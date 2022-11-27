ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guest
5d ago

“Our officers did not pursue them pursuant to HB 1054 as the crime(s) did not meet the criteria to pursue.” Is all that you need to know why crime is out of control in this democrat controlled city.

thejoltnews.com

Lacey police seek 3 men after botched ATM theft

The Lacey Police Department is on the lookout for three men who tried but failed to steal an ATM. Early morning on November 28, three males were caught on surveillance footage attempting to steal a U.S. Bank ATM on the 5500 block of Martin Way E, Lacey police said in a media release.
LACEY, WA
everettpost.com

Detectives Arrest Suspect in Cold Case Homicide

On Monday morning, November 28th, Marysville Police Department detectives arrested a 52-year-old Renton man in connection with the 1998 murder of then-19-year-old Jennifer Brinkman. The suspect has been living and working in the east Puget Sound area since before the homicide took place. This arrest is the culmination of countless hours of investigation by multiple detectives over the past 24+ years. The arrested suspect was one of several individuals’ detectives focused on through the years, and ultimately, the advancement of scientific DNA technology, including genetic genealogy, led to his arrest.
MARYSVILLE, WA
q13fox.com

6 suspects charged in North Sound drug trafficking operation

SEATTLE - Six suspects have been federally charged in connection to a Mexico-based drug trafficking operation in the North Sound. According to the Whatcom County Sheriff's Office, a drug task force and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) were investigating the operation, which they say trafficked drugs in Whatcom, Skagit and Snohomish counties.
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
KOMO News

Former officer testifies in Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer's trial

TACOMA, Wash. — The prosecution presented its first witness Thursday in the criminal trial against Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer. Charges were filed against Troyer after a confrontation with a Black newspaper carrier last year. He is charged with one count of false reporting and one count of making a false or misleading statement to a public servant.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
KOMO News

How will the Seattle city budget address 'crisis' level police staffing?

SEATTLE, Wash. — The Seattle Police Department hopes a new recruitment plan funded in the recently passed city budget will help rebuild the agency's ranks. Despite their current recruiting efforts, SPD is hiring fewer officers than originally projected in 2022, while more officers are leaving the department than anticipated, according to staffing data.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

Everett Police to hold ‘Guns for Gift Cards’ in December

In an effort to take unwanted guns off the streets, Everett Police are holding their first “Guns for Gift Cards” in a few weeks. Residents of Everett and Snohomish County will be able to exchange eligible guns for prepaid VISA gift cards Saturday, Dec. 17. Everett residents can...

