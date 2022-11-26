ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

WATCH: Demani Richardson scoop & score vs LSU

By Joey Ickes
 5 days ago

In the third quarter against LSU, after the Tigers had been basically unstoppable while the Aggies had consecutive three and outs in the second half, the Texas A&M defense, made one of the plays of the year, made by senior Demani Richardson.

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels kept the ball on a read option play. Despite the Aggies giving up significant yardage on those types of plays through out the game, on this snap linebacker Edgerrin Cooper wasn’t fooled, and he hit Daniels behind the line of scrimmage, knocking the ball loose.

With the ball on the field, and only maroon shirts around it, Richardson scooped it up and scooted in for a touchdown, his second such score of the year, giving the Aggies a 24-17 lead.

