Warren JFK wins thriller over Newark Catholic to advance to state championship
ORRVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – The Kennedy Catholic football team is heading to the state final after the Eagles topped Newark Catholic 21-7 in the Division VII state semifinals on Saturday.
The Eagles would score first on a Antonio Smith 60-yard touchdown run to make it 7-0.Canfield punches ticket to state championship game
JFK’s score would stay that way into halftime.
The Green Wave would get on the board in the third quarter on a Miller Hutchinson touchdown pass to Grant Moore from 14-yards out to make it 7-7.
Warren JFK would retake the lead midway through the fourth quarter on a Caleb Hadley one-yard touchdown to give the Eagles a 14-7 lead.
They would extend the lead on a fumble returned for a touchdown by Marcus Komora which made it 21-7.
The Eagles advance to face New Bremen in the Division VII state championship game at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium on Saturday at 3 p.m.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.
Comments / 1