Read full article on original website
Related
Penn State Daily Headlines: Friday, December 2
Welcome to the Lions247 With Fight On State Penn State Daily Headlines page. We are happy to provide this as a service to our community and to the rest of the Nittany Nation. News about Penn State football, recruiting and other sports is available all year long anymore. Rather than have you break your browser searching for it all, we're here to collect as much of it as possible in one place. Why? Because we know it helps Penn State fans AND because we know we have the best online community where people will discuss what they read — whatever the source.
Onward State
Imagining Beaver Stadium With A Midfield Logo
Oh, Beaver Stadium. Home sweet home. Our dear stadium can pack in over 107,000 screaming fans on a fall Saturday while hosting some of the best teams in college football seven times a year. Few things are as iconic to Penn State as Beaver Stadium. It’s seen Joe Paterno secure...
nittanysportsnow.com
Florida Atlantic Hires Tom Herman as HC; Penn State DC Manny Diaz Reported Finalist
Florida Atlantic has hired Tom Herman to be its next football coach, and Penn State defensive coordinator Manny Diaz will not be going to Boca Raton, Brett McMurphy of the Action Network first reported. Diaz and Penn State running backs coach JaJuan Seider reportedly were candidates for the job, and...
Report: Rose Bowl Has Preference Between Ohio State, Penn State
As it stands right now, the Ohio State Buckeyes hold the No. 5 spot in the College Football Playoff rankings. The Rose Bowl typically features the top-ranked Big Ten and Pac-12 teams that don't find their way into the final CFP field. But this year, that typical selection process could be altered.
saturdaytradition.com
Penn State QB announces intentions to hit transfer portal
Penn State football had a quarterback head to the transfer portal on Tuesday. The Nittany Lion confirmed the news from his Twitter account. You can breathe Penn State fans, it’s not Drew Allar. Christian Veilleux is the QB that is leaving the program. Veilleux had this to say to...
victorybellrings.com
Penn State Football Needs to Capitalize West Virginia’s Uncertainty
Penn State Football is rarely directly impacted by the uncertainty of another coach. West Virginia is keeping Neal Brown, a decision that has real implications for the future. Penn State Football is exceeding expectations and poised to reach a New Years’ Six Bowl for the first time since 2019. While the Nittany Lions are experiencing success, a geographical neighbor is uncertain if they have the right coach.
What Went Wrong In PSU's 2OT Loss At Clemson?
Penn State coach Micah Shrewsberry explains what went wrong as a possible win slipped away from his Nittany Lions.
nittanysportsnow.com
Penn State Offers Pair of 2023 Offensive Lineman
Penn State has offered a pair of 2023 offensive lineman recently with three-star Christopher Andre Otto (6-foot-5, 285-pounds) and Sean Dugery (6-foot-4, 285-pounds). Otto is an offensive tackle from Key West, Florida and is currently a three-star recruit on all major outlets 247Sports, Rivals and On3. Penn State is his 22nd offer and he’s taken an official visit to Stanford already. He is currently being projected by all three outlets to go to Florida State.
Digital Collegian
Penn State wrestling’s Beau Bartlett cracks single digit ranking in latest poll release
One Penn State wrestler moved up in the latest release of the Intermat rankings on Tuesday. Beau Bartlett officially cracked single digits, moving up one spot from No. 10 to No. 9 at 141 pounds in Tuesday’s release. Bartlett recently took home the 141-pound crown at Army’s Black Knight...
State College
New Cheesesteak Shop to Open in Downtown State College
Campus Steaks, a new cheesesteak shop, is preparing to open at 119 S. Pugh St. in the former location of Bradley’s Cheesesteaks & Hoagies, which closed in September. The restaurant will serve up authentic Philly cheesesteaks with ingredients brought in fresh from the city, according to the owners. Joe...
Penn State president recommends university’s 2 independent law schools ‘reunite’ as 1
Penn State Dickinson Law in Carlisle and Penn State Law at University Park operated as one school between 2006-2014, but became separately accredited institutions after that.
State College
Opinion: State College Should Become a 4-Day Workweek Test Lab
Raise your hand if you’re currently working five days a week and would hate dropping down to four. No one? A four-day workweek would be awesome and State College is the perfect place to test it out. Here’s why. State College is already one of the most flexible...
Centre Daily
Highest-paying business jobs in State College
Stacker compiled a list of the highest paying business jobs in State College, PA metro area using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage. Jobs the BLS lists as "business and financial operations occupations" were included. Keep reading to discover the highest paying business jobs in your city.
PSU student caught trespassing in dorm during Fall Break, police report
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ)– Many students look forward to Fall Break and getting away from school for a little, but one who stayed on campus without notifying the university was charged by police. When Junwei Zou, 20, was still at the college during the break, he also reportedly stole a TV worth almost $800 from […]
Next step in State College Area Connector study will begin this week. Here’s what to know
Crews will set up equipment to assist in counting and documenting traffic in various locations in the study area.
State College
Starbucks Slated to Open New State College Location, Close Another
One of the nation’s most popular coffee chains is expected to shake up its State College locations. The Starbucks at 141 S. Garner St. is expected to close by the end of January, an employee confirmed on Thursday. The Centre Court shop’s closure is expected to make way for a new Starbucks location in the commercial space on the ground floor of the Pugh Centre apartment complex at 150 E. Beaver Ave.
Pennsylvania Wildlife Officials Arrest Hunter for Illegally Killing Black Bear With His Child’s Tags
Officials with the Pennsylvania Game Commission arrested a hunter last month after he illegally killed a black bear. The man faces further charges as he tried to credit his child with the kill. WTAJ reports the man, 46-year-old Joseph Blessel of Saint Marys, illegally shot the black bear with his...
thebablueprint.com
Mrs. Mary bids farewell to Bellwood-Antis
Mrs. Mary Dillen, who runs the high school media center, will work her last day at Bellwood-Antis on Friday, December 2. Mrs. Mary has worked at Bellwood for almost 9 years, beginning her career as a special education aid, but has been in the media center and café for almost 5. She is currently looking for a job in the area where she will be moving.
Drivers rejoice: Bellefonte gateway reopens after temporary repairs fix collapsed wall
The road was restricted to one lane for nearly three weeks.
$117K Pennsylvania Lottery ticket sold at a Sheetz in Cambria County
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — One lucky person has their hands on a jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Treasure Hunt ticket that was sold at a Sheetz in Cresson. The $117,000 winning ticket was sold at the Sheetz on Admiral Perry Highway in Cresson, earning the store a $500 bonus for selling the ticket, the Pennsylvania Lottery […]
247Sports
62K+
Followers
402K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0