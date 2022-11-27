Read full article on original website
Little girl bonds with chickens she raises: "She knew they needed her"Amy ChristieGranite Falls, WA
Autumn Scenery In Mt. Baker, WashingtonJudyDBellingham, WA
An Oklahoma Tourist Appreciates Washington StateJudyDOklahoma State
Sad Moments at The University of Idaho: 4 Students Were Killed While Sleeping In Their BedsJoseph GodwinMoscow, ID
Washington witness startled by green light during Face Time callRoger MarshBellingham, WA
Prosecutor: Flood of mentally ill inmates stuck in local jails is a ‘public safety crisis’
SEATTLE — King County records show that in the last four years, judges have released dozens of mentally ill defendants charged with felonies because they waited too long in jail for court-ordered mental health treatment. In Washington, state law requires defendants deemed so mentally ill they can’t understand the...
KGMI
Four Whatcom County residents arrested in major drug ring investigation
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Six people, including four Whatcom County residents, were arrested on federal charges for operating a major drug ring in Whatcom and Skagit Counties. U.S. Attorney Nick Brown said that law enforcement officers seized 20,000 fentanyl pills, over three pounds of methamphetamine, over $30,000 in cash and seven firearms since the beginning of the investigation.
q13fox.com
6 suspects charged in North Sound drug trafficking operation
SEATTLE - Six suspects have been federally charged in connection to a Mexico-based drug trafficking operation in the North Sound. According to the Whatcom County Sheriff's Office, a drug task force and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) were investigating the operation, which they say trafficked drugs in Whatcom, Skagit and Snohomish counties.
lynnwoodtimes.com
Garbage services suspended across Snohomish County
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash., November 30, 2022 – Today both Waste Management and Republic Services announced suspension of all garbage and recycling service pickups throughout Snohomish County due to hazardous road conditions from last night’s snowstorm. Customers are asked to place carts on the curb for pick up the next service day.
knkx.org
Washington tribe tests its rights to commercial net pen fish farming
An executive order from the Washington State Department of Natural Resources earlier this month aims to end commercial net pen fish farming in Washington’s public waters. Cooke Aquaculture has been ordered to dismantle its operations in Puget Sound and Skagit Bay – and told its leases will not be renewed. But it has a key partner in its fight to remain here.
Six men charged, 20,000 fentanyl pills seized in alleged Whatcom-Skagit drug conspiracy
The Drug Enforcement Administration confirmed one of the locations searched was in Bellingham.
whatcom-news.com
Whatcom schools and other closures and opening delays announced for Wednesday, Nov. 30th
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — As of 6:30am this morning, Wednesday, November 30th, Whatcom County schools and others have announced the following due to snow and ice on the roads in much of the area. Bellingham Schools – no announcement. Bellingham Christian Schools – no announcement. Assumption Catholic...
10 Sparkly Christmas Events in Washington That Will Blow Your Mind
We sure are lucky to be living here, especially if you're not going anywhere outside of Washington state for the next couple of weeks. We have found 10 sparkly Christmas events that are happening soon. They will blow your mind with how magical and lit up they are!. We have...
whatcom-news.com
Willows Inn on Lummi Island is up for sale, property donated to homeless ministry
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Owners of the Willows Inn on Lummi Island and the property it is on will be donating the property to Lighthouse Mission Ministries (LMM) according to an LMM announcement. As for the business, the announcement said, “it’s too early to know if a potential new owner would want to operate the restaurant and hotel rooms in a similar manner or do something different.”
Storm’s worst spares Whatcom. What’s heading this way next?
Snow falling in Lynden and Sumas, rain reported in Bellingham.
Yakima Herald Republic
To address wealth gap, WA to consider $4,000 ‘baby bonds’
Jennifer Bereskin dropped out of high school when she was 17. Her family was homeless, and she needed to get a job to buy food and afford bus fare. Couching surfing with friends in Everett, Lynnwood and Seattle, her dreams of college were put aside. “I was merely surviving, I...
Eater
After a Series of Lawsuits, the Willows Inn Has Closed Permanently
The Willows Inn — Lummi Island’s fine dining destination that, in recent years, faced numerous allegations of racism and sexual harassment plus lawsuits alleging wage theft — has closed permanently, the Seattle Times reports. Willows Inn chef and co-owner Blaine Wetzel did not provide comment to the newspaper but during a presentation at the Vallarta-Nayarit Gastronomic Festival last month, his wife, chef Daniela Soto-Innes, revealed that she and her husband would open a restaurant in Nayarit in 2023, per the Puerto Vallarta Daily News.
Multi-family apartment complex proposed in north Bellingham
Community members have expressed concerns about how the project could impact traffic in the area.
More snow Friday night? Maybe. Cold for the next 24 hours? Yes!
Get ready for another chance of snow overnight Friday as we’re in for a very cold 24 hours. Meteorologist Cliff Mass told The Dori Monson Show, “We’re going to have a dry period for 24 hours. And then Friday night and Saturday morning, we have another chance of snow.
whatcom-news.com
Ferndale murder suspect pled guilty, got longer sentence than expected
FERNDALE, Wash. — Miguel Angel Miranda, age 24, was sentenced after a plea of guilty was accepted in Whatcom County Superior Court earlier this month. Miranda pled guilty to felony charges of 2nd degree murder, unlawful possession of a firearm and witness tampering. The charges followed a shooting in Ferndale back in January.
Suit: WA should stop ‘unlawful’ signature reviews that disenfranchise voters
The state’s ballot procedure disproportionately rejects votes from young voters and people of color. In a hunt for “virtually nonexistent” voter fraud, Washington’s signature-matching procedure disenfranchises tens of thousands of people every election and should be banned across the state, a lawsuit filed last week in King County Superior Court argues.
Update: Whatcom child care tax passes now that the election is certified
Measure trailed on Election Night but has gained votes in every new release of ballot totals.
Here’s what Lighthouse Mission plans to do with the Willows Inn restaurant
The restaurant has been recognized as one of the best restaurants in the country and has also settled lawsuits in recent years.
You Now Have Another Option To Carry This In Washington State
How many times have you either been pulled over by a police officer or been in a fender bender, needed to show your vehicle registration...and couldn't find it? Maybe you found it, but it was from last year and you could've swore you put 2022's in the same spot? Rest easy, because now you can put aside your paper registration.
myeverettnews.com
Wednesday Snow Update For Everett, Washington
11:45 AM Update from City of Everett on last night’s efforts by Everett Public Works:. -Saw heavy, wet snowfall from 7 p.m. to 4 a.m. -Fallen trees and branches blocked traffic lanes. Many cleared. Others in today’s queue. -780 miles of snow plowed. -95 yards of sand or...
