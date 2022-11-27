ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Penn State Daily Headlines: Friday, December 2

Welcome to the Lions247 With Fight On State Penn State Daily Headlines page. We are happy to provide this as a service to our community and to the rest of the Nittany Nation. News about Penn State football, recruiting and other sports is available all year long anymore. Rather than have you break your browser searching for it all, we're here to collect as much of it as possible in one place. Why? Because we know it helps Penn State fans AND because we know we have the best online community where people will discuss what they read — whatever the source.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

Imagining Beaver Stadium With A Midfield Logo

Oh, Beaver Stadium. Home sweet home. Our dear stadium can pack in over 107,000 screaming fans on a fall Saturday while hosting some of the best teams in college football seven times a year. Few things are as iconic to Penn State as Beaver Stadium. It’s seen Joe Paterno secure...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
saturdaytradition.com

Penn State QB announces intentions to hit transfer portal

Penn State football had a quarterback head to the transfer portal on Tuesday. The Nittany Lion confirmed the news from his Twitter account. You can breathe Penn State fans, it’s not Drew Allar. Christian Veilleux is the QB that is leaving the program. Veilleux had this to say to...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
victorybellrings.com

Penn State Football Needs to Capitalize West Virginia’s Uncertainty

Penn State Football is rarely directly impacted by the uncertainty of another coach. West Virginia is keeping Neal Brown, a decision that has real implications for the future. Penn State Football is exceeding expectations and poised to reach a New Years’ Six Bowl for the first time since 2019. While the Nittany Lions are experiencing success, a geographical neighbor is uncertain if they have the right coach.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
nittanysportsnow.com

Penn State Offers Pair of 2023 Offensive Lineman

Penn State has offered a pair of 2023 offensive lineman recently with three-star Christopher Andre Otto (6-foot-5, 285-pounds) and Sean Dugery (6-foot-4, 285-pounds). Otto is an offensive tackle from Key West, Florida and is currently a three-star recruit on all major outlets 247Sports, Rivals and On3. Penn State is his 22nd offer and he’s taken an official visit to Stanford already. He is currently being projected by all three outlets to go to Florida State.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
State College

New Cheesesteak Shop to Open in Downtown State College

Campus Steaks, a new cheesesteak shop, is preparing to open at 119 S. Pugh St. in the former location of Bradley’s Cheesesteaks & Hoagies, which closed in September. The restaurant will serve up authentic Philly cheesesteaks with ingredients brought in fresh from the city, according to the owners. Joe...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Centre Daily

Highest-paying business jobs in State College

Stacker compiled a list of the highest paying business jobs in State College, PA metro area using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage. Jobs the BLS lists as "business and financial operations occupations" were included. Keep reading to discover the highest paying business jobs in your city.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
State College

Starbucks Slated to Open New State College Location, Close Another

One of the nation’s most popular coffee chains is expected to shake up its State College locations. The Starbucks at 141 S. Garner St. is expected to close by the end of January, an employee confirmed on Thursday. The Centre Court shop’s closure is expected to make way for a new Starbucks location in the commercial space on the ground floor of the Pugh Centre apartment complex at 150 E. Beaver Ave.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
thebablueprint.com

Mrs. Mary bids farewell to Bellwood-Antis

Mrs. Mary Dillen, who runs the high school media center, will work her last day at Bellwood-Antis on Friday, December 2. Mrs. Mary has worked at Bellwood for almost 9 years, beginning her career as a special education aid, but has been in the media center and café for almost 5. She is currently looking for a job in the area where she will be moving.
BELLWOOD, PA
WTAJ

$117K Pennsylvania Lottery ticket sold at a Sheetz in Cambria County

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — One lucky person has their hands on a jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Treasure Hunt ticket that was sold at a Sheetz in Cresson. The $117,000 winning ticket was sold at the Sheetz on Admiral Perry Highway in Cresson, earning the store a $500 bonus for selling the ticket, the Pennsylvania Lottery […]
CRESSON, PA
247Sports

247Sports

62K+
Followers
402K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy