ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bozeman, MT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Porterville Recorder

OREGON STATE 66, WASHINGTON 65

Percentages: FG .400, FT .813. 3-Point Goals: 8-26, .308 (Johnson 3-5, Menifield 2-3, Bajema 2-7, Brooks 1-3, Wilson 0-1, Fuller 0-3, Bey 0-4). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Brooks 2, Kepnang 2, Fuller, Menifield). Turnovers: 13 (Bajema 4, Brooks 3, Menifield 3, Fuller 2, Kepnang). Steals:...
CORVALLIS, OR
Porterville Recorder

No. 12 NC State 94, No. 10 Iowa 81

NC STATE (7-1)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 55.385, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 7-13, .538 (Rivers 3-4, Johnson 2-3, Brown-Turner 1-2, Collins 1-1, Boyd 0-1, Hayes 0-1, James 0-1) Blocked Shots: 2 (Hobby 1, Brown-Turner 1) Turnovers: 11 (Johnson 4, Baldwin 3, Hobby 2, Rivers 2) Steals: 11 (Rivers 4, Boyd 2, Hobby...
RALEIGH, NC
Porterville Recorder

TEXAS STATE 65, LAMAR 55

Percentages: FG .481, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 5-12, .417 (Harrell 2-2, Drinnon 1-2, Davis 1-3, Dawson 1-3, Mason 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 7 (Love 4, Dawson, Gatkek, Mason). Turnovers: 9 (Drinnon 2, Harrell 2, Love 2, Davis, Mason, Sykes). Steals: 7 (Drinnon 4, Mason 2,...
SAN MARCOS, TX
Porterville Recorder

NORTHWESTERN STATE 102, STEPHEN F. AUSTIN 96

Percentages: FG .516, FT .900. 3-Point Goals: 11-23, .478 (J.Black 3-7, Sharp 2-2, Hill 2-3, Haney 2-6, Prim 1-1, McDonald 1-4). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Hill, Sharp). Turnovers: 12 (Hampton 3, Haney 3, Sharp 3, McDonald 2, Hill). Steals: 9 (Prim 4, Hill 3, Haney,...
NACOGDOCHES, TX
The Spun

Hugh Freeze Reportedly Parts Ways With Auburn Coach

Hugh Freeze's staff at Auburn is starting to take some shape. Freeze, who was hired by the school on Monday after spending the previous four seasons at Liberty, has made a couple of new hires but has also decided to part ways with a coach who was on Bryan Harsin's staff.
AUBURN, AL
Porterville Recorder

NO. 9 KANSAS 91, SETON HALL 65

Percentages: FG .438, FT .594. 3-Point Goals: 4-19, .211 (Ndefo 1-1, Sanders 1-2, T.Davis 1-3, Dawes 1-6, Odukale 0-1, Richmond 0-1, Samuel 0-1, Jackson 0-2, Jam.Harris 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Ndefo, Odukale). Turnovers: 16 (Richmond 7, Ndefo 5, Odukale 2, Dawes, Jackson). Steals: 4...
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ
Porterville Recorder

Texas Tech 91, Alabama St. 56

TEXAS TECH (6-1)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 53.030, FT .526. 3-Point Goals: 11-18, .611 (McKinney 5-5, Maupin 2-2, Gerlich 1-2, Scott 1-3, Shavers 1-3, Veitenheimer 1-1, Ukkonen 0-2) Blocked Shots: 3 (Scott 2, Gerlich 1) Turnovers: 8 (Lewis 2, Maupin 1, McKinney 1, Scott 1, Shavers 1, Chevalier 1, Freelon 1) Steals:...
LUBBOCK, TX
Porterville Recorder

No. 17 Michigan 76, Miami 64

MICHIGAN (8-0) Kiser 6-11 7-8 20, Williams 2-5 0-0 4, Brown 7-11 12-12 26, Nolan 2-5 0-0 6, Phelia 4-11 4-4 12, Crockett 2-2 1-2 5, Kampschroeder 1-2 0-0 3, Stuck 0-0 0-0 0, Hobbs 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 24-47 24-26 76. MIAMI (6-3) Harden 5-10 0-0 13, Pendande 2-4...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Porterville Recorder

Lowell and Portland host North Dakota

North Dakota Fightin' Hawks (5-4) at Portland Pilots (6-4) BOTTOM LINE: Portland hosts the North Dakota Fightin' Hawks after Wyatt Lowell scored 20 points in Portland's 100-79 win against the Multnomah Lions. The Pilots have gone 4-1 at home. Portland averages 81.6 points while outscoring opponents by 8.4 points per...
PORTLAND, OR
Porterville Recorder

Johnson leads Kansas State against Wichita State after 20-point outing

Wichita State Shockers (4-3) at Kansas State Wildcats (6-1) BOTTOM LINE: Kansas State hosts the Wichita State Shockers after Keyontae Johnson scored 20 points in Kansas State's 76-64 loss to the Butler Bulldogs. The Wildcats have gone 2-0 at home. Kansas State ranks third in the Big 12 with 17.0...
WICHITA, KS
Porterville Recorder

Edwards leads James Madison against Eastern Kentucky after 21-point outing

Eastern Kentucky Colonels (4-3) at James Madison Dukes (6-2) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: James Madison -14; over/under is 153.5. BOTTOM LINE: James Madison plays the Eastern Kentucky Colonels after Terrence Edwards scored 21 points in James Madison's 81-79 overtime loss to the Valparaiso Beacons. The Dukes have gone 2-0 in home...
HARRISONBURG, VA
Porterville Recorder

Kinsey leads Marshall against Ohio after 21-point game

Ohio Bobcats (4-3) at Marshall Thundering Herd (6-1) BOTTOM LINE: Marshall plays the Ohio Bobcats after Taevion Kinsey scored 21 points in Marshall's 68-57 victory against the Akron Zips. The Thundering Herd have gone 5-0 in home games. Marshall averages 83.9 points and has outscored opponents by 16.8 points per...
HUNTINGTON, WV
Porterville Recorder

ECHL Glance

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs. Worcester at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m. Iowa at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m. Maine at Adirondack, 7 p.m. Norfolk at Reading, 7 p.m. Atlanta at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy