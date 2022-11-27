Warren JFK wins thriller over Newark Catholic to advance to state championship

ORRVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – The Kennedy Catholic football team is heading to the state final after the Eagles topped Newark Catholic 21-7 in the Division VII state semifinals on Saturday.

The Eagles would score first on a Antonio Smith 60-yard touchdown run to make it 7-0.

JFK’s score would stay that way into halftime.

The Green Wave would get on the board in the third quarter on a Miller Hutchinson touchdown pass to Grant Moore from 14-yards out to make it 7-7.

Warren JFK would retake the lead midway through the fourth quarter on a Caleb Hadley one-yard touchdown to give the Eagles a 14-7 lead.

They would extend the lead on a fumble returned for a touchdown by Marcus Komora which made it 21-7.

The Eagles advance to face New Bremen in the Division VII state championship game at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium on Saturday at 3 p.m.

