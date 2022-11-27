Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Four Girls Killed In Church by a BombDee F. CeeBirmingham, AL
A Domestic Extremist Organization Bombed a Church Killing Children.William Saint ValBirmingham, AL
4 Great Burger Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
3 Great Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
A Sick Alabama Nurse Goes to American Family Care, Gets Swab Test & Falls Asleep Waiting on Results; No One Wakes Her UpZack LoveForestdale, AL
Related
Who killed Justin Snow? Witnesses sought in deadly shooting on I-59 in Birmingham
It’s been nearly seven months since a 38-year-old father was shot to death on Birmingham’s Interstate 59, and authorities said they need help from the public to solve the case. “To this day, the shooter remains on the loose,’’ said Officer Truman Fitzgerald. Justin Snow had...
Woman killed in Birmingham crash identified
A woman killed in a two-vehicle crash Monday afternoon has been identified.
2 arrested after clashing with police officer in Mountain Brook
MOUNTAIN BROOK, Ala. (WIAT) — Two people were arrested after resisting arrest and getting in a skirmish with a police officer in Mountain Brook Thursday morning, police report. According to MBPD Chief Jay Loggins, a traffic stop happened at approximately 11 a.m. near the Cahaba Village shopping mall off Hwy. 280. The suspect, who was […]
wvtm13.com
1 killed, 2 injured in Birmingham house fire
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A woman has died after being rescued from a house fire in Birmingham's Ensley area overnight. Birmingham Fire and Rescue crews were called to the home in the 1300 block of Avenue H around 3 a.m. When they arrived, they found heavy fire coming from the...
wbrc.com
Birmingham man arrested in shooting death of brother
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: The Birmingham Police Department has obtained an arrest warrant in connection to the murder of 27-year-old Zevin Lenard Patterson. Zevin Patterson was shot and killed Saturday, Nov. 19 in the 200 Block of 59th Street South. Devin Renard Patterson Jr. turned himself in at the...
Person injured in partial building collapse at Carraway Hospital demolition in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A person has been injured during a partial building collapse at a demolition site of the former Carraway Hospital Thursday afternoon. Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service responded to the scene of a partial building collapse at the location of the hospital at 25 Street North and Walnut Hill Circle. A person was […]
Suspect charged in June robbery, shooting of Birmingham real estate developer on city’s east side
A suspect has been charged in the robbery and shooting of a Birmingham real estate developer on city’s east side. Court and jail records show Antonio Aamad Steele, 31, is charged with robbery and aggravated assault/attempted murder. Brian Plott, the 47-year-old victim, was shot midday Sunday, June 12, in...
wbrc.com
Birmingham Police Chief details how department is working to combat high homicide numbers
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Homicides are up more than 25 percent across the city of Birmingham compared to this time last year and officers tell WBRC that almost all of those homicides involved a firearm. BPD has seen 124 homicides so far this year compared to 99 a year ago....
wvtm13.com
Customer shot inside Bessemer convenience store
BESSEMER, Ala. — Bessemer police are investigating a shooting at a convenience store Wednesday afternoon. Police say two customers were arguing inside the Stop N Go store on Dartmouth Avenue around 12:30 p.m. when one of them was shot. The victim is in critical but stable condition. No suspects...
Inmate found dead at Donaldson Correctional Facility
An inmate serving a six year sentence was found dead at William Donaldson Correction Facility on November 30.
ABC 33/40 News
Police seeking possible dashcam footage to provide information on May homicide
The Birmingham Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in finding information related to a homicide investigation on May 14. Police said Justin Snow, 38, was likely driving along the interstate between Airport Highway and Arkadelphia Road when he was shot. Both sides of the interstate may have been involved in the incident.
sylacauganews.com
ADOC captain from Childersburg, one other arrested in Birmingham on multiple charges including bribery
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Monday evening, Nov. 28, Alabama’s state prison system confirmed that one current employee as well as a former state worker were arrested and charged with a number of crimes including bribery. The Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC) announced that current Capt. Deaundra Johnson along with...
wvtm13.com
14-year-old boy shot at Birmingham apartment complex
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham police are searching for the person who shot a 14-year-old Monday afternoon. Officers received a call at 3:30 p.m. that a person had been shot at The Park at Sunderland Apartments in the 600 Block of Valley Crest Drive. When they arrived, they found the...
Huntsville man arrested in Birmingham, charged with attempted murder
A 23-year-old Huntsville man was arrested in Birmingham and charged with attempted murder in connection to a shooting that happened last month.
Four Girls Killed In Church by a Bomb
image of 16th Street Baptist ChurchPhoto bybing.com/search?. Addie Mae Collins (14), Cynthia Wesley (14), Carole Robinson (14) and Denise McNair (11) were killed September 15, 1963 when a bomb exploded killing them at a church in Birmingham, Alabama. The 16th Street Baptist Church where the explosion occurred was a significant part of the Civil Rights Movement. It was often a meeting place for civil rights leaders. Several other church members were injured in the blast as well.
wbrc.com
Birmingham PD looking to identify dine-and-dash suspects who pointed firearm at restaurant employee
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Detectives with the Birmingham Police Department are conducting a robbery investigation at King Buffet in the 7800 Block of Crestwood Boulevard. An East Precinct sergeant stated that he was on patrol when he entered the Kings Buffet and learned a robbery had just occurred at the restaurant.
wvtm13.com
Inmate found dead at Donaldson prison in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — An investigation is underway into the death of an inmate at a state prison in Jefferson County. The Jefferson County Coroner Medical Examiner's Office reported Tycia Marshall, 41, was found unresponsive inside an open-style dormitory at Donaldson Correctional Facility at about 9:00 a.m. Nov. 30.
18-year-old shot, killed on Thanksgiving identified
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — An 18-year-old Birmingham man who was shot and killed on Thanksgiving has been identified. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Quinderius Germond Peoples was found shot in the 400 block of Orchid Road last Thursday around 6:30 p.m. Peoples was transported to UAB Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at […]
wvtm13.com
ATM recovered after being stolen from Birmingham bank
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Police are searching for the person who stole an ATM from a Birmingham bank early Wednesday morning. West Precinct officers were sent to the PNC Bank on Bankhead Highway at 4:20 a.m. on a call about a theft in progress. They found smashed windows and doors,...
Woman killed in 2-vehicle crash on Birmingham’s Crestwood Boulevard
A woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Birmingham that also injured two others. The wreck happened at 1:49 p.m. Monday in the 6400 block of Crestwood Boulevard near Oporto Madrid Boulevard. Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service Battalion Chief Jackie Hicks two victims had to be extricated from the...
Comments / 3