CLEVELAND, Ohio — One time, Damarion Witten asked to move from quarterback to center. An 11-year-old playing for a youth championship in Florida with the Glenville Elite Panthers, Witten knew the importance of the exchange to start every play. No one else volunteered, so he asked to do it after an injury led to the regular center’s unavailability. Glenville Elite went on to win its first of three national championships with a group of kids who have grown into the high school football team seeking Glenville’s first OHSAA state championship Saturday night in Canton.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO