Texarkana, TX

70-year-old man with Alzheimer’s found, brought home safe in Texarkana

By Michael Garcia
 5 days ago

UPDATE: Texarkana Police Department said in a Facebook post that Willie Franklin Childs was found late Saturday night and returned to his home safe.

TEXARKANA, Texas ( KETK ) – Texarkana Police Department announced on Saturday, Nov. 26 that they are searching for a missing man, 70-year-old Willie Franklin Childs.

Man shot after allegedly holding wife and daughter hostage in Jacksonville

Officials said that Childs, who has been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s, was reported missing from his family home on Moore Drive early Saturday morning. They also said that they received a 911 call around 8:00 a.m. about an elderly man walking in the roadway at Kennedy Lane and Richmond Road. They believe this man, who they couldn’t find, might have been Childs.

According to authorities, Childs may be wearing a camo vest, a grey shirt and sweat pants.

If you have any information, officials said to call 911 immediately.

