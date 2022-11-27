ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby Charter Township, MI

Tv20detroit.com

Operation Safe Neighborhoods has taken 200+ illegal guns off Michigan streets

(WXYZ) — Operation Safe Neighborhoods, a state program funded with COVID cash has so far netted 205 illegal guns out of Michigan neighborhoods, with more expected. It was nearly a year ago in this neighborhood that Marquese Smith lost his life to gun violence. Some in his family are praising the new push to get illegal guns off the streets while questioning the true impact.
MICHIGAN STATE
Tv20detroit.com

Consumers rejoice as retailers, growers balance plummeting marijuana prices

YPSILANTI, Mich. (WXYZ) — It’s been more than four years since Michigan voters chose to legalize recreational marijuana in our state. Since then, local communities haven’t always agreed. Just this November more than two dozen marijuana-related proposals were on the ballot at the local level, either in...
MICHIGAN STATE
Tv20detroit.com

Michigan police to crack down on speeding drivers from Dec. 1 to Feb. 28

(WXYZ) — Police are cracking down on Michigan drivers in a statewide campaign to reduce the number of speeding-related crashes and deaths seen throughout the state. Since the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been a drastic rise in speed-related crashes. In 2021 there were 237 fatal crashes where speed was the factor, an 18.5% increase from 2020.
MICHIGAN STATE
Tv20detroit.com

MI Medical Society, health orgs issue warning amid rise in RSV, flu, COVID cases

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — The State Medical Society, Michigan's largest network of physicians, along with Corewell Health (formerly Beaumont) and Hurley Medical Center urge Michigan residents to take precautions due to rise in influenza, RSV and COVID-19 cases. Flu-related hospitalization rates for children and people of all ages are...
MICHIGAN STATE
Tv20detroit.com

MI Supreme Court pauses case against James & Jennifer Crumbley in Oxford shooting

The Michigan Supreme Court has issued a stay on the involuntary manslaughter cases against James and Jennifer Crumbley, the parents of Oxford High School shooter Ethan Crumbley. In an order released on Tuesday, the Michigan Supreme Court paused the trial and sent the case back to the Michigan Court of...
Tv20detroit.com

Air tube display at Milford skate shop leads to court battle

MILFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — A local skate shop owner is going to court over a dancing air tube display outside her store. The Village of Milford says it violates their ordinance and they want it gone. Despite several notices from code enforcement, the owner refuses to comply. Saturdays,...
MILFORD, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Moelker Orchards to close permanently Dec. 23

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Moelker Orchards announced it will close its doors permanently before the end of the year. In a Facebook post Thursday, the farm says it will close Dec. 23 after 115 years of service. We’re told the news comes as Tom and Bonnie plan to retire...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Tv20detroit.com

All For Oxford aims to help people heal a year after deadly shooting

(WXYZ) — In anticipation of a challenging day on Wednesday in Oxford, one local organization is hoping to give comfort to people one year after the deadly Oxford High School shooting. The victims' advocacy center, All For Oxford, is expanding its hours, allowing for people to call and drop...
Tv20detroit.com

Hana St. Juliana Memorial Fund to create garden to honor Oxford shooting victims

OXFORD, Mich. (WXYZ) — Hana St. Juliana’s dad says he doesn’t want what happened to her and three other students to be forgotten. Through the Hana St. Juliana Memorial Fund, the community is now coming together to create beauty in their honor at Seymour Lake Township Park in Oxford.
Tv20detroit.com

Mental health intervention is key to preventing school shootings, experts say

OXFORD, Mich. (WXYZ) — For Nicole Beausoleil, the Oxford High School shooting changed everything. One year ago, her daughter Madisyn Baldwin was among four children shot and killed. “Can someone be taken down a different path to prevent a school shooting if you get through to that child early...
Tv20detroit.com

Woman accused of disposing Fort Hood soldier's body pleads guilty

WACO, Texas — Cecily Aguilar has pleaded guilty to four of the original 11 charges made against her in connection to the murder of Spc. Vanessa Guillen, according to the Guillen family. She pleaded guilty to one count of accessory to murder after the fact and three counts of...
BELL COUNTY, TX
Tv20detroit.com

'I miss her dearly.' Madisyn Baldwin's mom reflects on her daughter's impact

(WXYZ) — The aftermath of the horrific Oxford High School shooting continues to take shape one year after it happened. It's been a year since Madisyn Baldwin, 17, Tate Myre, 16, Justin Shilling, 17, and Hana St. Juliana, 14, were killed. For Madisyn's mom, each hurdle they make it...

