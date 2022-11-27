Read full article on original website
K-State Coordinators Discuss Big 12 Championship
Watch Collin Klein’s Press Conference | Watch Joe Klanderman’s Press Conference | Listen on Wildcats Uncut. – Kansas State offensive coordinator Collin Klein and defensive coordinator Joe Klanderman met with members of the media on Thursday at the Vanier Family Football Complex prior to the 10th-ranked Wildcats facing No. 3 TCU in the 2022 Dr. Pepper Big 12 Championship on Saturday. Links to video and audio of both press conferences are above, and a transcript of select quotes are below.
Tour of Homes will be Saturday at Fort Riley
Saturday is the day for the 39th annual Tour of Homes at Fort Riley which will feature 12 historic homes and two chapels. The location of the tour is the Historic Main Post at Fort Riley. Self-guided tours begin at the Custer House from 3 to 7 p.m. You can...
Justin Aaron advances to the final eight on 'The Voice'
Justin Aaron, Junction City is now among the eight semifinal round contestants on 'The Voice' on NBC. Aaron advanced after performing "Burning Down the House" by Talking Heads. Aaron was among ten performers on the show Monday night. On his Facebook page Justin thanked all of his fans for their...
Breahna Karmann will be recognized in the NextGen Under 30 progam
Breahna Karmann, Junction City, is being honored as a young adult over-achiever doing amazing things in Kansas. The owner of 785 Creative, a digital marketing agency, is being honored through the inaugeral class of the NextGen Under 30 program. "This award is presented to professionals who are active in their communities and also successful in their respective careers."
Karen Hildebrand Erichsen is honored by Geary County KSU Research and Extension
Karen Hildebrand Erichsen has been named the Geary County Extension Appreciation Award winner. Erichsen has been involved in Extension programming throughout her life. As far as Extension activities and events go, she has been involved since childhood, to Extension Homemakers Unit meetings, to fair, PDC meeting and other activities. What was once known as EHU’s, the name of these community groups has changed through the years, identified as Community Clubs, Farm Bureau Units, Home Demonstration Units (HDU), to where they are today in Geary County – Extension Education Units.
New Geary County Agricultural Agent is named
KSU Research and Extension has announced that Kyler Langvardt will begin serving as the Geary County Agriculture and Natural Resources Extension Agent, effective Nov 28. Geary County’s office is in Junction City, Kansas. Langvardt earned both his bachelor’s degree in Agriculture and his master’s degree in Agricultural Education and...
November 2022 Weather Summary
For the first time in 17 months, the Junction City area had monthly mean temperatures below normal. The last time we had below normal monthly temperatures was May, 2021. Additionally, for just the fourth month this year, we had above normal precipitation. The average daily high in November was 52.0...
Victim: Kansas City man ransacked our home, our life
KANSAS CITY —A judge Monday sentenced a Kansas City-area man to 12 years in prison after he was convicted of multiple burglaries and thefts, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. In October, Isaiah J.J. Brown, 31, pleaded guilty to Burglary 2nd Degree, Stealing, two counts of Tampering...
Doctor transfer plans are being announced in Junction City
There will be some doctor changes that will apply when Geary Community Hospital is merged into Stormont Vail Health on Jan. 1. Ashley King, GCH Public Relations Specialist, has confirmed that Dr. Jason Butler will remain at GCH in the emergency room on a full time basis. He has been employed by the Rural Health Clinic as a family practice physician. "And so we're excited that he will still be here to help with our population when they're at their most vulnerable point. "
Red fLag warning and wind advisory will be in effect
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS PUT A RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM CST THIS EVENING FOR EXTREME FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS FOR FIRE WEATHER. WIND WILL BE WEST TO NORTHWEST 20 TO 35 MPH WITH GUSTS TO 45 MPH. THERE WILL BE AFTERNOON HUMIDITY OF 19 TO 25 PERCENT. ANY FIRES THAT DEVELOP WILL LIKELY SPREAD RAPIDLY. OUTDOOR BURNING IS NOT RECOMMENDED.
KBI: Man killed by Kansas officer after struggle over gun
SHAWNEE COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Thursday morning in Topeka. Preliminary information indicates that just before 7a.m..officer from the Topeka Police Department (TPD) observed a vehicle that appeared suspicious because it was parked in the center of an alleyway southeast of the intersection of 20th St. and SW Lincoln St. Dispatch indicated the car, which was occupied by a male subject, had been reported stolen, according to a media release from the KBI.
Administrator will be hired for the hospital in Junction City
As Geary Community Hospital moves toward a Jan. 1 merger with Stormont Vail Health there are plans to hire a full time administrator for the hospital. GCH Trustees were informed this week that an offer was made and has been accepted by someone who is familiar with the community and the hospital. Their identity has not yet been released but that is anticipated in the near future.
Search continues for Kan. man in woman's disappearance
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating an alleged kidnapping and continue asking for help to locate a suspect. Aldrick L. Scott, 47, of Topeka, is wanted by the Douglas County Nebraska Sheriff's Office in connection with the disappearance of 43-year-old Cari Allen. Nebraska officials are working to locate...
Geary Community Healthcare Foundation and Kappa Alpha Psi will conduct a coat drive
Geary Community Healthcare Foundation and members of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc. have partnered to provide coats, hats and gloves to Pre-K students at Sheridan Elementary School and the Early Childhood program of USD 475. Coats ( sizes 4-8 ), hats and gloves will be collected from Dec. 31 through...
Fort Riley holiday tree lighting ceremony set for December 5
Fort Riley’s annual holiday tree lighting ceremony takes place Monday at 5:30 p.m. at Ware Parade Field, 500 Huebner Road. Highlights of the event include a children’s choir from Fort Riley Child and Youth Services, the lighting of the 20-foot tall tree and a visit from Santa Claus. Brig. Gen. Niave Knell, 1st Infantry Division and Fort Riley deputy commanding general, is scheduled to speak before the switch is flipped to light the tree, which stands in front of the Fort Riley garrison headquarters. Children will have the opportunity to visit with Santa Claus indoors following the tree lighting. Hot chocolate and cookies will also be available.
RCPD: Alleged arson fire in bathroom at Manhattan High
RILEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating alleged arson at Manhattan High School. Just before 11a.m. Monday, officers filed a report for aggravated arson at Manhattan High School in the 2100 block of Poyntz Avenue. According to the Riley County Police Department activity report, a bathroom soap dispenser was lit...
Alert employee helps police catch Kansas burglary suspect
SHAWNEE COUNTY— Law enforcement authorities investigating a burglary have made an arrest. Just after 5:30 a.m. Monday, police responded to a burglary in progress at 1900 SW 41 Street, according to Lt. Manuel Munoz. An alert employee of Wright Tree Service observed an individual breaking the window to a...
Junction City Area Chamber of Commerce will host Jingle Mingle
Chamber of Commerce officials in Junction City have announced that their Jingle Mingle will be held Thursday, Dec. 8 at the C.L. Hoover Opera House from 5-7 p.m. It will be a celebration and show of appreciation for chamber members, board and committee members plus volunteers and supporters. There will...
Man hospitalized after car overturns in front yard of house
MANHATTAN —One person was injured in an accident just after 11:30p.m. Tuesday in Manhattan. According to the Riley County Police Department activity report, a 1995 Buick Regal driven by Alexander Arnwine, 19, of Manhattan was westbound in the 2600 Block on Kimball Avenue. The car left the roadway, struck...
Kan. man with previous drug convictions accused of selling meth
OSAGE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas felon on new charges after a traffic stop. Just before 10p.m. Tuesday, a sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 35 near the Williamsburg/Pomona exit for a traffic violation, according to Osage County Sheriff Chris Wells. During the...
