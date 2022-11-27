Holiday craft fair held in Wilkes-Barre Township

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — You are officially on the clock for holiday gift shopping and local crafters are trying to make it easier for you.

Some of them showed up today at Wilkes-Barre Township Volunteer Fire Company for a craft fair.

The fire department displayed local homemade items for the holiday season and all-year use.

“We’re always here at the township every time they have one. We live here in the township and I’m retired so it’s something I like to do,” said Theresa Wheeler, owner of Theresa’s Crafts.

“We love it, it’s a great thing for the holidays, for the community. We enjoy it very it much,” Michelle Melovitz told Eyewitness News.

This wasn’t the only craft fair Wilkes-Barre Township Volunteer Fire Company hosts during the year, but it is certainly one of the most popular.

