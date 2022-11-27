ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Symmes Township, OH

WLWT 5

Police identify person behind false shooting call at Winton Woods

CINCINNATI — Forest Park police say they have identified the person responsible formaking a false shooting threat toward Winton Woods High School. The call prompted a lockdown at the school for about an hour. In a press release, police say the person identified is a juvenile. Officials say due...
FOREST PARK, OH
WLWT 5

Report of debris in the roadway on Cheviot Road in Green Township

WHITE OAK, Ohio — Report of a large amount of debris in the roadway on Cheviot Road in Green Township from an earlier accident. Proceed with caution. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
OHIO STATE
WLWT 5

Police: Man found dead inside shipping container in Pierce Township

AMELIA, Ohio — New details are being released about a homicide investigation in Pierce Township. Police say a man, identified as 43-year-old Kenneth Eva was found dead inside a shipping container, Monday morning. It happened on State Route 749 in Amelia. Police say, Eva's fiancée found him with multiple...
AMELIA, OH
WLWT 5

Movie based on Kentucky legend 'Cocaine Bear' gets release date

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Have you heard the legend of the Cocaine Bear? Strange as it sounds, it's a true story and the inspiration behind a horror movie that's coming out soon. "Cocaine Bear" is based on the story of a bear who stumbled upon a lot of cocaine in back in the 80s...and ate it.
KENTUCKY STATE

