Stop N Go store on Dartmouth Avenue around 12:30 p.m. when one of them was shot. The victim is in critical but stable condition. No suspects...
BESSEMER, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Police seeking possible dashcam footage to provide information on May homicide

The Birmingham Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in finding information related to a homicide investigation on May 14. Police said Justin Snow, 38, was likely driving along the interstate between Airport Highway and Arkadelphia Road when he was shot. Both sides of the interstate may have been involved in the incident.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

14-year-old boy shot at Birmingham apartment complex

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham police are searching for the person who shot a 14-year-old Monday afternoon. Officers received a call at 3:30 p.m. that a person had been shot at The Park at Sunderland Apartments in the 600 Block of Valley Crest Drive. When they arrived, they found the...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Dee F. Cee

Four Girls Killed In Church by a Bomb

image of 16th Street Baptist ChurchPhoto bybing.com/search?. Addie Mae Collins (14), Cynthia Wesley (14), Carole Robinson (14) and Denise McNair (11) were killed September 15, 1963 when a bomb exploded killing them at a church in Birmingham, Alabama. The 16th Street Baptist Church where the explosion occurred was a significant part of the Civil Rights Movement. It was often a meeting place for civil rights leaders. Several other church members were injured in the blast as well.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Inmate found dead at Donaldson prison in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — An investigation is underway into the death of an inmate at a state prison in Jefferson County. The Jefferson County Coroner Medical Examiner's Office reported Tycia Marshall, 41, was found unresponsive inside an open-style dormitory at Donaldson Correctional Facility at about 9:00 a.m. Nov. 30.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

18-year-old shot, killed on Thanksgiving identified

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — An 18-year-old Birmingham man who was shot and killed on Thanksgiving has been identified. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Quinderius Germond Peoples was found shot in the 400 block of Orchid Road last Thursday around 6:30 p.m. Peoples was transported to UAB Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

ATM recovered after being stolen from Birmingham bank

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Police are searching for the person who stole an ATM from a Birmingham bank early Wednesday morning. West Precinct officers were sent to the PNC Bank on Bankhead Highway at 4:20 a.m. on a call about a theft in progress. They found smashed windows and doors,...
BIRMINGHAM, AL

