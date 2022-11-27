Maine-Endwell rolls to state semifinal win, advance to Class B state final
ENDICOTT, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Maine-Endwell won the Class B state semifinal in dominant fashion, beating Batavia 61-20.
Aidan McHugh ran for 3 touchdowns in the winning effort.
