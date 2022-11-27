ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Nick Saban breaks down key 52-yard pass from Bryce Young to Jermaine Burton after Alabama's Iron Bowl victory

By Crissy Froyd
saturdaydownsouth.com
 5 days ago
saturdaydownsouth.com

Keyshawn Johnson makes strong comments about Alabama and its Playoff possibility

Keyshawn Johnson made a strong comment about Alabama’s chances if the Crimson Tide were to get in the College Football Playoff, or perhaps against No. 3 TCU. “I love Sonny Dykes, I know him very well,” Johnson said on Keyshawn, JWill and Max. “I feel like TCU is this year’s Cincinnati for me. Do they really want to see Georgia and Michigan? Do they really want to run up on that? Do they really want to play the big boys? And I know that sounds kind of harsh because they’re undefeated and they’re winning.”
TUSCALOOSA, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Sterling Dixon, Class of 2024 4-star edge defender, announces SEC commitment

Sterling Dixon is staying in his home state to play for Alabama. The blue-chip prospect from Mobile announced his pledge to the Crimson Tide on Thursday. Dixon collaborated with Touchdown Alabama Magazine for a “Friday”-inspired commitment video posted to YouTube. Dixon is listed at 6-3, 211 pounds. He...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Alabama receiver reveals plans to enter NCAA transfer portal

College football players can officially enter the NCAA’s transfer portal next week and transfer announcements are already rolling in around the country. On Wednesday, a backup wide receiver at Alabama revealed that he will be leaving Tuscaloosa. Christian Leary made the announcement via Twitter. Leary, a 5-10, 175-pound sophomore,...
TUSCALOOSA, AL

