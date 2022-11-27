Read full article on original website
WATCH: N'Faly Dante breaks down his career-night vs Washington State
Oregon senior center N'Faly Dante had a career night against the visiting Washington State Cougars, scoring 22 points and grabbing seven rebounds in the Ducks' 74-60 win. He breaks down how it all happened. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter and get all your Oregon news sent directly to...
WATCH: Oregon State vs Washington Postgame Press Conference
Pac-12 play opened on a high note for the Oregon State men’s basketball team as the Beavers built a large early lead and held on with clutch plays in the final seconds to beat Washington, 66-65, at Gill Coliseum. After the score went final, forwards Dzmitry Ryuny and Michael...
WATCH: Dana Altman breaks down Oregon's blowout win over Washington State
Hear from Oregon head men's basketball coach Dana Altman as he discusses the team's 74-60 victory over the visiting Washington State Cougars. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter and get all your Oregon news sent directly to your e-mail inbox daily. Consider following DuckTerritory on Twitter, as well as...
Richardson's leadership continues to shine in Ducks' 14-point victory over Washington State
For most of Oregon’s 74-60 victory over the Washington State Cougars, it wasn’t pretty. Early season basketball rarely is pretty, but the Ducks found a scoring spurt in the middle of the second half from senior leader Will Richardson. The injuries of Oregon’s front line and guards have...
Oregon's big second half propels the Ducks to a blowout win over Washington State
Eugene, Ore. - The Ducks entered Pac-12 play in early December with a short bench and an opponent that played right into the Ducks' concerns due to their depth and 3-point shooting. None of it mattered. The Ducks and the Washington State Cougars were tied at 32-32 in the first...
LIVE UPDATES: Oregon takes on Washington State in Pac-12 opener
The Oregon Ducks (3-4) will open up Pac-12 basketball league play Thursday night with an opponent that's had the Ducks' number the last few games. Oregon and Washington State (4-2) square off in a December league game at Matthew Knight Arena at 7:30 p.m. PT, with the game being broadcast on the Pac-12 Networks. Rich Burk and P.J. Carlesimo will be on the call.
Huskies have to go small after injuries affect Meah and Kepnang, lose a heartbreaker to Oregon State 66-65
Down a big man with Braxton Meah in a walking boot, the Washington Huskies got down to Oregon State early, suffered through a bad stretch of basketball in the middle of the first half, yet was still able to recover. Oregon State, despite losing their previous four games, outlasted Washington at the buzzer 66-65 Thursday night at Gill Coliseum, getting Washington's Pac-12 schedule off to the worst-possible start.
BREAKING: QB Chance Nolan enters the Transfer Portal
Chance Nolan has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, BeaverBlitz has confirmed. The redshirt junior came to Oregon State in January of 2020 and was named starting quarterback ahead of the 2021 season. He began the 2022 season as the starter, until he left the game at Utah, the Beavers fifth game of the season due to injury.
Oregon State quarterback Chance Nolan enters NCAA transfer portal
Oregon State quarterback Chance Nolan will enter the NCAA transfer portal, per BeaverBlitz. A redshirt junior and graduate transfer, Nolan can officially enter the portal before the Dec. 5 window opens. He entered the 2022 season as Oregon State’s starting quarterback, and started in 17 career games for the Beavers, before suffering an injury in the fifth game of the year.
Live Updates: Oregon State 66 - Washington 65 (FINAL)
Oregon State opens Pac-12 play and the month of December with the first of two early conference games on Thursday. The Beavers return to Gill Coliseum for a home game against Washington after going winless at the Phil Knight Legacy in Portland over Thanksgiving weekend. Today and throughout the course...
Corvallis power restored; game not affected
A substation problem in Corvallis left about 6500 without power beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday, Pacific Power said -- including Reser Stadium, which was set to host the Oregon-Oregon State rivalry game
Three Much-Loved Oregon Coast Landmarks Gone So Long They're Forgotten
(Oregon Coast) – Down comes the old, in comes the new. That's often what they call progress, but sometimes it's wanton destruction. Other times, that destruction is Mother Nature's. (Above: Original Jump-Off Joe in the late '10s, courtesy Lincoln County Historical Society) Whatever the case, on the Oregon coast...
▶️ Skull found in backpack along I-5 in Oregon, OSP says
An Oregon Department of Corrections cleanup crew found a backpack that contained a human skull along Interstate 5 Monday, Oregon State Police announced. The backpack was found near milepost 260 in Keizer. OSP said the skull is likely a female in her late 30s to 40s, but it had no...
One man dead after high speed chase leads to crash
SPRINGFIELD, Ore.- One man is dead after a high speed chase lead to a crash along Highway 126. According to officials with the Springfield Police Department, one of their officers was stopped at a red light on 42nd Street and Main Street, when they saw a dark-colored Range Rover pass him eastbound on Main Street. They said the car was going 80-90 miles per hour. They said this happened just before 10:30 p.m. Saturday.
Nov. 23 outstanding warrants
Area law enforcement officers are looking for the following people with outstanding warrants Anyone with information on these individuals may call the Yamhill County Sheriff's Office or its detectives, or the Newberg-Dundee Police Department. The Sheriff's Office Crime Information tip line is 800-577-1707. Newberg police can be reached at 503-538-8321, and Yamhill County detectives can be reached at 503-434-7508. Nov. 23 - Cruz Noe Huitron, 34, is wanted for failure to appear (FTA) on a charge of driving under the influence of intoxicants (DUII). - Justin Elias Hunt, 30, is wanted on an FTA for third-degree escape and...
