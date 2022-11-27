ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No One Hates Baby Blue Like Clemson’s Shipley

CLEMSON, N.C. — There probably is not anyone on the Clemson football team that hates the color baby blue more than running back Will Shipley. The Weddington, N.C. native grew up an NC State fan. In fact, his mother’s side of the family has 26 NC State graduates.
