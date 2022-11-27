Pitt RB Israel Abanikanda Etches Name in ACC Record Books Again

Pitt Panthers running back Israel Abanikanda continues to cement himself as one of the conference's best rushers of the last decade.

MIAMI -- Israel Abanikanda didn't need to do anything else to cement his legacy as one of the great Pitt Panthers running back of this modern era, but he did nonetheless in the season finale against Miami.

Midway through the contest against the Hurricanes, Abanikanda eclipsed another recent Panther great, James Conner by becoming just the second ACC tailback since him to rush for 1,400 yards and 20 touchdowns in a single season. He got there late in the second quarter when he ran for 37 yards right up the gut despite Slovis fumbling the snap from his center, Jake Kradel.

Abaniknanda, who entertained this game leading the country in scoring per game (11.6) and total touchdowns (19), is a force on the national stage too. Abanikanda also ranked second nationally in all-purpose yards per game (168.60), rushing touchdowns (18) and total points (116) and was sixth in rushing yards per game (132.0), while his 1,320 total rushing yards ranked 11th.

He only added to those totals tonight and has at least another half left to play in the regular season. He sits at 11 attempts for 90 yards and two touchdowns with 2:46 left in the second period.

