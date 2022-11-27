Read full article on original website
Porterville Recorder
OREGON STATE 66, WASHINGTON 65
Percentages: FG .400, FT .813. 3-Point Goals: 8-26, .308 (Johnson 3-5, Menifield 2-3, Bajema 2-7, Brooks 1-3, Wilson 0-1, Fuller 0-3, Bey 0-4). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Brooks 2, Kepnang 2, Fuller, Menifield). Turnovers: 13 (Bajema 4, Brooks 3, Menifield 3, Fuller 2, Kepnang). Steals:...
No. 12 NC State 94, No. 10 Iowa 81
NC STATE (7-1)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 55.385, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 7-13, .538 (Rivers 3-4, Johnson 2-3, Brown-Turner 1-2, Collins 1-1, Boyd 0-1, Hayes 0-1, James 0-1) Blocked Shots: 2 (Hobby 1, Brown-Turner 1) Turnovers: 11 (Johnson 4, Baldwin 3, Hobby 2, Rivers 2) Steals: 11 (Rivers 4, Boyd 2, Hobby...
TEXAS STATE 65, LAMAR 55
Percentages: FG .481, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 5-12, .417 (Harrell 2-2, Drinnon 1-2, Davis 1-3, Dawson 1-3, Mason 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 7 (Love 4, Dawson, Gatkek, Mason). Turnovers: 9 (Drinnon 2, Harrell 2, Love 2, Davis, Mason, Sykes). Steals: 7 (Drinnon 4, Mason 2,...
NORTHWESTERN STATE 102, STEPHEN F. AUSTIN 96
Percentages: FG .516, FT .900. 3-Point Goals: 11-23, .478 (J.Black 3-7, Sharp 2-2, Hill 2-3, Haney 2-6, Prim 1-1, McDonald 1-4). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Hill, Sharp). Turnovers: 12 (Hampton 3, Haney 3, Sharp 3, McDonald 2, Hill). Steals: 9 (Prim 4, Hill 3, Haney,...
Hugh Freeze Reportedly Parts Ways With Auburn Coach
Hugh Freeze's staff at Auburn is starting to take some shape. Freeze, who was hired by the school on Monday after spending the previous four seasons at Liberty, has made a couple of new hires but has also decided to part ways with a coach who was on Bryan Harsin's staff.
NO. 9 KANSAS 91, SETON HALL 65
Percentages: FG .438, FT .594. 3-Point Goals: 4-19, .211 (Ndefo 1-1, Sanders 1-2, T.Davis 1-3, Dawes 1-6, Odukale 0-1, Richmond 0-1, Samuel 0-1, Jackson 0-2, Jam.Harris 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Ndefo, Odukale). Turnovers: 16 (Richmond 7, Ndefo 5, Odukale 2, Dawes, Jackson). Steals: 4...
Texas Tech 91, Alabama St. 56
TEXAS TECH (6-1)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 53.030, FT .526. 3-Point Goals: 11-18, .611 (McKinney 5-5, Maupin 2-2, Gerlich 1-2, Scott 1-3, Shavers 1-3, Veitenheimer 1-1, Ukkonen 0-2) Blocked Shots: 3 (Scott 2, Gerlich 1) Turnovers: 8 (Lewis 2, Maupin 1, McKinney 1, Scott 1, Shavers 1, Chevalier 1, Freelon 1) Steals:...
No. 17 Michigan 76, Miami 64
MICHIGAN (8-0) Kiser 6-11 7-8 20, Williams 2-5 0-0 4, Brown 7-11 12-12 26, Nolan 2-5 0-0 6, Phelia 4-11 4-4 12, Crockett 2-2 1-2 5, Kampschroeder 1-2 0-0 3, Stuck 0-0 0-0 0, Hobbs 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 24-47 24-26 76. MIAMI (6-3) Harden 5-10 0-0 13, Pendande 2-4...
Lowell and Portland host North Dakota
North Dakota Fightin' Hawks (5-4) at Portland Pilots (6-4) BOTTOM LINE: Portland hosts the North Dakota Fightin' Hawks after Wyatt Lowell scored 20 points in Portland's 100-79 win against the Multnomah Lions. The Pilots have gone 4-1 at home. Portland averages 81.6 points while outscoring opponents by 8.4 points per...
Johnson leads Kansas State against Wichita State after 20-point outing
Wichita State Shockers (4-3) at Kansas State Wildcats (6-1) BOTTOM LINE: Kansas State hosts the Wichita State Shockers after Keyontae Johnson scored 20 points in Kansas State's 76-64 loss to the Butler Bulldogs. The Wildcats have gone 2-0 at home. Kansas State ranks third in the Big 12 with 17.0...
Edwards leads James Madison against Eastern Kentucky after 21-point outing
Eastern Kentucky Colonels (4-3) at James Madison Dukes (6-2) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: James Madison -14; over/under is 153.5. BOTTOM LINE: James Madison plays the Eastern Kentucky Colonels after Terrence Edwards scored 21 points in James Madison's 81-79 overtime loss to the Valparaiso Beacons. The Dukes have gone 2-0 in home...
Kinsey leads Marshall against Ohio after 21-point game
Ohio Bobcats (4-3) at Marshall Thundering Herd (6-1) BOTTOM LINE: Marshall plays the Ohio Bobcats after Taevion Kinsey scored 21 points in Marshall's 68-57 victory against the Akron Zips. The Thundering Herd have gone 5-0 in home games. Marshall averages 83.9 points and has outscored opponents by 16.8 points per...
College football transfer portal tracker for 2023: Updates
Quarterbacks Phil Jurkovec, Brennan Armstrong and Hudson Card are among the players who plan to enter the portal.
ECHL Glance
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs. Worcester at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m. Iowa at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m. Maine at Adirondack, 7 p.m. Norfolk at Reading, 7 p.m. Atlanta at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
