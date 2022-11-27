Read full article on original website
Related
whvoradio.com
Herndon Woman Injured In Lafayette Road Crash
A Herndon woman was injured in a wreck on Lafayette Road near the intersection of Taylor Road in Christian County Thursday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say Jessica Cibene was northbound when her SUV crossed the center line and struck a truck driven by Timothy Mahon of Colorado that was southbound.
whopam.com
Collision in Calloway County kills Madisonville man
Kentucky State Police are investigating a fatal collision in Calloway County that claimed the life of a Hopkins County man. According to a news release, troopers responded to a two-vehicle collision in KY-121 North at the intersection of Rob Mason Road around 8 p.m. Wednesday night. Investigation determined that 21-year-old Huskey Hutch of Paducah was traveling northbound on KY-121 while a vehicle pulling a trailer that reportedly did not have lights was traveling in the same lane.
wcluradio.com
Cave City woman killed in Goodnight crash
GOODNIGHT, Ky. — Police identified a Cave City woman as the subject who died in a car crash Wednesday afternoon. State police responded to the scene of the crash at the request of the Barren County Sheriff’s Office to the 7000 block of North Jackson Highway. The incident happened just after 3:30 p.m. near Goodnight-Hiseville Road.
wnky.com
KSP investigating accident in Barren County; 1 confirmed dead
BARREN COUNTY, Ky. – Kentucky State Police trooper Daniel Priddy says one person has died in a two-vehicle accident in Barren County. Priddy confirmed the fatal accident happened at North Jackson Highway and Goodnight-Hiseville Road. A detour is in place using Goodnight Road. The area is estimated to be...
clarksvillenow.com
Driver of suspect vehicle involved in shooting on Wild Fern Lane arrested
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The driver of the vehicle involved in the road rage incident on Wild Fern Lane last month, which ended with the victim being shot and paralyzed, has been identified as 19-year-old Alexis Lahne Watkins. Police said Watkins was arrested and charged with aggravated assault...
wkdzradio.com
Woman Injured In Rockcastle Road Crash
A wreck on Rockcastle Road in Trigg County sent a woman to the hospital Monday morning. Trigg County Sheriff Aaron Acree says just after 10 am Mary Hodge was northbound when her car ran off the road near Fernwood Drive and hit a tree. Hodge was taken by ambulance to...
One teen injured, another charged following Clarksville shooting
One teenager was flown to the hospital and another teenager was taken into custody after a shooting was reported in Clarksville Wednesday evening.
whvoradio.com
Hopkinsville Woman Injured In Canton Street Crash
A Hopkinsville woman was injured in a wreck on Canton Street in Hopkinsville Tuesday evening. Hopkinsville Police say 66-year-old Dorothy Payne was southbound when her car ran off the road and hit a utility pole at the intersection of West 15th Street. Payne was taken by ambulance to Jennie Stuart Health for chest pain.
whvoradio.com
Three Injured When Car Hits Pembroke Road Building
A woman and two juveniles were injured when their SUV struck a building on Pembroke Road in Christian County Monday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say an SUV was traveling towards Pembroke when the driver had some kind of medical issue causing her vehicle to run off the road and hit two mailboxes before striking a building.
whvoradio.com
Trigg County Sheriff Indicted For Misdemeanor Charges
Trigg County Sheriff Aaron Acree will face misdemeanor charges in Trigg County District Court after he was indicted Wednesday by the Grand Jury. According to the indictment Acree was formally charged with Assault 4th degree for allegedly causing physical injury to Cyrstal Smith on January 11, 2022. Acree allegedly pushed Smith to the floor and grabbed her hair. Acree is also charged with Official Misconduct first degree for allegedly using his authority to have the Trigg County Jailer transport Smith to the Trigg County Sheriff’s Office so he could commit the assault. And the Grand Jury charged Acree with Terroristic Threatening in the third degree for allegedly threatening to seriously injure or kill Crystal Smith on January 11.
whopam.com
Trigg Sheriff charged with misdemeanor assault, official misconduct
A Trigg County Grand Jury on Wednesday charged Trigg County Sheriff Aaron Acree with four Class A Misdemeanor counts. Acree is charged with one count of assault in the fourth degree, two counts of first-degree official misconduct and one count of third-degree terroristic threatening. Acree is accused of pushing a...
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Man Charged In Game Store Burlgary
A Hopkinsville man has been charged Tuesday in connection to a burglary on Fort Campbell Boulevard in Hopkinsville. Hopkinsville Police say on November 26th 49-year-old George Ford used a brick to shatter a window and enter Game X Change then took a watch and a cell phone. He was a...
WALA-TV FOX10
Two teens die from Benadryl overdose in treatment facility, sheriff’s office says
ASHLAND CITY, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) – Two teens fatally overdosed while in the care of a residential treatment facility, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to a call for CPR earlier in the week at Oak Plains Academy, a treatment center in Tennessee. The 15-year-old...
wkdzradio.com
Honeysuckle Drive Home Hit In Shooting
A home on Honeysuckle Drive in Hopkinsville was hit several times in a shooting Wednesday evening. Hopkinsville Police say just after 5 pm they were called to the area for a report of shots fired and found 15 shell casings in the area and a home that was hit 4 times. The shooter allegedly walked up to the home and fired the shots.
Fatal pellet gun shooting leads to arrest in Beaver Dam
BEAVER DAM, Ky. (WEHT) — The Ohio County Coroner tells us a man that was wounded with a pellet gun has passed away. We’re told 32-year-old Jared Ringkor of Utica was shot in the chest and later passed away at a hospital in Ohio County. Officers with the Beaver Dam Police Department tell us they […]
Man found dead in burning truck in Christian County
A Crofton man was reportedly found dead in a truck that was on fire in Christian County Saturday night.
“CLOSED for business”; Kentucky woman arrested for drug trafficking
The Ohio County Sheriff's Office and the Pennyrile Narcotics Force announced on social media that they arrested a woman on Wednesday in the 400 block of West 2nd Street.
wnky.com
UPDATE: 1 charged with manslaughter in Warren County vehicle accident
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – A woman is facing multiple charges after a man died in a vehicle accident in Bowling Green. On Friday around 3:21 p.m., the Warren County Sheriff’s Office responded to an off-road injury accident at 1028 Hayes Road. Authorities say upon arrival, they learned a...
rewind943.com
Two 15-year-old girls overdose at Oak Plains Academy, one dead, the other in critical condition
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – One 15-year-old girl is dead and another is in critical condition after overdosing on over-the-counter medication, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. At approximately 9:20 a.m., deputies responded to a CPR in progress at the Oak Plains Academy, 1751 Oak Plains Rd.,...
whopam.com
Pedestrian severely injured in Clarksville accident
A pedestrian was flown to a Nashville hospital after being struck by a vehicle Monday night on Fort Campbell Boulevard in Clarksville. It happened just after 5:30 p.m. near the Fort Campbell Boulevard Wendy’s on the northbound side, according to Clarksville police, who say the pedestrian was taken by helicopter to a hospital where their condition was unknown.
Comments / 0