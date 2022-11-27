ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kirtland, OH

Back together: Glenville's youth football run set in motion its high school dominance

CLEVELAND, Ohio — One time, Damarion Witten asked to move from quarterback to center. An 11-year-old playing for a youth championship in Florida with the Glenville Elite Panthers, Witten knew the importance of the exchange to start every play. No one else volunteered, so he asked to do it after an injury led to the regular center’s unavailability. Glenville Elite went on to win its first of three national championships with a group of kids who have grown into the high school football team seeking Glenville’s first OHSAA state championship Saturday night in Canton.
Deshaun Watson excited to make Browns debut; declines non-football questions in 1st interview since Aug. 18

BEREA, Ohio -- Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, meeting with reporters Thursday for the first time since his 11-game suspension ended, expressed excitement over his debut this Sunday against the Houston Texans, but declined to answer non-football questions during his 16-minute availability. Watson had not spoken to the press since Aug....
Has Caris LeVert found the right role coming off Cavaliers' bench?

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Shortly after the Cleveland Cavaliers returned home from Milwaukee -- a lopsided loss that led to uncomfortable conversations and reflection -- coach J.B. Bickerstaff invited Caris LeVert into his office for a chat. Bickerstaff had been contemplating lineup changes in hopes of pulling his flailing team out of its five-game funk. He had enough evidence. It was time.
Cleveland firefighter's death leads Ohio lawmakers to seek tougher penalties for vehicular homicide: The Wake Up for Friday, Dec. 2, 2022

Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. In the frenzy of the lame duck legislative session, Ohio House members unanimously agreed on at least one measure Thursday -- requiring a minimum five-year prison sentence for anyone convicted of aggravated vehicular homicide in cases where the victim is a firefighter or an emergency medical worker.
Ground Works in Westlake now in the artificial turf business

WESTLAKE, Ohio -- Tony Nasrallah, president and founder of Ground Works Land Design in Westlake, has independently opened his first franchise operation, in partnership with a California-based synthetic turf company. The franchise here is called Purchase Green Cleveland (PGC) and is the company’s first Ohio store. It is opening just...
