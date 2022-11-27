Read full article on original website
Richardson's leadership continues to shine in Ducks' 14-point victory over Washington State
For most of Oregon’s 74-60 victory over the Washington State Cougars, it wasn’t pretty. Early season basketball rarely is pretty, but the Ducks found a scoring spurt in the middle of the second half from senior leader Will Richardson. The injuries of Oregon’s front line and guards have...
Kyle Smith says lack of size, turnovers led to WSU's 74-60 loss at Oregon
THE LACK OF size was glaring on Thursday as Washington State fell 74-60 to Oregon in Eugene. While the game was tied at the half, the Ducks dominated the paint and although Mouhamed Gueye did have 19 points, just two came in the second half. Gueye also turned it over six times and the Cougars had no answers for the Ducks' size in the paint, Kyle Smith said.
How to watch No. 4 USC vs. No. 11 Utah in the 2022 Pac-12 Championship
The No. 4 Trojans are on the verge of history with a potential College Football Playoff berth after just four wins in 2021. But USC will need to go through No. 11 Utah in the 2022 Pac-12 Championship to get there. USC vs. Utah is the rematch most Trojan fans...
Assessing Oregon State’s Quarterback Situation After Chance Nolan’s Departure
Oregon State quarterback Chance Nolan, who opened the 2022 season as the team’s starting signal caller, has entered his name in the Transfer Portal, 247Sports reported Thursday afternoon. Nolan left the Beavers’ fifth game of the season, a loss at Utah, with a neck strain and concussion, and he...
Bakersfield DL Grant Buckey Flips Commitment to UCLA
Bakersfield (Calif.) Liberty defensive lineman Grant Buckey has flipped his commitment from USC to UCLA. Buckey tweeted his commitment to the Bruins on Thursday morning. The Bruins had stayed on Buckey even after his commitment to the Trojans. He took his first of three scheduled in-state official visits to UCLA...
Weekend Primer: Washington and UCLA looking to flip 4-stars, UF, Vols and Mississippi State host key recruits
News, notes and buzz heading into what is shaping up to be an interesting weekend across the country, less than three weeks before the three-day Early Signing Period begins on Dec. 21. Washington looking for a big flip. The No. 1 player in the state in Oregon commit Caleb Presley...
Oregon State quarterback Chance Nolan enters NCAA transfer portal
Oregon State quarterback Chance Nolan will enter the NCAA transfer portal, per BeaverBlitz. A redshirt junior and graduate transfer, Nolan can officially enter the portal before the Dec. 5 window opens. He entered the 2022 season as Oregon State’s starting quarterback, and started in 17 career games for the Beavers, before suffering an injury in the fifth game of the year.
WATCH: N'Faly Dante breaks down his career-night vs Washington State
Oregon senior center N'Faly Dante had a career night against the visiting Washington State Cougars, scoring 22 points and grabbing seven rebounds in the Ducks' 74-60 win. He breaks down how it all happened. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter and get all your Oregon news sent directly to...
BREAKING: QB Chance Nolan enters the Transfer Portal
Chance Nolan has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, BeaverBlitz has confirmed. The redshirt junior came to Oregon State in January of 2020 and was named starting quarterback ahead of the 2021 season. He began the 2022 season as the starter, until he left the game at Utah, the Beavers fifth game of the season due to injury.
WATCH: Dana Altman breaks down Oregon's blowout win over Washington State
Hear from Oregon head men's basketball coach Dana Altman as he discusses the team's 74-60 victory over the visiting Washington State Cougars. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter and get all your Oregon news sent directly to your e-mail inbox daily. Consider following DuckTerritory on Twitter, as well as...
UCLA Survives Strange Game at Stanford
UCLA pulled out a 14-point road win at Stanford on Thursday, but it featured a near-collapse in the second half...
Jaime Jaquez, Amari Bailey on Unusual Road Win Against Stanford (VIDEO)
UCLA's Jaime Jaquez and Amari Bailey talked about the unusual road win against Stanford, the circumstances of going up 17-0 to start the game but then giving up the first 9 points of the second half, and more.
