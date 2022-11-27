Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Family Dollar Store Permanently Closes - City Manager says Customers can Shop at Dollar General InsteadTy D.Algonac, MI
Detroit Police Commissioners Blame Each Other Over Failure to Legally Fill Two Key PositionsNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Detroit, MI
MI Hindus give back to the CommunityRajender SandadiDetroit, MI
Family Dollar Closing Plans for 2023Bryan DijkhuizenAlgonac, MI
Related
Tv20detroit.com
Operation Safe Neighborhoods has taken 200+ illegal guns off Michigan streets
(WXYZ) — Operation Safe Neighborhoods, a state program funded with COVID cash has so far netted 205 illegal guns out of Michigan neighborhoods, with more expected. It was nearly a year ago in this neighborhood that Marquese Smith lost his life to gun violence. Some in his family are praising the new push to get illegal guns off the streets while questioning the true impact.
Tv20detroit.com
Macomb County Prosecutor calls student who stopped classmate who had a knife a hero
MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Macomb County student is credited with preventing school violence and being called a hero by the Prosecutor. The alleged incident happened at Prevail Academy in Mt. Clemens. Prosecutor Pete Lucido says the 10-year-old carrying a knife with a 5-inch blade, also had a...
Tv20detroit.com
Boy, 10, charged after allegedly making 'hit list' and bringing knife to Macomb Co. school
(WXYZ) — A 10-year-old is facing charges after allegedly making a “hit list,” bringing a knife to school, and asking another student to hold a student down so he could stab him, the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office says. According to a press release from the Macomb...
Tv20detroit.com
Consumers rejoice as retailers, growers balance plummeting marijuana prices
YPSILANTI, Mich. (WXYZ) — It’s been more than four years since Michigan voters chose to legalize recreational marijuana in our state. Since then, local communities haven’t always agreed. Just this November more than two dozen marijuana-related proposals were on the ballot at the local level, either in...
Tv20detroit.com
Governor Whitmer orders flags lowered Wednesday in memory of Oxford shooting victims
LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has ordered all flags at the Capitol to be lowered to half-staff Wednesday in memory of the four Oxford High School students who lost their lives in a massing shooting on Nov. 30, 2021. State residents, schools, businesses, local government buildings and others...
Tv20detroit.com
Michigan police to crack down on speeding drivers from Dec. 1 to Feb. 28
(WXYZ) — Police are cracking down on Michigan drivers in a statewide campaign to reduce the number of speeding-related crashes and deaths seen throughout the state. Since the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been a drastic rise in speed-related crashes. In 2021 there were 237 fatal crashes where speed was the factor, an 18.5% increase from 2020.
Tv20detroit.com
MI Medical Society, health orgs issue warning amid rise in RSV, flu, COVID cases
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — The State Medical Society, Michigan's largest network of physicians, along with Corewell Health (formerly Beaumont) and Hurley Medical Center urge Michigan residents to take precautions due to rise in influenza, RSV and COVID-19 cases. Flu-related hospitalization rates for children and people of all ages are...
Tv20detroit.com
GRPD: Homicide suspect dead following 'running gun' shootout with police
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A homicide suspect is dead after a "running gun" shootout involving Grand Rapids police. The shooting happened Thursday in the area of Jefferson Avenue and La Belle Street SE. Grand Rapids police say they were looking for a homicide suspect involved in the death of...
Tv20detroit.com
MI Supreme Court pauses case against James & Jennifer Crumbley in Oxford shooting
The Michigan Supreme Court has issued a stay on the involuntary manslaughter cases against James and Jennifer Crumbley, the parents of Oxford High School shooter Ethan Crumbley. In an order released on Tuesday, the Michigan Supreme Court paused the trial and sent the case back to the Michigan Court of...
Tv20detroit.com
Rare gold coin dropped into Salvation Army Red Kettle in Macomb County
The Salvation Army of Metro Detroit's 2022 Red Kettle Christmas Campaign is a little closer to reaching its fundraising goal of $8.2 million after receiving a rare gold coin donation. Tuesday night, the anonymous donor, dropped the coin into a red kettle at the Kroger store located on 9 Mile...
Tv20detroit.com
Air tube display at Milford skate shop leads to court battle
MILFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — A local skate shop owner is going to court over a dancing air tube display outside her store. The Village of Milford says it violates their ordinance and they want it gone. Despite several notices from code enforcement, the owner refuses to comply. Saturdays,...
Tv20detroit.com
Moelker Orchards to close permanently Dec. 23
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Moelker Orchards announced it will close its doors permanently before the end of the year. In a Facebook post Thursday, the farm says it will close Dec. 23 after 115 years of service. We’re told the news comes as Tom and Bonnie plan to retire...
Tv20detroit.com
All For Oxford aims to help people heal a year after deadly shooting
(WXYZ) — In anticipation of a challenging day on Wednesday in Oxford, one local organization is hoping to give comfort to people one year after the deadly Oxford High School shooting. The victims' advocacy center, All For Oxford, is expanding its hours, allowing for people to call and drop...
Tv20detroit.com
Mural, downtown Oxford businesses pay tribute to young lives lost in school shooting
OXFORD, Mich. (WXYZ) — Families in Oxford are reflecting on the loss of four lives and others injured one year ago in a deadly mass shooting. A mural in downtown Oxford and other artwork has become a focal point for people to visit and pay tribute. “Lots of people...
Tv20detroit.com
Michigan film industry eager to see incentives return; critics say film incentives produced a 'blip' in jobs
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Transient, temporary, and expensive to create. That's how Jarrett Skorup of the Mackinac Center for Public Policy describes many of the jobs in the film industry. And that's why Skorup and critics of Michigan's old film incentives are opposed to new legislation being proposed that would bring any incentives back.
Tv20detroit.com
Hana St. Juliana Memorial Fund to create garden to honor Oxford shooting victims
OXFORD, Mich. (WXYZ) — Hana St. Juliana’s dad says he doesn’t want what happened to her and three other students to be forgotten. Through the Hana St. Juliana Memorial Fund, the community is now coming together to create beauty in their honor at Seymour Lake Township Park in Oxford.
Tv20detroit.com
Surge in sick children continues to cause long ER wait times in metro Detroit
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — If you need emergency care, there is no getting around it: you need to get help. But if you have a minor cut in need of stitches or a sprain, consider going to urgent care. That is the message from emergency rooms where patients...
Tv20detroit.com
Mental health intervention is key to preventing school shootings, experts say
OXFORD, Mich. (WXYZ) — For Nicole Beausoleil, the Oxford High School shooting changed everything. One year ago, her daughter Madisyn Baldwin was among four children shot and killed. “Can someone be taken down a different path to prevent a school shooting if you get through to that child early...
Tv20detroit.com
Woman accused of disposing Fort Hood soldier's body pleads guilty
WACO, Texas — Cecily Aguilar has pleaded guilty to four of the original 11 charges made against her in connection to the murder of Spc. Vanessa Guillen, according to the Guillen family. She pleaded guilty to one count of accessory to murder after the fact and three counts of...
Tv20detroit.com
'I miss her dearly.' Madisyn Baldwin's mom reflects on her daughter's impact
(WXYZ) — The aftermath of the horrific Oxford High School shooting continues to take shape one year after it happened. It's been a year since Madisyn Baldwin, 17, Tate Myre, 16, Justin Shilling, 17, and Hana St. Juliana, 14, were killed. For Madisyn's mom, each hurdle they make it...
Comments / 0