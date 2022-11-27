Read full article on original website
WBTV
Rowan Co. man faces charges of kidnapping and ax assault on teen
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Rowan County man is in jail under a bond of more than $1.5 million on charges of assault on a teen, kidnapping, and others. Deputies say the investigation began in August and that it involved Thomas Dax Llewellyn, 36, and a 19-year-old victim. They say Llewellyn had hired the victim to work at his business, Starship Enterprises on Highway 601 in Salisbury.
lincolntimesnews.com
Stanley man arrested on Gaston and Lincoln County warrants
LINCOLNTON – Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputies along with a Gaston County Police Department K-9 unit arrested a Stanley man on a number of charges on Wednesday. Officers went to a location in the 5400 block of E. NC 150 Hwy in Lincoln County around 1:30 p.m. on Nov. 30 searching for Devin Darshun Mitchell, 26, of Stanley. Officers covered both entrances to the residence and Mitchell climbed from a second story window in attempt to flee. When he saw the officers, he returned inside of the residence. At that time deputies and detectives entered and took Mitchell into custody.
wccbcharlotte.com
CMPD: Juvenile Arrested, Charged With Shooting CMS Student in East Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A 17-year-old was shot Wednesday afternoon moments after he stepped off a CMS bus. Thursday, CMPD arrested a juvenile for the crime. The shooting happened in the 2000 block of Lanza Drive just before 3p.m. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools confirmed that a Rocky River High student was shot. We’ve learned that student’s name is Nahzir Taylor.
wccbcharlotte.com
WCCB Exclusive: Suspect’s Ex-Wife Speaks After First Responders Were Shot During House Fire Call
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. —The ex-wife of a man accused of shooting at first responders as they were responding to a house fire spoke exclusively to WCCB reporter Deirnesa Jefferson. “He was a really good father, a great man and would do anything for anybody”, says Tiffany Rusaw. She...
Suspect steals chainsaws, blower and drill set from vehicle in Lincolnton: Police
The Gaston County Police Department continues to seek information on a theft from a vehicle back in October.
WBTV
Deputies: Man barricades himself inside camper, sets it on fire in Lincolnton
LINCOLNTON, N.C. (WBTV) - A man with an active warrant was arrested after barricading himself inside a camper before setting it on fire. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says around 10 p.m. on Nov. 29, deputies responded to a possible burglary at a camper parked on the property of Bess Chapel Road.
860wacb.com
Taylorsville Woman Behind Bars In Catawba County
Veronica Jill Thompson, age 51 of Taylorsville, was arrested Wednesday by Probation and Parole Officers in Catawba County. She is charged with financial card theft, obtaining property by false pretense, larceny and misdemeanor probation violation. Thompson is being held in the Catawba County Detention Center with a bond set at $12,000. She is scheduled for a court appearance on Monday, December 5th in Newton.
wccbcharlotte.com
Shots Fired During Structure Fire, Three First Responders Injured
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — (Press Release) Friday December 2, at 12:38 AM Rowan County 9-1-1 received a call reporting a structure fire with a possible person inside at 520 Mahaffey Dr in Rockwell. When fire units arrived, they found fire in a manufactured home with flames showing and the...
Exclusive: 1-on-1 with security guard shot by co-worker
Families are around during the day for services like the Department of Social Services and other county employees.
wfmynews2.com
Active shooter hoax calls at several Triad schools
Williams High in Burlington and Wilkes Central in Wilkesboro reported fake 911 calls about active shooters. It happened in other schools across the Triad too.
WXII 12
'I heard like eight gunshots it sounded like a rifle,' worker said after witnessing shooting
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are looking for a suspect who shot two men during their walk, Wednesday night. Officers said they received a call around 6:45 p.m. about a shooting on the 500 block of Akron Drive, near Hemlock Drive and Ogburn Avenue. When they arrived, they found...
wccbcharlotte.com
Police Investigating After Teen Shot in East Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police have confirmed a 17-year-old was shot Wednesday afternoon. The shooting happened in the 2000 block of Lanza Drive just before 3p.m. The teen was transported to Atrium Health with life-threatening injuries and is listed in stable condition. Authorities have not said what led to the...
3 juveniles charged with murder attend first court hearing
A Rock Hill Police lead detective, Eric Olson, offered a probable cause testimony of how the investigation led to the suspects being arrested.
WXII 12
In 9 days, 4 detention officers leave Forsyth County jail; 2 resignations pending
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — Detention center officer vacancies at the Forsyth County Detention Center are increasing. As of Nov. 21, the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office (FCSO) reported a total of 249 detention officer positions and 79 vacancies. As of Nov. 30, the vacancy count increased to 83. To date,...
qcitymetro.com
Man arrested in Guilford County in connection to the death of Charlotte woman.
A 27-year-old man was arrested Monday in Guilford County in connection with the death of 32-year-old Ahylea Willard, a Charlotte women who was found shot on Oct.23. Tyquawon Parker was arrested on Monday and has been charged with murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon and firearm by felon, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police announced in a statement on Tuesday.
Channel 9 travels across NC looking for friends of Shanquella Robinson
CHARLOTTE — The family of Shanquella Robinson is still searching for answers after her mysterious death in Mexico. The FBI issued an arrest warrant last week for an unidentified friend who was on that trip. Federal and international investigations into Robinson’s death are ongoing, and Channel 9 is still trying to get ahold of people she went to Cabo with.
Gastonia infant has skull fracture, mother’s boyfriend arrested: Police
A Gastonia infant suffered a skull fracture and the boyfriend of the baby's mother is now under arrest, Gastonia Police said Wednesday.
Highway Patrol: Caldwell Co. man charged in DWI wreck with moped
WILKESBORO, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — N.C. Highway Patrol officials said a Hudson man drove too fast and killed a Lenior man on his moped Tuesday night. Highway Patrol responded to a fatal collision in Wilkes County on NC 268 near Boomer Road. Ronnie Honeycutt, 38, drove east in his 2014 Toyota Scion when he […]
wccbcharlotte.com
Salisbury Police Detonate Suspicious Item at Walmart
SALISBURY, N.C., (Press release) – The Salisbury Police Department says a suspicious item found at the Walmart was detonated out of an abundance of caution. Officers were called to the Walmart on South Arlington Street after employees discovered a suspicious item. The store was closed to customers at the time. Employees were evacuated from the store by Walmart management.
