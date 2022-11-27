Read full article on original website
wfxl.com
Police: Lee County woman wanted for aggravated assault leading to murder
The Lee County Sheriff's Office needs the public’s help locating this woman. According to LCSO, 28-year-old Carlista Dee Tennille, committed a murder, the incident occurred on the 100 block of Gabriel Court, Wednesday, November 23. Tennille will be charged with one count of murder and one count of aggravated...
WALB 10
Arrest made in Albany pedestrian hit and run
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An arrest has been made in a Monday hit-and-run that left two pedestrians with injuries. Ashley Williams was charged with hit-and-run injury after she went to the police and confessed to hitting the pedestrians, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). The crash happened around 11...
WALB 10
Man shot to death in Albany homicide identified, suspect wanted for murder
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An investigation is underway after a man was shot to death in Albany, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). It happened in the 1000 block of University Street, just before 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday. The victim was identified as Leon Bradley Douglas, Jr., 42, according...
wgxa.tv
Crawford County Detention Officer arrested in Monroe County after four wheeler chase
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- A Crawford County Detention Officer is in Monroe County Jail after running from deputies on a four-wheeler in Culloden, according to the Crawford County Sheriff's Office. Detention Captain Corey King of the Crawford County Sheriff's Office turned himself in to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office on...
WALB 10
2 injured in Saturday night Cordele shooting
CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - Two people were injured in a Saturday night shooting that happened in Cordele, according to the Cordele Police Department. The shooting happened in the 1500 block of S 15th Street shortly after 8:30 p.m. Police said a man and a woman were shot. The suspected shooter...
wfxl.com
Police: University Street murder suspect sought, considered 'armed and dangerous'
Albany police need help from the community to locate a man wanted for a Wednesday morning murder. Police say that 35-year-old Gregory Bernard Williams, Jr. is wanted for murder, home invasion, aggravated assault-firearm and possession of a firearm during certain crimes. Williams stands six-foot-five and weighs approximately 171 pounds. Police...
28-year-old arrested after shooting at brother in Cordele
CORDELE, Ga. — A 28-year-old man was arrested by Cordele Police officers Saturday afternoon after he shot into a car that had two children under the age of 5 inside. According to a news release from the Cordele Police Department, two brothers had been traveling from Florida back to Macon and stopped in Cordele. They got into an argument, and the 28-year-old was put out of the car.
Albany police seek suspect in Wednesday-morning shooting death
ALBANY — The rash of holiday gun violence that has plagued the city in recent weeks continued Wednesday morning when an Albany man was shot and killed at his residence. Albany police are searching for Gregory Williams, 35, who’s been identified as a suspect in the fatal shooting of Leon Douglas. Douglas, 41, was reported deceased at the scene when Albany Police Department officers responded to a shooting call at 9:15 a.m. Wednesday on the 1000 block of University Street.
WALB 10
Investigation underway after man shot to death in Albany
The hoax was reported early Wednesday morning. Help WALB and Feeding the Valley make sure families have food for the holidays. Help WALB and Feeding the Valley make sure families have food for the holidays. Lee Co. High student takes part in Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade. Updated: 24 hours ago.
wgxa.tv
Cordele police looking for information related to weekend shooting
CORDELE, Ga. -- Cordele Police and Crisp County Deputies are looking for one or more suspects in a shooting that took place on South 15th Street over the weekend. A release from the Cordele Police Department says that a man and a woman were shot by someone in either a red or maroon SUV, possibly a Chevrolet Tahoe or Suburban, according to witnesses.
wgxa.tv
Police: Man arrested in Fort Valley after calls to 911 about two men shooting at eachother
PEACH COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Police in Fort Valley have arrested a man they say was connected to a shooting Monday. In a post on Facebook, the Fort Valley Police Department says their officers were called to the Indian Oaks Apartments area just before 3 p.m. Monday about shots fired. Callers told law enforcement two men were possibly shooting at each other. Once officers arrived on the scene, they say Rickey Collier, Jr. ran away from them. He was later arrested and faces multiple charges, including aggravated assault.
WALB 10
Juvenile arrested for Colquitt Co. school social media threats, framing another student
MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - A juvenile has been arrested on a terroristic threat charge after framing another student for threatening to bring a gun to school and shoot multiple students at Willie J. Williams Middle School, according to the Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Deputies became aware of the...
wfxl.com
Albany family took cover to avoid injury after home shot at 18 times Friday
No injuries were reported after an Albany home was shot at Friday. Albany police responded to an apartment located in the 1200 block of 5th Avenue. The victim told police he was in the living room playing video games when he heard gun shots. Immediately he told his girlfriend to grab their daughter and get on the floor.
WALB 10
Thanksgiving Day shooting leaves Albany man with gunshot wound to the back
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany man is recovering after being shot in the back on Thanksgiving morning, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). The shooting happened around 2 a.m. in the 900 block of Corn Avenue. According to what a witness told police, her brother, the victim, was heard screaming as gunshots rang out outside the home.
wgxa.tv
Statewide shooting hoax has led to FBI investigation
MACON, Ga. (WGXA)- Today has been a very busy day for law enforcement and school officials across the state of Georgia after a string of hoax shooting calls took place. Earlier today a call came in about an active shooter on the Westside High School's campus, making it one of many Georgia schools victimized by the shooting hoax.
wgxa.tv
WRPD warns citizens about scam calls from fake Police Officers
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Warner Robins Police Department has issued an advisory that residents are receiving scam calls from someone identifying themselves as a Sergeant with the Warner Robins PD. The caller states that the target has missed a court date and gives the target the option to...
wfxl.com
APD needs public help identifying Shoe Station shoplifter
The Albany Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in identifying the suspect for theft by shoplifting. Officers say on Tuesday, November 29, surveillance video shows the suspect allegedly committed shoplifting at the Shoe Station located at 2600 Dawson Road and was seen leaving the scene in a black Jeep.
wfxl.com
Police: Albany man wanted for aggravated assault with a firearm
The Albany Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Bureau would like the community’s assistance with locating a wanted man. Police say that 43-year-old Melvin James Mango is wanted for aggravated assault with a firearm, possession of a firearm during certain crimes, and criminal trespassing. He stands at 5’9 and weighs...
'They need to do better': Macon mom upset her child was lost twice at Bibb elementary school
MACON, Ga. — Jernicia Coger and Anice Coger Mosley are upset with Union Elementary School teachers and administration after their 6-year-old Jalen was left unwatched at school. On November 17, Jernicia waited to pick up her son at the bus stop by her home. She says he never got...
Warner Robins auto shop owner accused of theft
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A Warner Robins auto shop owner accused of bilking customers has been arrested. According to the Warner Robins Police Department, they've arrested owner Logan Randall Simmons on six theft charges. Houston County jail records show that Simmons was arrested last Monday, November 21, and released...
