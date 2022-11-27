RAPID CITY, S.D.– After Tuesday night’s episode of “The Voice,” Rowan Grace returned to Rapid City Wednesday evening and was greeted by fans showing their support. After fans picked “I love you” by Billie Eilish for her to perform, it was revealed during the Tuesday night show that she was in the bottom three. She fought to stay in the competition with a decision to perform “Landslide” by Fleetwood Mac, but she and Team Gwen’s Kique Gomez lost the Instant Save option to Kim Cruise.

