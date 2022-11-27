ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, OH

Warren JFK wins thriller over Newark Catholic to advance to state championship

By Josh Frketic
WKBN
WKBN
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19sFz0_0jOhJyaK00

ORRVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – The Kennedy Catholic football team is heading to the state final after the Eagles topped Newark Catholic 21-7 in the Division VII state semifinals on Saturday.

The Eagles would score first on a Antonio Smith 60-yard touchdown run to make it 7-0.

Canfield punches ticket to state championship game

JFK’s score would stay that way into halftime.

The Green Wave would get on the board in the third quarter on a Miller Hutchinson touchdown pass to Grant Moore from 14-yards out to make it 7-7.

Warren JFK would retake the lead midway through the fourth quarter on a Caleb Hadley one-yard touchdown to give the Eagles a 14-7 lead.

They would extend the lead on a fumble returned for a touchdown by Marcus Komora which made it 21-7.

The Eagles advance to face New Bremen in the Division VII state championship game at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium on Saturday at 3 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Highschool Basketball Pro

Youngstown, November 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The United High School basketball team will have a game with Valley Christian School on November 30, 2022, 13:50:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

South Range community invited to Raiders championship sendoff

The whole community is being invited to rally support behind the South Range Raiders as the football team prepares to put its undefeated regular season on the line in a Division Five state championship. A community celebration is planned for Thursday, December 1 at the South Range High School Gymnasium....
CANFIELD, OH
WKBN

WKBN

57K+
Followers
30K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy