Guest
5d ago
“Our officers did not pursue them pursuant to HB 1054 as the crime(s) did not meet the criteria to pursue.” Is all that you need to know why crime is out of control in this democrat controlled city.
Man tears off wheel while fleeing Seattle police in stolen moving van
A man was arrested Wednesday morning after trying to run away from Seattle Police officers in a stolen U-Haul, tearing off the wheel in the process. Just before 7 a.m., a patrolling officer saw the suspect passed out in a running moving truck parked at 25th Avenue South and South Hill Street.
Barber shot, killed in shop; police look for gunman
PUYALLUP, Wash. — Police in Puyallup, Washington, are searching for a gunman who they said shot and killed a barber as he was cutting a child’s hair Wednesday evening. KIRO reported that the incident happened around 5 p.m. at JQ Barber on East Stewart Street. Witnesses said the...
KOMO News
Gig Harbor burglaries linked to thefts in King, Kitsap counties, police say
GIG HARBOR, Wash. — Police are searching for suspects who they said committed multiple burglaries in the Gig Harbor North neighborhood early on Tuesday morning. The suspects have also been linked to other burglaries in western Washington. According to the Gig Harbor Police Department, two people entered three separate...
thejoltnews.com
Lacey police seek 3 men after botched ATM theft
The Lacey Police Department is on the lookout for three men who tried but failed to steal an ATM. Early morning on November 28, three males were caught on surveillance footage attempting to steal a U.S. Bank ATM on the 5500 block of Martin Way E, Lacey police said in a media release.
Cops look for cougar stolen from iconic Seattle restaurant
The owners of a First Hill business in Seattle said thieves stole an iconic piece of history from their restaurant. Jeff Scott, a co-owner of Vito’s Restaurant and Lounge, said over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, the suspects broke in and took Barbara, a stuffed cougar, from the Cougar Room.
22 years later, case of kidnapped Tacoma toddler remains unsolved
TACOMA, Wash. — Teekah Lewis, who was kidnapped as a child from a Tacoma bowling alley, remains missing after 22 years. She was only 2 years old when she vanished. As the case remains open, detectives have released an age-progression photo showing how she may look now that she would be in her mid-20s.
Convicted Felon Caught With His Pants Down Near Seattle Elementary School
Some school employees called police about a 'partially nude man engaged in lewd conduct.'
Person shot inside car; ramp to West Seattle Bridge temporarily closed
Seattle police responded to a report of a person shot inside a car Tuesday afternoon, according to the Seattle Police Department. Just before 2 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to a reported shooting near 6th Avenue South and South Spokane Street. The 911 caller said the passenger of her vehicle has...
everettpost.com
Detectives Arrest Suspect in Cold Case Homicide
On Monday morning, November 28th, Marysville Police Department detectives arrested a 52-year-old Renton man in connection with the 1998 murder of then-19-year-old Jennifer Brinkman. The suspect has been living and working in the east Puget Sound area since before the homicide took place. This arrest is the culmination of countless hours of investigation by multiple detectives over the past 24+ years. The arrested suspect was one of several individuals’ detectives focused on through the years, and ultimately, the advancement of scientific DNA technology, including genetic genealogy, led to his arrest.
q13fox.com
6 suspects charged in North Sound drug trafficking operation
SEATTLE - Six suspects have been federally charged in connection to a Mexico-based drug trafficking operation in the North Sound. According to the Whatcom County Sheriff's Office, a drug task force and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) were investigating the operation, which they say trafficked drugs in Whatcom, Skagit and Snohomish counties.
q13fox.com
SPD: Driver arrested for following, flashing gun at victim over a dispute from a day earlier
SEATTLE - Police arrested a man after he followed another driver through downtown Seattle and flashed a gun at them early Tuesday morning. Police say the suspect did it because of an argument about cutting in line at a convenience store a day earlier. According to the Seattle Police Department...
KOMO News
Former officer testifies in Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer's trial
TACOMA, Wash. — The prosecution presented its first witness Thursday in the criminal trial against Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer. Charges were filed against Troyer after a confrontation with a Black newspaper carrier last year. He is charged with one count of false reporting and one count of making a false or misleading statement to a public servant.
One-ton ATM dragged from Northgate bank found on roadside
SEATTLE — Three men used a van and a chain to rip out an ATM from a bank’s vestibule wall early Monday, leaving a trail of destruction behind. At 3:22 a.m., Seattle police were dispatched to the 500 block of Northeast Northgate Way for a burglary alarm going off at the bank.
q13fox.com
Suspects rip ATM out of North Seattle bank wall; found damaged on roadside
SEATTLE - Police are investigating after suspects ripped an ATM from the wall of a bank in North Seattle on Monday morning. Before 3:30 a.m., officers responded to a report of a burglary alarm at a bank in the 500 block of Northeast Northgate Way. Police said three suspects used...
Vigil grows as friends remember Jose Velez who was shot and killed in his Puyallup barbershop Wednesday
PUYALLUP, Wash. — A vigil was held outside of JQ’s Barbershop in Puyallup where the owner of the barbershop, Jose Velez, was killed around 5 p.m. Wednesday. Puyallup police are still looking for the suspect in this shooting. Customers, friends and owners of neighboring businesses came to leave...
KOMO News
How will the Seattle city budget address 'crisis' level police staffing?
SEATTLE, Wash. — The Seattle Police Department hopes a new recruitment plan funded in the recently passed city budget will help rebuild the agency's ranks. Despite their current recruiting efforts, SPD is hiring fewer officers than originally projected in 2022, while more officers are leaving the department than anticipated, according to staffing data.
Everett Police to hold ‘Guns for Gift Cards’ in December
In an effort to take unwanted guns off the streets, Everett Police are holding their first “Guns for Gift Cards” in a few weeks. Residents of Everett and Snohomish County will be able to exchange eligible guns for prepaid VISA gift cards Saturday, Dec. 17. Everett residents can...
kentreporter.com
Renton suspect arrested for 1998 cold case homicide of Marysville woman
In her 19 years of life, Jennifer Brinkman was known in the Marysville community as somebody eager to make friends. She frequented the local library. The young woman was found dead in her bedroom in 1998. It would be 24 years before police identified a suspect in her violent killing.
1 Person Died In A Hit-And-Run Crash In Kent (Kent, WA)
The incident happened on State Route 516, according to the police. Officials stated that a man was lying on the road at around 2:30 a.m. The victim received CPR from the troopers, but by the time the ambulance arrived, he was already dead, according to WSP. Despite the fact that...
Tri-City Herald
Dad found daughter dead in home 24 years ago. DNA just led to an arrest, WA cops say
A father came home from vacation in 1998 and found his 19-year-old daughter dead, but a suspect was never identified, authorities in Washington said. DNA testing helped identify the suspect 24 years after Jennifer Brinkman was killed, the Marysville Police Department said in a news release. Brinkman stayed behind at...
