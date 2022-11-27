ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corvallis, OR

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Kyle Smith says lack of size, turnovers led to WSU's 74-60 loss at Oregon

THE LACK OF size was glaring on Thursday as Washington State fell 74-60 to Oregon in Eugene. While the game was tied at the half, the Ducks dominated the paint and although Mouhamed Gueye did have 19 points, just two came in the second half. Gueye also turned it over six times and the Cougars had no answers for the Ducks' size in the paint, Kyle Smith said.
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

Bakersfield DL Grant Buckey Flips Commitment to UCLA

Bakersfield (Calif.) Liberty defensive lineman Grant Buckey has flipped his commitment from USC to UCLA. Buckey tweeted his commitment to the Bruins on Thursday morning. The Bruins had stayed on Buckey even after his commitment to the Trojans. He took his first of three scheduled in-state official visits to UCLA...
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

Oregon State quarterback Chance Nolan enters NCAA transfer portal

Oregon State quarterback Chance Nolan will enter the NCAA transfer portal, per BeaverBlitz. A redshirt junior and graduate transfer, Nolan can officially enter the portal before the Dec. 5 window opens. He entered the 2022 season as Oregon State’s starting quarterback, and started in 17 career games for the Beavers, before suffering an injury in the fifth game of the year.
CORVALLIS, OR
247Sports

BREAKING: QB Chance Nolan enters the Transfer Portal

Chance Nolan has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, BeaverBlitz has confirmed. The redshirt junior came to Oregon State in January of 2020 and was named starting quarterback ahead of the 2021 season. He began the 2022 season as the starter, until he left the game at Utah, the Beavers fifth game of the season due to injury.
CORVALLIS, OR
beachconnection.net

Three Much-Loved Oregon Coast Landmarks Gone So Long They're Forgotten

(Oregon Coast) – Down comes the old, in comes the new. That's often what they call progress, but sometimes it's wanton destruction. Other times, that destruction is Mother Nature's. (Above: Original Jump-Off Joe in the late '10s, courtesy Lincoln County Historical Society) Whatever the case, on the Oregon coast...
NEWPORT, OR
247Sports

247Sports

62K+
Followers
402K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy