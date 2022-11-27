Atlanta Police arrest suspect for making ‘terroristic threats’ against two LGBTQ bars

Atlanta Police have arrested a man and charged him with making terroristic threats against two of the city’s popular LGBTQ bars.

On Nov. 23, police responded to The Heretic at 2069 Cheshire Bridge Road after an employee discovered threatening remarks toward the establishment on social media.

According to the police report, the Atlanta Police Department’s detectives and Homeland Security Unit began an investigation into the threats.

On Thanksgiving Day, officers responded to Felix’s, another well-known gay bar, at 1510 Piedmont Road in reference to a customer making terroristic threats.

Officers made contact with employees and patrons who stated a person identified as Chase Staubs entered the premises and was asked to leave once identified. The person appeared to be the same individual involved in making bias terroristic threats towards The Heretic on social media.

Upon further investigation, officers located a home address for Staubs, who was arrested without incident and charged with terroristic threats. Officers recovered the weapon Staubs appeared to be holding in his threatening social media post. The weapon appeared to be a pepper-spray gun.

Staubs was transported to the Fulton County Jail.

The threats came just days after a mass shooting that killed five and injured more than a dozen at Colorado Springs LGBTQ+ bar called Club Q.

