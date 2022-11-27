ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Vanderbilt football's CJ Taylor carted off field with injury vs Tennessee

By Aria Gerson, Nashville Tennessean
The Tennessean
The Tennessean
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0COFbi_0jOhLGOy00

Vanderbilt football linebacker/safety CJ Taylor was taken to the locker room on a cart after suffering an apparent lower-body injury during the third quarter of the Commodores' game against Tennessee on Saturday.

Taylor went down at the end of the play and limped off the field with help. Shortly afterward, he was helped to the cart and taken off the field.

One of the breakout stars on Vanderbilt's defense in 2022, Taylor has two scoop and score touchdowns this season. Against the Vols, Taylor led the team in tackles with five, including one tackle for loss. He has seven TFLs, one sack and one interception this season.

RAY DAVISHow Ray Davis went from academically ineligible to Vanderbilt football stardom

LIVE UPDATESVanderbilt football score vs. Tennessee Vols: Live updates

NEW COMMITVanderbilt football lands commitment from 3-star OL Barrett Maddox of Clinton

Aria Gerson covers Vanderbilt athletics for The Tennessean. Contact her at agerson@gannett.com or on Twitter @aria_gerson.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
atozsports.com

Tennessee Vols player enters transfer portal

It’s NCAA transfer portal season and the Tennessee Vols had their first entry into the portal on Wednesday. Junior wide receiver Jimmy Holiday announced via Instagram on Wednesday that he’s entering the portal. “I gave my all for Tennessee and never imagined a day where I would not...
NASHVILLE, TN
WHNT News 19

Strong winds impact the Tennessee Valley Saturday night

It is turning windy Saturday night for all of us here in the Tennessee Valley. A strong low-level jet will lead to gusty conditions especially after midnight. Most locations will observe sustained winds between 15 and 25 mph, with gusts upwards of 40 mph. Higher terrain locations, will have the potential to record gusts closer […]
ALABAMA STATE
Luay Rahil

The richest person in Nashville, Tennessee

The rich are not getting richer. Earlier this year, Forbes announced its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth decrease by $500 billion from last year to $4 trillion.
NASHVILLE, TN
rewind943.com

Get ready Clarksville and Hopkinsville! It’s coming in 2024!

Jennifer Grey is reassuring us that the Dirty Dancing sequel is going to happen!! The sequel will feature some familiar faces too!!. Months after announcing the details about the movie during Lionsgate’s presentation at CinemaCon in Las Vegas earlier this year, Jennifer Grey filled us in on some new developments then said that filming for the project kicks off in the spring.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WKRN

Missing Vanderbilt student found dead

Google trends break down most wanted gifts for 2022. Inflation is affecting food pantries during the holidays. The Tennessee Highway Patrol is working to identify a man who was hit by a truck Saturday morning on Interstate 24 in Rutherford County. Williamson County agents arrest drug suspect once …. In...
NASHVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

WVLT’s Amanda Hara leaving to anchor at Nashville sister-station

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Amanda Hara, anchor of WVLT’s evening newscasts, will be taking on a new role within Gray Television. Hara will join WSMV 4 News as Morning Co-Anchor and Director of Digital Content. Amanda started at WVLT in 2012. She has spent the last decade covering some...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Man dies after home invasion in North Nashville

Public gives feedback ahead of Titans stadium vote. For the first time, the public is sharing their thoughts on the new $2 billion Titans stadium. ‘He looked lifeless’: Nashville woman grieves after …. Homicides in Metro Nashville are up nearly 9% in just a year. In 2022, Nashville has...
NASHVILLE, TN
E! News

Grayson Chrisley Hospitalized After Car Crash in Nashville

Watch: Todd Chrisley & Wife Julie Break Their Silence After Fraud Conviction. Grayson Chrisley is recovering from a recent car crash. On. Nov. 12, the youngest son of Todd and Julie Chrisley was rushed to the hospital following an accident on a Tennessee interstate, according to a report from the Nashville police, obtained by TMZ. The Chrisley Knows Best star was traveling on I-65N in his Ford F-150 truck when he collided with the back of a Dodge truck, the report read. The other driver stated to police that while he was stopped in a lane of heavy bumper-to-bumper traffic, he felt the impact of Grayson's car hitting him from behind.
NASHVILLE, TN
The Tennessean

The Tennessean

9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Nashville news, weather, Predators, Titans, Vanderbilt, Vols, music, restaurant, things to do and investigations from the Tennessean and USA TODAY NETWORK staff.

 http://tennessean.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy