Three Valley high schools send teams to championship games
It’s a big weekend for three high schools in the Mahoning Valley that have made it to state Championship games. Communities are planning big sendoffs for their teams. South Range High School remains undefeated this season and at 10:30 a.m. Friday the Raiders will be going up against Ironton who's also undefeated.
Mahoning Valley communities show team spirit ahead of state championship games
This is the first time in almost three decades that three teams in the Mahoning Valley are going to play for a state championship in the same year. In 1994, West Branch, Wellsville and McDonald played for a state title with only West Branch winning. Fast forward 28 years, its...
West Branch's DeShields commits to Kent State
West Branch quarterback Dru DeShields has committed to Kent State. He made is announcement on social media Wednesday. DeShields rewrote the passing record at West Branch with 12 school records. Included is:. --46 Touchdown passes in a season. --90 career touchdown passes. --3,932 yards passing in a season. --7,834 career...
South Range community invited to Raiders championship sendoff
The whole community is being invited to rally support behind the South Range Raiders as the football team prepares to put its undefeated regular season on the line in a Division Five state championship. A community celebration is planned for Thursday, December 1 at the South Range High School Gymnasium....
YSU men's hoops falls to NKU in Horizon League opener
The Youngstown State Men's Basketball team fell to Northern Kentucky in their Horizon League opener, 77-73 in double overtime. There were 15 lead changes in the contest. Dwayne Cohill and Malek Green each scored 21 points, while Adrian Nelson added 16. YSU falls to 5-3 on the season. The Penguins...
Lowellville's Vinny Ballone reaches 1,000 career points
After having a special Senior season in Football, Lowellville's Vinny Ballone reaches the 1,000-point milestone in Basketball. The Rockets hosted Crestview in their opener. They led by four in the 3rd Quarter when Ballone scored a layup to enter the history books. Lowellville won by a final of 67-45, and...
YSU's Crenshaw enters transfer portal
YSU's Demeatric Crenshaw has entered the transfer portal. The sophomore was the Missouri Valley Conference's Freshman of the Year in 2021. In 2022 he started four games before being replaced in the second half of the North Dakota State game. Crenshaw threw for 1,338 yards & 11 touchdowns. He also...
Ohio State reportedly requested to not be selected for Rose Bowl
Ohio State’s athletic department had an interesting request for the Rose Bowl, according to a report. Ohio State Rivals site “Dotting the Eyes” reported this week that the Buckeyes requested that the Rose Bowl not select them to participate in their Jan. 2, 2023 bowl game. The...
Canton Man Killed on I-71 North of Columbus
MOUNT GILEAD, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 55-year-old man with a Canton address was killed in a traffic accident on I-71 Wednesday evening. That accident will be included in the holiday weekend fatality count. State troopers say Abraham Smith Jr drove left into the median on I-71...
SLIDESHOW: Valley schools participating in ODOT 'Paint the Plow' contest
Various school throughout Mahoning and Trumbull Counties are participating in the Ohio Department of Transportation's (ODOT) "Paint the Plow" contest. Students were tasked with showing their artistic skills and creativity off by painting on of ODOT's snow plows. Pictures of each plow have been posted on ODOT District 4's Facebook...
Bullets fly and bystanders take the brunt at Sheetz shootout in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Keimariyon Ross pleaded not guilty Monday to nine counts, including murder, in connection with the shooting last month that killed a bystander at a northeast side gas station. Kevin Sobnosky, 21, was a Youngstown State student who was shot in the head during the shootout....
JCC of Youngstown providing free home-delivered meals for some Trumbull County seniors
The Jewish Community Center of Youngstown along with Jewish Family and Community Services (JFCS) will be providing free home-delivered meals through the Trumbull County Senior levy for qualifying individuals 60 and over in Trumbull County. Participants will be provided five frozen meals per week delivered to their door free of...
Crews battle fire at Warren home
The Warren Fire Department was called out to a structure fire around 10:45 a.m. Monday.
Morning Rundown
Storms cause major tornadoes, flooding around the South. Residents in several towns across Louisiana and Mississippi have taken cover amid the blare of tornado sirens amid a severe weather outbreak erupting in the Deep South. Congress prepares to take up bill preventing rail strike. Congress is moving swiftly to prevent...
Car cut in half, two injured after crash on Youngstown's West Side
Police say two people were hospitalized after a crash that left a car cut in half on Youngstown’s West Side. Traffic investigators and fire rescue called to Mahoning and Matta Avenues at the CVS pharmacy Thursday night found at least one person trapped in a car. Police say the...
More progress made on restoring power outages throughout Valley
More progress has been made in restoring power to residents of the Mahoning and Shenango Valley. According to the FirstEnergy website, as of 2:30 p.m., outages in Mahoning County have mostly subsided with just 28 outages reported. Trumbull County is experiencing even more progress, with the county as a whole...
Owner of Austintown restaurant talks recent closure
A popular local BBQ joint in Austintown announced its closure Sunday morning.
Body discovered in burning Youngstown home
The Mahoning County Coroner is investigating after a body was discovered after Youngstown firefighters put out a fire at a South Side home. The discovery was made as fire crews were called to an address on Oklahoma Avenue off Erie Street at around 11 p.m. Firefighters found flames a smoke...
FirstEnergy expanding power grid in Mercer County
Winter storm season is fast approaching. That's why FirstEnergy is continuing to expand its smart grid in Mercer County to help prevent lengthy outages, especially during severe weather. Work is currently underway to install new, automated equipment and technology in distribution substations and along neighborhood power lines serving over 20,000...
Suspect in murder case extradited back to Mercer County
A Meadville man that was held in a Columbus jail on a charge of criminal homicide has been extradited back to Mercer County. John Frank Henry Jr., 31, was brought to the Mercer County Jail Wednesday afternoon after being arrested in Columbus on November 16. Henry Jr. is a suspect...
