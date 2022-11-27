Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KU's hometown legend John Hadl dies at 82
LAWRENCE - John Hadl, a homegrown football legend at the University of Kansas who went on to become a professional football star, passed away on Wednesday morning. He was 82 years old. Hadl made a name for himself at Lawrence High School as an all-state halfback for the football team...
North Newton native nominated to be U.S. Attorney in Kansas
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden announced Tuesday that will nominate a former Jackson County, Missouri, prosecuting attorney to be the next U.S. Attorney for Kansas. Kate Brubacher, a native of North Newton, Kansas, worked in the Jackson County prosecutor's office from from 2016 to August 2022, where she prosecuted homicide cases, helped with a federally-funded restorative justice program and worked on efforts to reduce gun violence.
Breahna Karmann will be recognized in the NextGen Under 30 progam
Breahna Karmann, Junction City, is being honored as a young adult over-achiever doing amazing things in Kansas. The owner of 785 Creative, a digital marketing agency, is being honored through the inaugeral class of the NextGen Under 30 program. "This award is presented to professionals who are active in their communities and also successful in their respective careers."
KBI Director Kirk Thompson set to retire next month
TOPEKA – Kirk Thompson, Director of the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), the premier statewide criminal investigative agency, has announced his upcoming retirement, effective January 10, 2023, according to a media release from the agency. Kirk Thompson has served as KBI Director for over 11 years. His distinguished law...
KBI: Man killed by Kansas officer after struggle over gun
SHAWNEE COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Thursday morning in Topeka. Preliminary information indicates that just before 7a.m..officer from the Topeka Police Department (TPD) observed a vehicle that appeared suspicious because it was parked in the center of an alleyway southeast of the intersection of 20th St. and SW Lincoln St. Dispatch indicated the car, which was occupied by a male subject, had been reported stolen, according to a media release from the KBI.
Search continues for Kan. man in woman's disappearance
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating an alleged kidnapping and continue asking for help to locate a suspect. Aldrick L. Scott, 47, of Topeka, is wanted by the Douglas County Nebraska Sheriff's Office in connection with the disappearance of 43-year-old Cari Allen. Nebraska officials are working to locate...
Kansas shooting suspect captured after chase, crash
JOHNSON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a shooting on Wednesday that sent a man to the hospital have a suspect in custody. Just after 6:30p.m. Wednesday, police responded to a parking lot in the 1100 Block of Johnson Drive to check the welfare of a man, according to a media release.
Kansas inmate serving time for selling heroin died
LANSING– Lansing Correctional Facility (LCF) resident George E. Dobbs died Saturday, November 26, 2022. He was found unresponsive while under observation inside the infirmary. Staff began life-saving measures immediately and continued after emergency medical services arrived. Mr. Dobbs was pronounced deceased by medical staff. The cause of death is...
NW Kan. man sentenced for scheme that cost banks millions
After a case lasting almost four years, the former owner of the Plainville Livestock Commission was sentenced Wednesday in federal court in Kansas City on a multimillion check kiting scheme. Tyler Gillum, former owner of the Plainville Livestock Commission, per a sentencing agreement, was sentenced by Judge Daniel Crabtree to...
Man, woman in custody after deadly Kansas shooting
WYANDOTTE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal shooting and have two suspects in custody. Just after 1p.m. Tuesday, detectives with the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department responded to report of a shooting in the 500 block of N. 64th Street, according to a media release. First responders found...
Kan. man with previous drug convictions accused of selling meth
OSAGE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas felon on new charges after a traffic stop. Just before 10p.m. Tuesday, a sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 35 near the Williamsburg/Pomona exit for a traffic violation, according to Osage County Sheriff Chris Wells. During the...
Kansas felon caught with drugs, firearm
JACKSON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects on multiple allegations after a traffic stop. Just after 9:30 p.m. Friday, a sheriff's Deputy stopped a Dodge Neon for alleged traffic infractions near 190th and U.S. 75 Highway, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. The deputies arrested the driver Jesse Scott...
Police: Cash, business checks taken from Humane Society in Kan.
ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating the theft of cash and blank business checks from the Human Society in the 100 North 21st in Atchison, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. The theft occurred sometime between November 23 and November 28. Police released no additional details. The Humane Society...
Police find cocaine, meth and marijuana during Kansas drug bust
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating three suspects on drug allegations. On Tuesday, members of the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit and Shawnee County Drug Task Force served three search warrants in the 1200 BLK NW Polk Street related to an ongoing investigation, according to Police LT. Ronnie Connell.
Pott. Co. Sheriff's Office searching for trailer stolen from Belvue, KS
BELVUE - According to the Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Office, on November 28th, 2022, deputies responded to the 200 block of Noble Street in Belvue on the report of a past theft of a trailer. The trailer was stolen at approximately 4:45 am on Sunday, November 27th, and was towed away...
