Mount Vernon, WA

KGMI

Four Whatcom County residents arrested in major drug ring investigation

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Six people, including four Whatcom County residents, were arrested on federal charges for operating a major drug ring in Whatcom and Skagit Counties. U.S. Attorney Nick Brown said that law enforcement officers seized 20,000 fentanyl pills, over three pounds of methamphetamine, over $30,000 in cash and seven firearms since the beginning of the investigation.
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

6 suspects charged in North Sound drug trafficking operation

SEATTLE - Six suspects have been federally charged in connection to a Mexico-based drug trafficking operation in the North Sound. According to the Whatcom County Sheriff's Office, a drug task force and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) were investigating the operation, which they say trafficked drugs in Whatcom, Skagit and Snohomish counties.
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

Garbage services suspended across Snohomish County

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash., November 30, 2022 – Today both Waste Management and Republic Services announced suspension of all garbage and recycling service pickups throughout Snohomish County due to hazardous road conditions from last night’s snowstorm. Customers are asked to place carts on the curb for pick up the next service day.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
knkx.org

Washington tribe tests its rights to commercial net pen fish farming

An executive order from the Washington State Department of Natural Resources earlier this month aims to end commercial net pen fish farming in Washington’s public waters. Cooke Aquaculture has been ordered to dismantle its operations in Puget Sound and Skagit Bay – and told its leases will not be renewed. But it has a key partner in its fight to remain here.
WASHINGTON STATE
whatcom-news.com

Willows Inn on Lummi Island is up for sale, property donated to homeless ministry

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Owners of the Willows Inn on Lummi Island and the property it is on will be donating the property to Lighthouse Mission Ministries (LMM) according to an LMM announcement. As for the business, the announcement said, “it’s too early to know if a potential new owner would want to operate the restaurant and hotel rooms in a similar manner or do something different.”
BELLINGHAM, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

To address wealth gap, WA to consider $4,000 ‘baby bonds’

Jennifer Bereskin dropped out of high school when she was 17. Her family was homeless, and she needed to get a job to buy food and afford bus fare. Couching surfing with friends in Everett, Lynnwood and Seattle, her dreams of college were put aside. “I was merely surviving, I...
WASHINGTON STATE
Eater

After a Series of Lawsuits, the Willows Inn Has Closed Permanently

The Willows Inn — Lummi Island’s fine dining destination that, in recent years, faced numerous allegations of racism and sexual harassment plus lawsuits alleging wage theft — has closed permanently, the Seattle Times reports. Willows Inn chef and co-owner Blaine Wetzel did not provide comment to the newspaper but during a presentation at the Vallarta-Nayarit Gastronomic Festival last month, his wife, chef Daniela Soto-Innes, revealed that she and her husband would open a restaurant in Nayarit in 2023, per the Puerto Vallarta Daily News.
BELLINGHAM, WA
whatcom-news.com

Ferndale murder suspect pled guilty, got longer sentence than expected

FERNDALE, Wash. — Miguel Angel Miranda, age 24, was sentenced after a plea of guilty was accepted in Whatcom County Superior Court earlier this month. Miranda pled guilty to felony charges of 2nd degree murder, unlawful possession of a firearm and witness tampering. The charges followed a shooting in Ferndale back in January.
FERNDALE, WA
myeverettnews.com

Wednesday Snow Update For Everett, Washington

11:45 AM Update from City of Everett on last night’s efforts by Everett Public Works:. -Saw heavy, wet snowfall from 7 p.m. to 4 a.m. -Fallen trees and branches blocked traffic lanes. Many cleared. Others in today’s queue. -780 miles of snow plowed. -95 yards of sand or...
EVERETT, WA

