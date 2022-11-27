ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1 hospitalized after car crashes into bicycle in Tukwila

By KIRO 7 News Staff
KIRO 7 Seattle
 5 days ago
Tukwila police are investigating after a car crashed into a bicycle Saturday evening, sending one person to Harborview Medical Center.

The Tukwila Fire Department tweeted about the incident just before 6:30 p.m.

The 6300 block of Southcenter Boulevard in Tukwila is closed in both directions as police investigate the scene.

The Renton Regional Fire Authority and King County Medic One also responded to the scene.

