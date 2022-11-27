The reign of terror has just begun. MJF has been AEW World Champion for only a few short weeks, and he’s already off to a hot start. Not only did he (once again) drop a fantastic promo on AEW Dynamite, but he also introduced his own version of the AEW Championship and turned on William […] The post How Long Will MJF’s World Title Reign Last? appeared first on ClutchPoints.

15 HOURS AGO