Whatcom County, WA

whatcom-news.com

Updated forecasts detail first expected winter storm of the season

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — Forecasts are becoming more specific as the weather systems expected to bring strong winds and heavy snow to Whatcom County get closer. A cool but dry start to Tuesday across the region in between weather systems. However, this will quickly change as additional storm[s] approach and move through the [western Washington] area bringing mountain snow and periods of rain, snow, or a mix to the lowlands.
whatcom-news.com

Lummi Island Fire lifts last of outdoor restrictions – fire danger now LOW

LUMMI ISLAND, Wash. — Whatcom County Fire District 11, serving Lummi Island, announced today, November 30th, that remaining restrictions from an earlier Stage 2 burn ban have been lifted. Fire danger was considered MODERATE when a burn ban issued in July was lifted October 30th. After lifting the ban,...
whidbeylocal.com

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST WEDNESDAY ABOVE 500 FEET...

Lowlands of western Whatcom County, including Point Roberts, Lummi Island, Bellingham, and Sumas, Lowlands of western Skagit County, including Cypress Island, Guemes Island, Anacortes, Mount Vernon, and La Conner and Everett and vicinity, including Stanwood, Marysville, and Mountlake Terrace. Description. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST...
kpug1170.com

Winter Storm Watch in effect for Whatcom, Skagit Counties

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for northwest Washington, including the lowlands of western Whatcom and Skagit Counties. That includes areas from Sumas to Bellingham, Point Roberts and Lummi Island in Whatcom County. The Burlington and Mount Vernon area, La Conner and...
theorcasonian.com

Weather Service warns of high winds today, tonight

* What, East to Southeast winds 30 to 40 MPH with Gusts Up to 55. * Where, San Juan County, Western Whatcom County, Western. Skagit county and Admiralty Inlet Area. * When, from 4pm this Afternoon to 7am PST Wednesday. * Impacts, damaging winds will Blow Down Trees and Power...
KOMO News

Predictions of lowland snow send Snohomish County residents scrambling to prepare

SNOHOMISH CO., Wash. — The potential for the season's first lowland snow has people in Snohomish County stocking up and hunkering down. With predictions of between one and three inches of snow in the lower elevations around Puget Sound, the big issue for a lot of people is driving on slushy or icy roads. Plow crews are ready throughout Snohomish County, but when the weather is really bad just getting the car out of the driveway can be a challenge.
kpug1170.com

Winter weather set to hit Whatcom County

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Thanksgiving has come and gone, and we are already getting a taste of winter here in Whatcom County. There is a wind advisory in place for western Whatcom County and San Jaun County until 10 p.m. tonight, Monday, November 28th. The National Weather Service in Seattle...
everettpost.com

Marysville Recognized By The National Weather Service

Just in time for this fall and winter season, the city of Marysville was recently recognized by the National Weather Service (NWS) as an Ambassador of Excellence to help support the Weather-Ready Nation Ambassador program. The recognition included special note of the city’s effort helping local businesses and the community be better prepared for extreme weather, such as the recent wind storm and snow.
lynnwoodtimes.com

Garbage services suspended across Snohomish County

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash., November 30, 2022 – Today both Waste Management and Republic Services announced suspension of all garbage and recycling service pickups throughout Snohomish County due to hazardous road conditions from last night’s snowstorm. Customers are asked to place carts on the curb for pick up the next service day.
KGMI

Four Whatcom County residents arrested in major drug ring investigation

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Six people, including four Whatcom County residents, were arrested on federal charges for operating a major drug ring in Whatcom and Skagit Counties. U.S. Attorney Nick Brown said that law enforcement officers seized 20,000 fentanyl pills, over three pounds of methamphetamine, over $30,000 in cash and seven firearms since the beginning of the investigation.
lynnwoodtimes.com

Winter storm watch in effect until Wednesday afternoon

LYNNWOOD, Wash., November 28, 2022—According to AccuWeather, there is a 48% chance of 1 to 3 inches of snow during a winter storm watch starting 1 p.m. Tuesday and ending 4 p.m. Wednesday. For information on winter storm safety tips, click here. Starting at 10 a.m. on Tuesday there...
