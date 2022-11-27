Kyle Koch powers Dripping Springs past Harlingen in 6A DII Texas football playoff regional semifinals

Junior Kyle Koch scored three first-half touchdowns to lead an explosive offensive performance for the Dripping Springs Tigers, who beat the Harlingen Cardinals 35-0 to advance to the Region IV-6A DII championship game in the 2022 Texas high school football playoffs

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — Facing a ballooning double-digit deficit with time winding down during the first half, the Harlingen Cardinals moved into the red zone for the first time.

But Harlingen's most promising drive of the game to that point stalled in the face of a Dripping Springs defensive stand, which forced the Cards to attempt a 26-yard field goal that sailed wide right of the goal posts.

On the ensuing snap, Tigers junior receiver Kyle Koch made the Cardinals pay.

Koch reeled in a bullet of a pass from senior quarterback Austin Novosad — a Baylor Bears commit — on a crossing route before bolting toward the sideline and racing toward the end zone for an 87-yard touchdown catch and run with 1:53 left during the second quarter.

Koch's third touchdown gave his team a commanding 35-0 halftime advantage and highlighted a dominant stretch of second-quarter action for Dripping Springs, which scored four TDs during the final 7 minutes of the first half.

Led by their explosive performance offensively during a strong first half, the Tigers overcame a slow start and rolled to a 45-0 victory against Harlingen in their regional semifinals matchup in the Class 6A Division II Texas high school football playoffs Friday morning at the Alamodome.

Dripping Springs improved to 12-1 overall with its 5th straight win and advanced to the Region IV-6A DII championship game, where the team will face District 25-6A champion Austin Vandegrift (12-1).

The Tigers defeated the Vandegrift Vipers 23-20 when the two teams met during their season openers earlier this year.

The loss ended the Cardinals' season at 12-1 overall after seizing the District 32-6A title during the regular season and finishing the year as one of five Harlingen squads to win 12 games or more in a single season.

The Tigers, meanwhile, improved to 12-1 overall, extended their now six-game winning streak and punched their ticket to the regional championships during the program's first year competing at the Class 6A level.

Dripping Springs (12-1) will look to keep rolling against the Austin Vandegrift Vipers (12-1) in the Region IV-6A DII championship game at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, at Gupton Stadium in Cedar Park.

