Mr. Football Lamar Sperling breaks rushing record in Hoban’s 28-21 loss to Toledo Central Catholic: Division II state championship, by the numbers
CANTON, Ohio — For all of the times JacQai Long turned and handed the football to Lamar Sperling. For all of the yardage Sperling picked up with those carries.
Archbishop Hoban’s rally falls short, Toledo Central Catholic claims Division II state football title, 28-21
CANTON, Ohio -- Archbishop Hoban didn’t lose in its first five OHSAA state football finals. On Thursday night at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, in their seventh finals appearance in eight seasons, the Knights lost for the second consecutive year, 28-21 against Toledo Central Catholic. “You can’t spot...
Watch how Toledo Central Catholic outlasted Hoban, 28-21, and Lamar Sperling’s record night
CANTON, Ohio — Lamar Sperling set an OHSAA Division II state championship game record with 356 yards rushing, but his performance could not lift Archbishop Hoban past Toledo Central Catholic. The Fighting Irish took the crown back to Toledo on Thursday night with a 28-21 win at Tom Benson...
Ohio Mr. Football Award: See the complete list of winners since 1987
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Archbishop Hoban running back Lamar Sperling was named Ohio Mr. Football on Thursday by the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association. Sperling is the 36th winner of the annual award. The Ohio Mr. Football Award was given by the Associated Press from 1987-2016. It has been given by...
Back together: Glenville’s youth football run set in motion its high school dominance
CLEVELAND, Ohio — One time, Damarion Witten asked to move from quarterback to center. An 11-year-old playing for a youth championship in Florida with the Glenville Elite Panthers, Witten knew the importance of the exchange to start every play. No one else volunteered, so he asked to do it after an injury led to the regular center’s unavailability. Glenville Elite went on to win its first of three national championships with a group of kids who have grown into the high school football team seeking Glenville’s first OHSAA state championship Saturday night in Canton.
Go, Glenville Tarblooders! You’ve already made your coach, your school and its alums proud!
As an ancient alumnus (January 1945) of Glenville High School, I was happy to read Terry Pluto’s article in the Nov. 30 Plain Dealer about Glenville’s football coach (”The gospel of Ted Ginn: Life coaching while coaching football”). I am so pleased and proud of Coach Ginn’s approach to coaching.
Cleveland Cavaliers ahead of expectations at the quarter point: Wine and Gold Talk Podcast
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Donovan Mitchell’s arrival to Cleveland placed some heavy expectations on the Cavaliers. At 14-8 and in third place in the Eastern Conference a quarter of the way through the season, it’s fair to say the Cavs have exceeded those expectations thus far, thanks to the efforts of Mitchell, Darius Garland and others.
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Orlando Magic: Odds, preview, injury report, lineups, TV
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cavaliers go for their second straight win as they take on the Orlando Magic at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse at 7:30 p.m. Cleveland has one win over Orlando already this season, 103-92 on Oct. 26.
Deshaun Watson excited to make Browns debut; declines non-football questions in 1st interview since Aug. 18
BEREA, Ohio -- Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, meeting with reporters Thursday for the first time since his 11-game suspension ended, expressed excitement over his debut this Sunday against the Houston Texans, but declined to answer non-football questions during his 16-minute availability. Watson had not spoken to the press since Aug....
Deshaun Watson struggled in the preseason, but Browns don’t put much stock in that
BEREA, Ohio -- The last time Browns fans saw Deshaun Watson take the field with Cleveland was just over three months ago. On Aug. 12, the 27-year-old couldn’t have had a worse return to the field after 19 months away in Cleveland’s 24-13 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars in the preseason opener.
Browns hopeful there could be ‘big opportunities’ in the run game with Deshaun Watson at quarterback
BEREA, Ohio -- When the Browns take the field on Sunday, it will be Cleveland’s first chance to see what this run game can look like with Deshaun Watson and one of the league’s leading rushers, Nick Chubb. It may be the first look, but for Watson, it’s...
Deshaun Watson puts Browns in playoff conversation, former Super Bowl champion says
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Despite beating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last Sunday, the chances the Cleveland Browns make the playoffs are somewhere between slim and none. To be more precise, the data-driven news and analysis site FiveThirtyEight gives the 4-7 team a 7 percent shot to reach the postseason. But with...
As Deshaun Watson prepares to take the field, many fans say they are turning away
CLEVELAND, Ohio – When Deshaun Watson was announced as the new quarterback for the Cleveland Browns in March, many fans were up in arms -- promising to boycott the games this season. The 27-year-old former Houston Texan signed the largest deal in NFL history. His whopping five-year, $230 million...
Must the Browns win a Super Bowl to make Deshaun Watson trade a success? Orange and Brown Talk Roundtable
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns will have a new starting quarterback on Sunday as Deshaun Watson takes the field for the first time with his new team against his old team, the Houston Texans. We’re foregoing our normal game preview pod this week to talk all things Watson as this...
What did we learn from Deshaun Watson’s press conference Thursday? Berea Report
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- New Browns starting quarterback Deshaun Watson spoke to the media for the first time on Thursday as the starting quarterback, the first time he spoke since his settlement on an 11-game suspension. He declined to answer non-football questions. Ashley Bastock and Dan Labbe discussed what they heard...
What Deshaun Watson had to say; talking Cavaliers: Quincy Carrier, Chris Fedor on Thursday’s Sports 4 CLE
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Be sure to catch today’s edition of cleveland.com’s exclusive online show, “Sports 4 CLE,” brought to you by Tri-C, live each weekday at 4 p.m. You also can find previous shows here. On today’s show:. YouTube personality Quincy Carrier joins as...
Has Caris LeVert found the right role coming off Cavaliers’ bench?
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Shortly after the Cleveland Cavaliers returned home from Milwaukee -- a lopsided loss that led to uncomfortable conversations and reflection -- coach J.B. Bickerstaff invited Caris LeVert into his office for a chat. Bickerstaff had been contemplating lineup changes in hopes of pulling his flailing team out of its five-game funk. He had enough evidence. It was time.
Cleveland firefighter’s death leads Ohio lawmakers to seek tougher penalties for vehicular homicide: The Wake Up for Friday, Dec. 2, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. In the frenzy of the lame duck legislative session, Ohio House members unanimously agreed on at least one measure Thursday -- requiring a minimum five-year prison sentence for anyone convicted of aggravated vehicular homicide in cases where the victim is a firefighter or an emergency medical worker.
Ground Works in Westlake now in the artificial turf business
WESTLAKE, Ohio -- Tony Nasrallah, president and founder of Ground Works Land Design in Westlake, has independently opened his first franchise operation, in partnership with a California-based synthetic turf company. The franchise here is called Purchase Green Cleveland (PGC) and is the company’s first Ohio store. It is opening just...
Cleveland police find suspect in vandalism of FirstEnergy Stadium’s field
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A 21-year-old man has been identified as a suspect in last week’s vandalism of the playing field at FirstEnergy Stadium, reports say. The suspect has not been arrested, according to WEWS Channel 5. WKYC Channel 3 reports a direct indictment is pending, but it’s unclear what charges will be filed.
