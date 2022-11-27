Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Sandwiches in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
3 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Men’s Basketball: Key scored 19, Ohio State cruises past Cincinnati 81-53 in Maui InvitationalThe LanternColumbus, OH
5 Great Pizza Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Plans For Costco Closings in 2023Joel EisenbergSpringdale, OH
Related
WLWT 5
Structure fire reported on Princeton Square Drive in West Chester Township
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Structure fire reported on Princeton Square Drive in West Chester Township. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos...
WLWT 5
Police identify person behind false shooting call at Winton Woods
CINCINNATI — Forest Park police say they have identified the person responsible formaking a false shooting threat toward Winton Woods High School. The call prompted a lockdown at the school for about an hour. In a press release, police say the person identified is a juvenile. Officials say due...
WLWT 5
Report of a crash with injuries on Liberty Way in West Chester Township
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Report of a crash with injuries on State Route 129 at Liberty Way in West Chester Township. Emergency crews are responding. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this...
WLWT 5
Report of debris in the roadway on Cheviot Road in Green Township
WHITE OAK, Ohio — Report of a large amount of debris in the roadway on Cheviot Road in Green Township from an earlier accident. Proceed with caution. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
WLWT 5
Crash with injuries reported at Cox Road and University Drive in West Chester Township
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Crash with injuries reported at Cox Road and University Drive in West Chester Township. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do...
WLWT 5
Police: Man found dead inside shipping container in Pierce Township
AMELIA, Ohio — New details are being released about a homicide investigation in Pierce Township. Police say a man, identified as 43-year-old Kenneth Eva was found dead inside a shipping container, Monday morning. It happened on State Route 749 in Amelia. Police say, Eva's fiancée found him with multiple...
WLWT 5
Police: Man found dead in Pierce Township; homicide investigation underway
AMELIA, Ohio — Police are investigating after a man was found dead in Pierce Township on Monday. Pierce Township police said officers were called to the 1500 block of State Route 749 for a report of an unresponsive person. When they got to the scene, the person was pronounced...
WLWT 5
Mount Healthy police: Report of child enticement found to be misunderstanding
MOUNT HEALTHY, Ohio — UPDATE:. Mount Healthy police said the report was found to be a misunderstanding and there was no attempted enticement or abduction. Police said however the kids did what they should have done when approached by strangers. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be...
WLWT 5
Movie based on Kentucky legend 'Cocaine Bear' gets release date
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Have you heard the legend of the Cocaine Bear? Strange as it sounds, it's a true story and the inspiration behind a horror movie that's coming out soon. "Cocaine Bear" is based on the story of a bear who stumbled upon a lot of cocaine in back in the 80s...and ate it.
Comments / 0