ComicBook
WWE Fans Think They've Found The Moment That Caused the Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens Backstage Heat
Roman Reigns was reportedly angered by a particular spot during the WarGames match at Survivor Series and WWE fans think they've found out what happened. Per Fightful Select, Reigns was furious after the match due to what he believed to be an unplanned spot involving Kevin Owens that resulted in an ear injury (possibly a ruptured ear drum). At first, it wasn't obvious which spot caused the incident, but a few fans on Twitter have since uploaded a particular clip where Reigns and KO are trading strikes and one catches "The Tribal Chief" on the side of the head.
stillrealtous.com
Current WWE Star Believes He’s Being Built Up To Face Roman Reigns
Everybody knows that a Money in the Bank win can change a wrestler’s career, and earlier this year Austin Theory secured himself a title shot when he won the briefcase. For months Theory teased that he was going to cash in on Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, but ultimately that didn’t happen.
wrestlinginc.com
The Usos Next WWE Undisputed Tag Title Defense Announced
After first teaming up just last week, Matt Riddle and Elias have their sights set on WWE's top prize for tag teams. It was announced during last night's "WWE Raw" that they will challenge the Usos for the WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship on next week's episode. Riddle and Elias...
wrestlinginc.com
Insight Into Why Brandi Rhodes Hasn't Returned To Pro Wrestling
It's been nearly a year since Brandi Rhodes last competed in the ring, and for good reason. The former AEW Chief Brand Officer left the company alongside husband Cody Rhodes in February before Cody returned to WWE at WrestleMania 38. Brandi has not appeared for any promotion since then, but she has started up her own podcast focused on parenting. During a recent episode of "2 Truths and 1 Lie," Rhodes interviewed WWE star Lacey Evans about their experiences as mothers in the pro wrestling industry.
Looks Like Another Major WWE Star Is Finally Returning To The Ring Ahead Of WrestleMania Season
The WWE is about to have another major star back in the fold.
PWMania
Update on the Current Status of Hulk Hogan’s Health
WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair and Conrad Thompson discussed Hulk Hogan’s career on the latest “To Be The Man” podcast. Flair also discussed current wrestling events and provided an update on Hogan’s health. Hogan has had ten back surgeries in the last five years, according...
ringsidenews.com
Dana Brooke Wraps Herself In Caution Tape To Celebrate 34th Birthday
Dana Brooke has been one of the most under-utilized talent in the WWE. Despite her long tenure, Brooke has not tasted huge success yet. However, she has been on point when it comes to training. Now, she has dropped a treat for the fans to celebrate her birthday,. Dana Brooke...
itrwrestling.com
Wrestling Veteran Calls Out Seth Rollins For Wearing “Women’s Clothing” On WWE Raw
At Survivor Series Seth Rollins lost his United States Championship to Austin Theory in a Triple Threat Match also involving Bobby Lashley. Naturally, this didn’t sit too well with the former World Champion who confronted Theory on the following episode of Monday Night Raw. Theory had come to the...
stillrealtous.com
Former WWE Star Takes A Shot At The Bloodline
The Bloodline have been one of the most popular groups in all of wrestling for some time now and it seems that they picked up some major momentum on Saturday night when they defeated The Brawling Brutes, Drew McIntyre & Kevin Owens in a WarGames match at Survivor Series. Former...
stillrealtous.com
Former WWE Star Returning To The Ring For The First Time In Years
There are a number of free agents in the wrestling world right now and not all of them are active. It’s been over 6 years since former WWE star Alex Riley has competed, but it looks like he’s getting ready to return to the ring. It was recently...
wrestlinginc.com
Charlotte Flair Throws Out Major WWE Return Teases
It may soon be time to bow down to "The Queen" Charlotte Flair once again. If Flair's Instagram is any indication, the former WWE "Raw" and "SmackDown" Women's Champion is gearing up for her impending return to WWE. In the past 24 hours, Flair has shared a series of posts to her Instagram Story, specifically showing her trademark entrance to the ring, with three of the posts displaying her wearing the "SmackDown" Women's Championship around her waist. The last post in the succession of WWE-related posts to her Instagram Story is an image of Flair wearing her wrestling boots while sitting on what appears to be the canvas of a wrestling ring.
ComicBook
Report: WWE Star in a Neck Brace Following WarGames Match
WWE's Survivor Series WarGames saw the legendary two-ringed cage match finally debut on WWE's main roster as 20 men and women took part in two matches throughout the show. Becky Lynch won the women's bout for her team, while Sami Zayn's final betrayal of Kevin Owens gave The Bloodline an emphatic win to close out the show. One of the biggest highlights of the night was when Iyo Sky nailed a Moonsault from the top of the cage. Unfortunately, it doesn't sound like the reigning tag champion finished the bout unscathed as Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer is reporting Sky was spotted wearing a neck brace while backstage at this week's Raw.
tjrwrestling.net
Absent Ex-WWE Women’s Champion Teases Return
A former WWE Women’s Champion that has not been seen in quite some time has teased that she might be on her way back to television. Charlotte Flair is one of the most successful women’s wrestlers in WWE history. She is a six-time Raw Women’s Champion, and a six-time Smackdown Women’s Champion, she was the last woman to hold the Divas Title and also held the NXT Women’s Title twice. In addition to that, she was part of the first women’s WrestleMania main event in 2019 along with Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey.
ComicBook
Vince McMahon Allowed AEW Star to Use His WWE Name
While All Elite Wrestling has a number of homegrown stars at the forefront of the company in 2022, the roster remains populated by talent who made their names in World Wrestling Entertainment. Locker room leaders like Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley spent decades in WWE as Daniel Bryan and Dean Ambrose, respectively, before leaping to Tony Khan's promotion. Being under a new roof usually means the talent need new names, but in Danielson and Moxley's case, it simply meant reverting back to the monickers they used during their independent days. Others opted to keep a version of their WWE ring names with slight alterations, like Malakai Black changing just his first name or Andrade El Idolo adding a last name.
wrestlingrumors.net
WATCH: WWE Hall Of Famer Announces Return To The Ring
Welcome back. Wrestlers have a weird situation when it comes to retirement, as they can always wrestle one more match. With no season or anything really close to it, a wrestler can step back in the ring over and over without having to worry about the next match. That can lead to some great returns, and now we are going to be seeing another one before the year is out.
itrwrestling.com
Bianca Belair Potentially Heading For WrestleMania Showdown With Former Champion
Bianca Belair has held the Raw Women’s Championship since defeating Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 38. Their rivalry had begun at SummerSlam in 2021, and continued until the summer spectacular in 2022. During this period, Belair has become one of the biggest stars in WWE and a huge favourite. Meanwhile,...
wrestletalk.com
Tony Khan Announces Newest AEW Signing
Tony Khan has taken to Twitter to announce the newest signing to All Elite Wrestling (AEW). Taking to Twitter, Khan announced that AR Fox is now officially ‘All Elite’. Congratulations @ARealFoxx, you are officially ALL ELITE!. See you in Indianapolis on @TBSNetwork at Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite at 8pm...
wrestlinginc.com
WWE's Dominik Mysterio Draws The Line On Christmas Decorations
Dominik Mysterio made waves when he and fellow Judgment Day member Rhea Ripley crashed the Mysterio family's Thanksgiving dinner and attacked his father, Rey, this past Thursday. Many questions have arisen as to why the pair did what they did. Now, Dominik has seemingly provided an answer. "Because he had...
ComicBook
Original Members of WWE's Damage CTRL Revealed
Since making their debut at WWE SummerSlam, Damage CTRL has been a staple of Monday Night Raw. The collection of Bayley, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY have run roughshod on the women's division, claiming the WWE Women's Tag Titles on two occasions. This trio was the brainchild of Bayley herself, as she has said on past interviews that she has wanted a faction for a number of years now. That being said, Bayley's original idea for Damage CTRL had a very different roster.
stillrealtous.com
WWE Raw Star Reportedly Set For Very Big Push
The WWE Monday Night Raw roster is loaded with talent at the moment and The Judgment Day have been getting a lot of TV time in recent months. Rhea Ripley has been one of the highlights of The Judgement Day’s run so far and it seems that WWE management has taken notice.
