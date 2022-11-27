ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rowan Co. man faces charges of kidnapping and ax assault on teen

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Rowan County man is in jail under a bond of more than $1.5 million on charges of assault on a teen, kidnapping, and others. Deputies say the investigation began in August and that it involved Thomas Dax Llewellyn, 36, and a 19-year-old victim. They say Llewellyn had hired the victim to work at his business, Starship Enterprises on Highway 601 in Salisbury.
Stanley man arrested on Gaston and Lincoln County warrants

LINCOLNTON – Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputies along with a Gaston County Police Department K-9 unit arrested a Stanley man on a number of charges on Wednesday. Officers went to a location in the 5400 block of E. NC 150 Hwy in Lincoln County around 1:30 p.m. on Nov. 30 searching for Devin Darshun Mitchell, 26, of Stanley. Officers covered both entrances to the residence and Mitchell climbed from a second story window in attempt to flee. When he saw the officers, he returned inside of the residence. At that time deputies and detectives entered and took Mitchell into custody.
CMPD: Juvenile Arrested, Charged With Shooting CMS Student in East Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A 17-year-old was shot Wednesday afternoon moments after he stepped off a CMS bus. Thursday, CMPD arrested a juvenile for the crime. The shooting happened in the 2000 block of Lanza Drive just before 3p.m. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools confirmed that a Rocky River High student was shot. We’ve learned that student’s name is Nahzir Taylor.
Taylorsville Woman Behind Bars In Catawba County

Veronica Jill Thompson, age 51 of Taylorsville, was arrested Wednesday by Probation and Parole Officers in Catawba County. She is charged with financial card theft, obtaining property by false pretense, larceny and misdemeanor probation violation. Thompson is being held in the Catawba County Detention Center with a bond set at $12,000. She is scheduled for a court appearance on Monday, December 5th in Newton.
Shots Fired During Structure Fire, Three First Responders Injured

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — (Press Release) Friday December 2, at 12:38 AM Rowan County 9-1-1 received a call reporting a structure fire with a possible person inside at 520 Mahaffey Dr in Rockwell. When fire units arrived, they found fire in a manufactured home with flames showing and the...
Police Investigating After Teen Shot in East Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police have confirmed a 17-year-old was shot Wednesday afternoon. The shooting happened in the 2000 block of Lanza Drive just before 3p.m. The teen was transported to Atrium Health with life-threatening injuries and is listed in stable condition. Authorities have not said what led to the...
In 9 days, 4 detention officers leave Forsyth County jail; 2 resignations pending

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — Detention center officer vacancies at the Forsyth County Detention Center are increasing. As of Nov. 21, the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office (FCSO) reported a total of 249 detention officer positions and 79 vacancies. As of Nov. 30, the vacancy count increased to 83. To date,...
Man arrested in Guilford County in connection to the death of Charlotte woman.

A 27-year-old man was arrested Monday in Guilford County in connection with the death of 32-year-old Ahylea Willard, a Charlotte women who was found shot on Oct.23. Tyquawon Parker was arrested on Monday and has been charged with murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon and firearm by felon, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police announced in a statement on Tuesday.
Salisbury Police Detonate Suspicious Item at Walmart

SALISBURY, N.C., (Press release) – The Salisbury Police Department says a suspicious item found at the Walmart was detonated out of an abundance of caution. Officers were called to the Walmart on South Arlington Street after employees discovered a suspicious item. The store was closed to customers at the time. Employees were evacuated from the store by Walmart management.
