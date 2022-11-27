Vanderbilt football's CJ Taylor carted off field with injury vs Tennessee

Vanderbilt football linebacker/safety CJ Taylor was taken to the locker room on a cart after suffering an apparent lower-body injury during the third quarter of the Commodores' game against Tennessee on Saturday.

Taylor went down at the end of the play and limped off the field with help. Shortly afterward, he was helped to the cart and taken off the field.

One of the breakout stars on Vanderbilt's defense in 2022, Taylor has two scoop and score touchdowns this season. Against the Vols, Taylor led the team in tackles with five, including one tackle for loss. He has seven TFLs, one sack and one interception this season.

Aria Gerson covers Vanderbilt athletics for The Tennessean. Contact her at agerson@gannett.com or on Twitter @aria_gerson.