Read full article on original website
Related
You Won’t Like New Jersey’s Latest Roadway Report Card Fail
One of the things New Jersey residents complain about more than most things is driving around the Garden State. We deal with gas prices, traffic, construction, and bad roadway conditions every day. We can’t control any of these driving factors and that might be part of the frustration, but it...
Poll: Racism’s influence on health less noticeable to NJ residents with greater privilege
Most New Jerseyans understand that some folks are in a more advantageous situation from the start of their lives, but not as many point to systemic factors such as racism and discrimination as major causes, according to a new poll conducted for the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. In fact, the...
Old water-infrastructure danger in NJ: What you should be doing daily
Is the water coming out of the taps in your home safe to drink?. Top environmental leaders and water experts are attending a special water infrastructure conference in Trenton on Friday, Dec. 2 with the goal of promoting resilient and healthy water strategies in New Jersey. Jersey Water Works Co-Chairman...
Biden nixes NJ bid to be first presidential primary
New Jersey Democrats will not be among the first in the nation to decide the nominee to run for president in 2024. The Democratic National Committee is considering significant changes to the order of when individual states hold their primaries, with state's that have a more diverse population given preference.
What to know about getting a real Christmas tree in NJ
BELVIDERE — Now that it’s December, it’s time to get or start thinking about getting a fresh, live Christmas tree at a New Jersey farm. The crop is looking good this year, said Tim Dunne, owner of Woodsedge Tree Farm in Belvidere and vice president of The New Jersey Christmas Tree Growers Association.
Food Experts Say This Great New Jersey Restaurant Is The One To Visit
New Jersey is one of the states in the nation with the greatest restaurants, and as an official foodie state, we have a lot of restaurants people want to visit. But is there one that everyone wants to visit even more than any other?. There apparently is, because the website...
Can you sleep in your car in NJ? When is it legal or illegal?
Babies do it. Older children do it. Adults can even do it — while they're passengers, at least. A long car ride can lull a rider to sleep. Of course, there are penalties if a driver falls asleep behind the wheel and causes an incident. But what about if...
Happy Holidays? NJ residents get a scary Post Office warning
For many, the holiday season is the most wonderful time of the year, a time of peace and harmony, but it’s also a time when thieves are stealing mail out of post office boxes and off of front stoops across New Jersey. U.S. Rep. Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J. 5th District,...
NJ town rejects Chick-Fil-A as restaurant chain expands in state
SPRINGFIELD (Union) — There will be no new Chick-Fil-A along Route 22 for now after Springfield officials rejected a proposal to open a restaurant in the complex that has housed a Barnes & Noble for decades. As reported by TapInto, the township Zoning Board unanimously passed on the fast...
NJ man admits role in 13 armed robberies at stores
A 45-year-old Union County man has admitted to taking part in a string of armed robberies at convenience and liquor stores in New Jersey and New York, according to U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger. Jaime Fontanez, of Elizabeth, pleaded guilty in Newark federal court on Wednesday to charges stemming from the...
NJ spending $25M preparing for America’s 250th birthday
HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP – New Jersey will spend $25 million in federal funds restoring 10 Revolutionary War historic sites in the state, officials announced Tuesday. The spending is part of preparations for the nation’s semiquincentennial anniversary in 2026 – marking 250 years since the Declaration of Independence was signed. Gov. Phil Murphy said there will be more to follow.
Save Money it’s the Very Lowest Property Taxes in All of New Jersey
One thing that we always hear about here in the Garden State is "property taxes". According to Quicken Loans, "New Jersey, Illinois and New Hampshire top the list of states with the highest effective property tax rates. This means that, with the average home price in New Jersey at $500,628 in the first quarter of 2021, the homeowner would pay just over $10,660 in yearly property taxes."
There Are Many Weird Things About New Jersey But Is This The Strangest?
If you've lived in New Jersey for more than one minute, you know that strange things happen here. We're used to them, but people from outside the state have a hard time understanding them. So, what is the strangest fact about New Jersey?. That is the question that one website...
Groups sue New Jersey seeking to block next week’s bear hunt
TRENTON – Groups opposed to the recent restoration of New Jersey’s bear hunt that kicks off on Monday have sued in a last-minute attempt to cancel it. A coalition of national and state animal protection groups say the state Fish and Game Council is misusing its emergency rulemaking power as a loophole to limit the public’s right to weigh in on the hunt.
More warehouses are taking over NJ farms — Could laws stop them?
TRENTON – State lawmakers are developing a bill to address the loss of farms to warehouse development, though it appears unlikely to advance quickly and its ambition isn’t yet clear. The Assembly agriculture committee heard testimony on the topic for approximately two hours Wednesday, and despite the panel’s...
NJ executives admit $38M prescription drug fraud scheme
Two New Jersey women who co-owned a pharmaceutical marketing company have admitted their roles in a $38 million health care fraud scheme that involved customized prescription drugs. Samantha Zaretzky, 42, of Wayne, and Lee Nichols, 43, of Fair Haven, pleaded guilty remotely in federal court to conspiracy to commit health...
HIV/AIDS in New Jersey — how to prevent new diagnoses
The prevalence of HIV/AIDS has decreased significantly in New Jersey over the years, along with the number of new diagnoses each year. Still, tens of thousands of New Jersey residents are currently living with the potentially fatal virus, and certain populations are bearing the burden more than others. Dec. 1...
Shiny like new! Car wash chain adding 4 locations in NJ, including in Lacey
Something new and shiny is coming to the Jersey Shore and along with it could be your car as well. Spark Car Wash, which has locations in Sicklerville and Woodland Park, is adding four other car washes in the Garden State. The company says they have an environmentally friendly way...
Amazing New Jersey Restaurant Named Best Seafood In The State
New Jersey is famous for a lot of things, and one of them is the great, fresh and delicious seafood we can get at our great local restaurants. So, which restaurant serves up the best seafood in the Garden State?. There is no doubt that we are spoiled here in...
NJ State Police trooper catches woman falling from overpass
A State Police trooper was literally in the right place at the right time on the Atlantic City Expressway Thursday afternoon. The westbound lanes and shoulders of the highway were closed around 1:30 p.m. at Exit 41 in Winslow Township when a woman threatened to jump off the overpass. Crisis...
Beach Radio
Toms River, NJ
19K+
Followers
16K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
My Beach Radio plays the best oldies and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Jersey Shore, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://mybeachradio.com
Comments / 3